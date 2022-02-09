U.S. wins first gold medal at the Beijing Olympics | #WakeUpCLT To Go
Lindsey Jacobellis has done it.
She sped her way to a gold medal in the women’s snowboardcross final — earning the U.S. its first gold medal in the Beijing Olympics. On this edition of Wake Up Charlotte To Go, we’re discussing how Lindsey Jacobellis overcame a mistake she made 16 years ago to claim gold in Beijing. Plus, we’re discussing another disqualification for American skier Mikaela Shiffrin, whose pursuit of a record third gold medal is on the brink.
Jacobellis rode hard to the line in her snowboardcross final a full 16 years after a mistake cost her the title. The 36-year-old racer was in her fifth Olympics and captured the first U.S. win of what has been an otherwise dismal Games for the U.S.
The victory came after America’s top racer, skier Mikaela Shiffrin, skidded out and failed to finish the first run of the slalom, making her 0-for-2 in Beijing.
Up until Wednesday, Jacobellis was best known for taking a massive lead into the final jump at the 2006 Turin Games, but tweaking her board as she rode over the crest, then falling and settling for silver.
This time, she rode hard all the way to the line, beating France’s Chloe Trespeuch, then covering her heart with her hands as she slowed. Canada’s Meryeta Odine won the bronze. #Olympics #WakeUpCLT #Beijing2022
