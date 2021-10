https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnEcmCn-Q_M



1044 Aquarius Way Oakland CA | Oakland Homes for Sale

Presented by Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

Listed by Anthony Cassel

+1 415.310.0066

a.cassel@ggsir.com

Lic.# 01475854

Coming Soon! Beautiful Tudor Revival in Montclair has been refreshed with tasteful modern finishes to capture the charm and original aesthetic of the home. As you enter, you are embraced by cascading natural light and immediately feel the warmth, both literally and figuratively. As the sun shines in during the day, you will be captivated by the beauty of the meticulously laid wood floors, wood plank vaulted ceilings and stunning fireplace. Both open and sun-drenched, the floor plan allows for the flow of conversation, laughter, and energy throughout.

The updated kitchen is well laid out featuring a large farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances and shiny quartz countertops. Following the movement of the natural light continuing through the home, you will find an airy & light bedroom to the left and an updated hallway bathroom on the right. The owner’s retreat, a fabulous primary suite is cheerful and relaxing. An updated primary bathroom beckons with its hexagonal floor tiles, subway tile surround, modern vanity, and a walk-in closet. Outside the primary bedroom, is a backyard area that is a perfect place to read a book. Rounding out the home is a large two-car garage with plenty of additional storage space and a solar Tesla roof!

As the Fall weather beckons you outdoors, make your way back to the luminous living space, grab your favorite drink and step out onto the deck off the living room, where you can sit and sip in an idyllic setting under the moonlight. A perfect place to call home, 1044 Aquarius encapsulates modern living with the allure, serenity, and convenience Montclair has to offer.

