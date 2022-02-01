Whoopi Goldberg Regrets Saying the Holocaust was not about race.issues Apology.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0w4LHEL7q4A



As a black person I think of race as being something that I can see’: Whoopi Goldberg tries to justify saying that the Holocaust was not about race – after issuing apology claiming she ‘stands corrected’.

Embattled talk show host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t seem to stick to her apology for saying the ‘Holocaust isn’t about race’ for very long during an appearance Monday night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Goldberg, 66, told the late-night host she ‘got’ why her comments on The View about the Holocaust had angered and upset people – then attempted to explain her logic and justify her remarks.

‘I feel, being black, when we talk about race it’s a very different thing to me,’ she began.

‘So I said I thought the Holocaust wasn’t about race.

‘And it made people very angry. I’m getting a lot of mail from folks and a lot of anger.

‘But I thought it was a salient discussion because as a black person I think of race as being something that I can see.’

Her seemingly scheduled appearance on Colbert, where she also plugged her return to the Star Trek franchise, came hours after she apologized for her comments earlier that day.

‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race. I stand corrected,’ she tweeted

‘The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.’

But on Colbert, Goldberg again returned to her contention about the Holocaust that landed her in hot water.

‘When you talk about being a racist, you can’t call this racism,’ she said.

This was evil.

‘This wasn’t based on skin. You couldn’t tell who was Jewish.

‘You had to delve deeply and figure it out.

‘My point is: they had to do the work.

‘If the Klan is coming down the street and I’m standing with a Jewish friend: I’m going to run.

‘But if my friend decides not to run, they’ll get passed by most times.

‘Because you can’t tell who is Jewish. You don’t know.’

The Manhattan-born Academy Award winning actress and comedian, who has hosted The View since 2007, told Colbert that she received plenty of criticism over her remarks.

‘It upset a lot of people, which was never ever ever my intention,’ Goldberg said.

‘People were very angry, and said no, we are a race.

‘And I understand.

I felt differently. I respect everything everyone is saying to me.

‘I don’t want to fake apologize.

‘I am very upset that people misunderstood what I was saying.

‘And because of it they are saying I am anti-Semitic, and denying the Holocaust, and all these other things that would never occur to me to do. I thought we were having a discussion about race, which everyone is having.’

Goldberg, who is well known for her provocative and controversial comments, admitted to Colbert she ‘did a lot of harm to myself’ with her Holocaust remarks.

‘People decided I was a certain way. And I’m not,’ she insisted.

‘And I’m torn up people see me that way.

‘I did it to myself.

‘This is my thought process and I will work hard not to think that way again.’

Goldberg began the firestorm during a panel discussion with her View co-hosts over a Tennessee school board banning Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel Maus.

The book by Art Spiegelman about Nazi atrocities faced by his parents has been an ‘anchor text’ in the curriculum and is used by schools all around the country.

‘Let’s be truthful about it,’ she said.

‘The Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man. That’s what it’s about.

Co-hosts Ana Navarro, Joy Behar and Sarah Haines all argued with her, but Goldberg was unrepentant.

‘These are two white groups of people. You are missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is, it’s how people treat each other,’ Goldberg said.

Goldberg’s remarks were immediately condemned by both sides of the Atlantic.

