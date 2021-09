https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sD-1zDVpwFk



Oakland News Now – 📍Oakland, CA –Random BAY AREA ROAD TRIP VLOG w/ Best Fren Lolo! 🚗💨 | iamLindaElaine – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

My best friend & I take random road trips and today we chose a 2 day bay area road trip! We never have a set plan or destination we just go with the flow like 99% of the time! This is random but whatever 😂

Get exotic fruits from🥭🍉🥑:

https://ift.tt/3lHMNvw

To save 💰 Use code: Iamlindaelaine

Subscribe! http://bit.ly/iamLindaElaineSub

Check out my TopVideos! http://bit.ly/iamLindaElaineTopVideos

✨ Feel free to Subscribe to my second channel as well-

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk0n8lZcKeajfzO_72tvzWg

Contacts:

Instagram :

https://ift.tt/3b8jXkf

@iamLindaElaine

https://ift.tt/3knwLrh

@positivelightnblessings

Snapchat:

@JaMexicanBeauty

Facebook :

https://ift.tt/3ko891O

My Amazon Shop with my Fav Items:

https://ift.tt/38cJerT

Email:

lindafyoutube@yahoo.com

princesalinlin@yahoo.com (Subscribers)

#bayareavlog #roadtripvlog #oakland #LindaElaine

About iamLindaElaine:

Hello my Lovelies!!!

My name is Linda.

And I am here to teach and show you guys all of my lovely beauty tips!

If you don’t know by now I love makeup, changing my hair frequently and working out.

So stick around to watch my makeup tips & tricks, hair care & styling videos, weight loss tips/vids and everything else in between that compliments a good beat face day and a cute hair-do!

Love you guys!

See you every Wednesday, Friday and [every other Sunday when I have free time] 😉

📍Oakland, CA –Random BAY AREA ROAD TRIP VLOG w/ Best Fren Lolo! 🚗💨 | iamLindaElaine

iamLindaElaine

https://www.youtube.com/PrincesaLinda1

This video was not sponsored. The description may contain affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links & make a purchase, I may receive a small commission. This will allow me to continue to make content such as this and support the channel. Thank you for the love & support!

All my reviews are always based on 100% honesty and my true opinion with the product(s)!

I am not a doctor and I advise you to follow up with your physician for any health recommendations.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog