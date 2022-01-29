Tom Brady Retires | Tom Brady Calls It Quits The NFL As GOAT QB After 22 Seasons With Bucs, Pats
vlog by Zennie62 YouTube.
Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB, has retired. The man who played at a Super Bowl-caliber-level for 22 NFL Seasons, has elected to hang up his cleats after a storied career. Tom Brady steps down with seven Super Bowl Championships, five Super Bowl MVPs, 3 NFL MVPs, and a run from 2006 to 2021, where he never played in an offense that was less than 11th ranked, and three times was the top offense in the NFL.
I share this video-blog with a big Tom Brady fan I know: my Mom, who loves how Tom Brady seemed to be nice to people like Antonio Brown.
Later, we have USA Today’s Jarrett Bell on Zennie62 YouTube Live.
Stay tuned.
