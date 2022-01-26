Wins-Day Betting Picks & Predictions – 1/26/22 l Picks & Parlays

Oakland ranks 7th in Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America During The Pandemic Says New Study Oakland set another crime-related high mark this week. With the homicide rate having … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XokGnoJWGA Oakland News Now – Sean Payton Leaving Saints Press Conf – Live Talk On Impact On Jameis Winston’s Future – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDN3wto0W7E Oakland News Now – Andy Dolich Talks Howard Terminal And Oakland A’s As Famed Sports Exec Visits Zennie62 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UD9wRfuGrRg Oakland News Now Presents: Dave Kaval Gives Update On Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark, Las Vegas Ballpark Efforts . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6m1G15CxcMU Oakland News Now Presents: On Virginia Football Stadium Authority For New Washington Football Team Stadium . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left corner … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R_ojDkN9m8 Oakland News Now Presents: Oakland Police Press Conference Livestream On Homicide At 1400 Block of Center Street . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

https://youtu.be/mJ-gHcmdX4o Oakland News Now Presents: Louie Anderson, Meat Loaf, Yvette Mimieux, Andre Leon Talley, Sidney Potier, Bob Saget, RIP. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post … Read More

https://youtu.be/YeQL06W1E7M Oakland News Now Presents: Changing Oakland Policies by Derrick Soo 4 Oakland Mayor. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Year ago … Read More

https://youtu.be/38N2GWjFrs8 Oakland News Now Presents: Lisala Folau Tongan Swept Six Miles By Tsunami After Eruption Of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Volcano. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYvThiDk-iU Oakland News Now Presents: Hunga Tonga Volcano Eruption Update; The Island and its Volcano are Gone . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tlb3fpVpjGE Oakland News Now Presents: Leigh Steinberg: The NFL, Super Agent Talks About His 35th Super Bowl Party, COVID-19, More . . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in … Read More

Bravo for San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his staff for dropping charges against 42 year old Sergio Lugo. Per the Bay Area Reporter, the San Francisco Police Department’s … Read More

With each state having the authority to legalize sports betting, where does that leave California? Read to find out. Future of Sports Betting in California California is entering a new … Read More

Oakland News Now Presents: Paul Cobb Of Oakland Post On MLK Day 2022 And What Martin Luther King, Jr. Would Say . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in … Read More

The Oakland Mayor And City Council can’t back away from Biden’s woes; they;’re responsible. President Joe Biden is taking a bit of a beating in a new CBS Poll released … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cizjti9zln4 Oakland News Now Presents: Shopping With Mom At Kroger’s Fayetteville GA Before 1st Winter Storm Of 2022 . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

City’s of Oakland Environmental Report on Oakland A’s Project Fails to Protect Health and Safety of Local Residents, Says Community Coalition Zennie Abraham’s Note: The Oakland Post, long a critic … Read More

Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jO0TEwm05wE Oakland News Now Presents: “Am Alive” Bob Saget Last Video, He Knew His Time Had Come😭 . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left … Read More

Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=161yJopP5pU Oakland News Now – Wide Receiver Position Rankings for the 2022 NFL Draft | NFL Stock Exchange | PFF – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBjXCVbKb70 Oakland News Now – Congress Expels Ex-Uttarakhand Chief Kishore Upadhyay, Likely To Join BJP – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Yg96iBfdXs Oakland News Now – BRIDAL4Fashion Women's New Lehega choli । best Stylish fashion । best BRIDAL Lehenga Choli ।#shorts. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GjM4eQc4oGk Oakland News Now – Gutfeld: Our government unleashed authoritarianism – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o40j2CEq7R0 Oakland News Now – Veteran crushed between 2 trucks while on the job, begins recovery – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lD6ogQ-NIcE Oakland News Now – San Jose Sharks Win 4-1 Over Washington Capitals: Secondary Scoring Finally Arrives – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nJY4ExgRis Oakland News Now – Expect recovery in Samsung's smartphone business, says analyst – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cokJ4PqocL0 Oakland News Now – Frankly Speaking: Jim Edmonds needs another shot at the Hall of Fame – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVZkzNsvAMM Oakland News Now – Incarnate Word basketball keeps up dominant stretch as one of the most impressive programs in countr – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lnj2DDT7Y-w Oakland News Now – Kendrick Johnson's death ruled accidental, again: Report – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqo15APp8ho Oakland News Now – Fight inside Atlanta strip club turns deadly, police say – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hu1oGspSxbU Oakland News Now – Stormy Daniels’ Former Attorney Will Represent Himself In Criminal Trial – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8gLwvHLPso Oakland News Now – Georgia first responders suffering from PTSD look to new proposed bill for hope – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12c6cwEkOwM Oakland News Now – Mother releases last video she recorded before 6-month-old son's killing – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpQQjcq69oM Oakland News Now – Santa Barbara County: Health experts discuss vaccination after recovering from COVID-19 PKG – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7YaNnwxD_A Oakland News Now – NBA Preview: Mr. Opposite Picks takes Philadelphia 76ers (-1.5) Vs. Los Angeles Lakers 1/27 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFWA9oTiyYk Oakland News Now – Baldy's Breakdowns: 49ers Defeat Packers in ‘Total Team Victory’ – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Di86aqRohdA Oakland News Now – New Restaurants Struggle To Survive After Federal Relief Money Dries Up – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTmlZAZkv4w Oakland News Now – Sexually-Oriented Businesses File Suit Against New Dallas Ordinance – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gcVLflfO7o Oakland News Now – How 2 in 22': Amateur investor? Consider these various types of trades – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7wjsUlWOX4 Oakland News Now – Altercation leads to stabbing at Fulton County high school, 3 in custody – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ti76x44alLY Oakland News Now – Argument between gun store owner, employee leads to gunfire – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26Ht0rARV_0 Oakland News Now – Scientists say wastewater shows COVID is on the decline in Missouri – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Kmj4oZTMks Oakland News Now – Local 4 News at 11 — Jan. 26, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOAu5cyH8WA Oakland News Now – Virginia Attorney General blasts CNN's Acosta for 'Soviet-style' jab at new administration – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fb-pfaYzQA Oakland News Now – Michigan Governor Whitmer pushes tax cuts, education funding in State of the State address – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ei6oLWThMH0 Oakland News Now – Business owners, employees of sexually-oriented businesses upset over new hours limit – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kKEZ7F9svw Oakland News Now – HCL TECHNOLOGIES SHARE ! HACL TECH STOCK ANALYSIS ! HCL TECH LATEST NEWS TODAY ! – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAMW7L3zXpo Oakland News Now – Joy Reid: Now President Biden Will Make His Mark On The Supreme Court – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTsAfMSmer4 Oakland News Now – Charges filed against Hunter High shooting suspect, teen will stay in juvenile court for now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUHpYKDTSL4 Oakland News Now – Verify: Can you smell train after COVID – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DcuOskKB4xY Oakland News Now – One business spending thousands on clean water as Navy's contamination crisis continues – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amk0LVk4sMo Oakland News Now – Sister of client shares experience with assisted-living facility that was shut down – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2hs77PW5rA Oakland News Now – 2 St. Louis police officers shot in north St. Louis County, 1 in critical condition – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IVnUkKnT7Y Oakland News Now – 'This is a rough time': Police officers react to violence on the job – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pw5iaYlHVg Oakland News Now – Rich Eisen explains Why Jimmy G absolutely can bring 49ers to Super Bowl – 49ers are "real" threat! – video made by the YouTube channel … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suI9Eb9G7_s Oakland News Now – New Booster Forward Dome Sleeved | SpaceX Boca Chica – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYU2Io2yUWI Oakland News Now – Why Crypto Market Down | Buy or Sell Now | Big News for Solana – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bwm7wXX6jo4 Oakland News Now – Steve Schmidt: Madison Cawthorn One Of Many Lawmakers Implicated By Own Words – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEEL7ojPdso Oakland News Now – ESPN FIRST TAKE | Stephen A reacts to San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams NFC Championship – video made by the YouTube channel with … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2OirLQm5E8 Oakland News Now – Cryptocurrency today news|| Crypto market updates| Bitcoin ban|| Dogecoin updates| Elon musk news.. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCHvB4lYRT8 Oakland News Now – Top Story with Tom Llamas – Jan. 26 | NBC News NOW – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KE69cFqTpLA Oakland News Now – Teen falls for 'sugar baby' scam on Snapchat via Zelle: Here's what parents and teens need to know – video made by the YouTube channel … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YutS60YWCBo Oakland News Now – Popularity of French Bulldogs Prompts Increase in Thefts – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIUl42jTrwI Oakland News Now – KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas Latest Headlines | January 26, 7pm – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hR4DmlRwowI Oakland News Now – 2022 Oakland Adams Point & Lake Merritt 4k Drone Stock Footage Licensed Part 107 Pilot – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCvT7RcJ0W0 Oakland News Now – Communities in southeastern Massachusetts prep for heavy snow during nor'easter – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Lr7FZHtI_k Oakland News Now – How Macy's Redefined Its Flagship Store – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9IbtQgi0Mg Oakland News Now – Dems Expedite MORE Military Aid To Ukraine – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3mcxo1lTsg Oakland News Now – Labor contracts approved with firefighters – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the … Read More

Click For Oakland News Now Home Main News Stream Section Oakland News Now Zennie62 YouTube Video Gallery

;