TSC: Alvin Kamara arrested for battery in Las Vegas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aZ06yqaBtE
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Big Q covers the New Orleans Saints latest news & notes. In this edition we cover;
– Saints RB Alvin Kamara arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm
– Eric Bieniemy spent nearly eight hours with the Saints
– & more..
GET YOUR TEAMJAMEIS GEAR TODAY! SUPPORT OUR QB NOW! https://ift.tt/0HcxXZT
Todays stream is entitled: TSC: Alvin Kamara arrested for battery in Las Vegas
Please subscribe, like & share the shows link!
**********************************************************************
❤️ GET THE MERCH NOW & SUPPORT THE PLATFORM WHO DAT BABY!
❤️ FB SHOP: https://ift.tt/I3cR8A2
❤️PRO SHOP 1 https://ift.tt/IsNGb3O
❤️ PRO SHOP 2: https://ift.tt/gtunHwh
**********************************************************************
🔥Join Our FB GROUP The Great Saints Think Tank:
https://ift.tt/Fo0Miu3
**********************************************************************
Please Support The Platform Via Donation Today!
❤️Join our Patreon for hidden extra content https://ift.tt/gWezUZR
❤️ Donate via our CASH APP https://cash.app/ : $thesportscoma
❤���Paypal: https://ift.tt/twxaved thepromedianetwork@gmail.com
**********************************************************************
🔥 Join the The Who Dat Daily newsletter: https://ift.tt/cIt1MzB
**********************************************************************
✅ Listen to P.R.O. Radio podcast here: https://ift.tt/cTeVwoG
**********************************************************************
❤️Affiliate Commercial Links
HOME BISTRO: https://ift.tt/VwEsmRc
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows us to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support!
**********************************************************************
TO ADVERTISE ON THE PLATFORM https://ift.tt/571UzsB
**********************************************************************
🔔CHECK OUT & SUBSCRIBE TO ALL OUR OTHER CONTENT CHANNELS!
PELICAN POST GAME REPORT CHANNEL (PELS FANS) https://ift.tt/mLl06zO
TOUGH TIGER TALK CHANNEL (LSU FANS) https://ift.tt/uh2V3yX
RING KINGS BOXING CHANNEL (BOXING FANS) https://ift.tt/7QNATtJ
**********************************************************************
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.