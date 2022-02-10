Titans vs. Raiders 2002 AFC Championship Game | NFL Full Game
In honor of Free Game Friday the NFL presents the 2002 AFC Championship Game between the Tennessee Titans and Oakland Raiders!
00:00 – Start
5:30 – Rich Gannon find Joey Porter in the end zone for the 3-yard TD
13:52 – Steve McNair airs our 33-yard pass to Drew Bennett for the TD
22:14 – Rich Gannon throws 12-yard TD pass to Charlie Garner
34:00 – Titans’ Joe Nedney makes 29-yard FG
36:30 – Raiders’ Tim Brown fumbles, recovered by the Titans
54:18 – Steve McNair scrambles for 9-yard TD to take 17-14 lead
1:00:35 – Titans’ Holcombe fumbles football, recovered by Raiders
1:02:50 – Rich Gannon finds Doug Jolley for 1-yard TD pass
1:05:00 – Titans fumble on ensuing kickoff, recovered by Raiders
1:10:30 – Sebastian Janikowski makes 43-yard FG to give Raiders 24-17 lead
1:18:20 – John Parrella sacks Steve McNair and forces Titans out of FG range
1:30:56 – Sebastian Janikowski makes 32-yard FG
1:38:40 – Steve McNair scrambles for 13-yard TD
1:46:40 – Rich Gannon scrambles for 2-yard TD
2:00:40 – Raiders’ Zach Crockette scores 7-yard TD
2:08:28 – Raiders stop Titans on 4th down to seal victory
The 2002 AFC Championship game was lopsided in several regards, most notably the score (41-24) in a Raiders win, but also in the offensive play calling. Over the course of the first three quarters the Raiders only called a single rushing play. Tennessee found themselves unable to contend with a lethal Raiders passing attack led by Rich Gannon and a defensive unit that repeatedly put the Titans in uncomfortable situations. The big win gave the Raiders a ticket to their fifth Super Bowl appearance.
