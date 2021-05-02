🔥🏆 Tyrese & Jamie Foxx CELEBRATE OSCAR WIN over Pixar SOUL Movie (BLACK KINGS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDa1D25kzGg
ONN – 🔥🏆 Tyrese & Jamie Foxx CELEBRATE OSCAR WIN over Pixar SOUL Movie (BLACK KINGS) – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
#jamiefoxx #soul #pixarsoul #tyrese #oscars #blackexcellence #diddy #kevinhart
Tyrese celebrating LIVE with Jamie Foxx as his name is called for winning best animated feature for the Pixar movie, Soul.
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
Related Posts (YARPP)
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Crew-1 Mission | Return
- 🔥🏆 Tyrese & Jamie Foxx CELEBRATE OSCAR WIN over Pixar SOUL Movie (BLACK KINGS)
- NFL Draft Experience was a hit for fans in Cleveland
- Oakland City Council Committee To Vote On Police Reform Resolution But Who’s In Charge?
- SF’s Loss Was Oakland’s Gain in Bloomberg Pandemic Population Move Study, Which Brings Up Race
- Aaron Rogers And Shailene Woodley At 2021 Kentucky Derby – Rogers Wears A Bowler Hat
- Medina Sprit 15-1 Odds Wins 2021 Kentucky Derby As Favorite Known Agenda Loses
- 2021 NFL Draft Livestream 6th Round To Mr. Irrelevant And Recap
- Melanie Fitch Livestream On 2021 Mr. Irrelevant And Irrelevant Week In Cleveland For NFL Draft
- Garland LaFrance RB Southeastern Louisiana University #StumpTheTruck On 2021 NFL Draft NFL Network
- How Pitmaster Matt Horn Developed His Signature ‘West Coast-Style’ Barbecue in Oakland — Smoke Point
- Monte Seabrook WR Southeastern Louisiana University To #StumpTheTruck On 2021 NFL Draft NFL Network
- Oakland A’s Ricky Henderson 30th Anniversary Of Day He Broke All-Time Stolen Base Record
- Carl Chan Chinatown Chamber Of Commerce Leader Attacked, Suspect Arrested
- Baltimore Orioles vs Oakland Athletics Highlights April 30, 2021 – MLB Highlights | MLB Season 2021
- 3120 73rd Ave. Oakland, CA
- Epitaphios Friday 4/30/21 6:00 PM – Oakland CA
- White Solidarity Activists Stage Alameda Block Take Over After Mario González Police Killing
- #OaklandUndivided Campaign Has Special Amazon Delivery To OUSD Students At School
- The Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Ballpark Proposal Will Not Cost Taxpayers – Here’s Why
Get involved!
Comments