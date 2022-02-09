Xhaka To Roma Back ON? | Arsenal News

https://youtu.be/tzVyqBwfY-k Oakland News Now – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. John Madden Public Memorial At Oakland Coliseum Speakers List For February 14th … Read More

In the middle of a controversy started by a lawsuit filed by now former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Lawsuit, his former employer, The Miami Dolphins, hired a largely … Read More

Mike McDaniel is the new Miami Dolphins Head Coach, is not black, and has a super-thin resume. This is complete outrage in the face of Brian Flores’ Lawsuit. The bottom … Read More

The Peralta Community College District (PCCD) has learned that Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College, and Merritt College have received upgraded accreditation status by the Accrediting Commission for … Read More

The Oakland City Council raised the flag of alarm: “On January 31st, 2022, the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) revealed its plan to either close or merge 16 of the … Read More

Luka’s Taproom Oakland, the legendary restaurant and bar at the corner of Broadway and West Grand Avenue in Uptown Oakland, announced its plans to close after not being able to … Read More

The City of Oakland, through the newsletter of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, has announced that it gained the ban on the transport and handling of coal in and through Oakland. … Read More

Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – … Read More

Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of … Read More

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has pushed a political agenda with respect to the Howard Terminal Ballpark District Project – one that caused Major League Baseball to more than glance at … Read More

