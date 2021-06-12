12-Year-Old Shot Confronting Catalytic Converter Thieves Outside Oakland Home
ONN – 12-Year-Old Shot Confronting Catalytic Converter Thieves Outside Oakland Home – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
A 12-year-old boy was shot early Friday morning in Oakland after someone in his home threw a chair at the thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from their car. Da Lin reports. (6-11-21)
