‘The Open’ Full Show (01/31/2022)

Oakland News Now – Libby Schaaf Oakland Mayor Who Lost Raiders To Las Vegas Tweets Of “Beloved 49ers” And Rams, WTF? – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_yWXlX-G_I Oakland News Now – The Time is Now featuring Tom Cruise | AFC Championship Tease | CBS Sports – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

Oakland, CA – Sweet Fingers, a beloved Jamaican restaurant displaced by a fire in 2019, will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, January 29. The $1.3 million buildout occupies 3,300 … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHiYk5fHBdM Oakland News Now – Nantucket police chief provides update on power outages, road flooding during powerful nor’easter – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator who many, including himself, expect to be hired by the Las Vegas Raiders Managing General Partner Mark Davis as the next head … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAsvWkxH2oA Oakland News Now – Jermalne Jackson Tells Zennie Abraham Why The Jackson’s Music Lasts: Night Of 100 Stars Oscars Party – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

First, let me explain how I came to blog on this topic. Some vlogger I never heard of named “Matt Walsh” posted a YouTube video called “A Token Black Woman … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1Asr4a5teA Oakland News Now Presents: Howard Terminal Ballpark: Oakland A’s Dave Kaval Gives Las Vegas Stadium Option Update . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

Oakland – Oakland Unified School District and the Oakland Education Association (OEA), the teachers’ union, successfully hammered out another Tentative Agreement on Monday evening, January 24. The Agreement is the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KD20-EPV9Z4 Oakland News Now – Oakland Police Deploy Additional 48 Officers by Derrick Soo 4 Oakland Mayor – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

Oakland ranks 7th in Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America During The Pandemic Says New Study Oakland set another crime-related high mark this week. With the homicide rate having … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XokGnoJWGA Oakland News Now – Sean Payton Leaving Saints Press Conf – Live Talk On Impact On Jameis Winston’s Future – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDN3wto0W7E Oakland News Now – Andy Dolich Talks Howard Terminal And Oakland A’s As Famed Sports Exec Visits Zennie62 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UD9wRfuGrRg Oakland News Now Presents: Dave Kaval Gives Update On Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark, Las Vegas Ballpark Efforts . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6m1G15CxcMU Oakland News Now Presents: On Virginia Football Stadium Authority For New Washington Football Team Stadium . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left corner … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R_ojDkN9m8 Oakland News Now Presents: Oakland Police Press Conference Livestream On Homicide At 1400 Block of Center Street . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

https://youtu.be/mJ-gHcmdX4o Oakland News Now Presents: Louie Anderson, Meat Loaf, Yvette Mimieux, Andre Leon Talley, Sidney Potier, Bob Saget, RIP. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post … Read More

https://youtu.be/YeQL06W1E7M Oakland News Now Presents: Changing Oakland Policies by Derrick Soo 4 Oakland Mayor. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Year ago … Read More

https://youtu.be/38N2GWjFrs8 Oakland News Now Presents: Lisala Folau Tongan Swept Six Miles By Tsunami After Eruption Of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Volcano. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYvThiDk-iU Oakland News Now Presents: Hunga Tonga Volcano Eruption Update; The Island and its Volcano are Gone . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tlb3fpVpjGE Oakland News Now Presents: Leigh Steinberg: The NFL, Super Agent Talks About His 35th Super Bowl Party, COVID-19, More . . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in … Read More

Bravo for San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his staff for dropping charges against 42 year old Sergio Lugo. Per the Bay Area Reporter, the San Francisco Police Department’s … Read More

With each state having the authority to legalize sports betting, where does that leave California? Read to find out. Future of Sports Betting in California California is entering a new … Read More

Oakland News Now Presents: Paul Cobb Of Oakland Post On MLK Day 2022 And What Martin Luther King, Jr. Would Say . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in … Read More

The Oakland Mayor And City Council can’t back away from Biden’s woes; they;’re responsible. President Joe Biden is taking a bit of a beating in a new CBS Poll released … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cizjti9zln4 Oakland News Now Presents: Shopping With Mom At Kroger’s Fayetteville GA Before 1st Winter Storm Of 2022 . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

City’s of Oakland Environmental Report on Oakland A’s Project Fails to Protect Health and Safety of Local Residents, Says Community Coalition Zennie Abraham’s Note: The Oakland Post, long a critic … Read More

Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jO0TEwm05wE Oakland News Now Presents: “Am Alive” Bob Saget Last Video, He Knew His Time Had Come😭 . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left … Read More

Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LND5Uunf1o Oakland News Now – Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNgstTybaOI Oakland News Now – LAPD steps up patrols for Super Bowl – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0y5cvM6P2Y Oakland News Now – State lawmakers to hear proposals for retaining burnt out healthcare workers – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRilWUn9oJM Oakland News Now – Who’s going to the NFL Super Bowl? Part 3 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cPiabMB9gpM Oakland News Now – Pakistan to push China for $3 billion loan, Pak PM Imran Khan to visit China ahead winter Olympics – video made by the YouTube channel … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MW7qTWhGOgM Oakland News Now – (Ep. 2) Super Bowl EARLY predictions, NFL Playoffs Recap, Dolphins Head Coaching Search Continues… – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DKDpiDi9pY Oakland News Now – San Diego top stories for January 31, 2022, at 6 a.m. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iupe0s5ePnI Oakland News Now – Covid to Start to Fade Into Background: Johns Hopkins – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSyXqs1paFw Oakland News Now – Shorter COVID Quarantine Period In Effect For NYC Students & Teachers – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6M5c-acj0VU Oakland News Now – AOC on Biden’s Supreme Court pick: ‘Identity is the starting step’ – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LND5Uunf1o Oakland News Now – Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muhOCKkC1Xg Oakland News Now – Jaz-O On Making The Demo that Got The Lox Signed to Bad Boy (Part 11) – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqGSrz4VdkE Oakland News Now – FULL FIRST TAKE | Stephen A. breaks down Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams? – video made by the YouTube channel with … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1l1hILvdhg8 Oakland News Now – ((LIVE)) Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers 🏈 Rams Vs. 49ers Full Game – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YRDHzMeA6pI Oakland News Now – 3 Defensive Players the Patriots could Draft in the First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUxIG0fj__8 Oakland News Now – UK's PM 'sorry' for 'partygate' findings, vows to stay on • FRANCE 24 English – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOaIQ9hdzt0 Oakland News Now – REPLAY – 'Sorry': UK PM Johnson addresses parliament about 'partygate' report • FRANCE 24 English – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93VSiYgY4qY Oakland News Now – Disney Princess | The Concert – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FL0RzkjA1sI Oakland News Now – Thai Beaches Reel from Major Oil Spill – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IOiTgP3hOQ Oakland News Now – Streaming giant announces policy on COVID-19 misinformation | Inside Story – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7COKY8rM9I4 Oakland News Now – The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: Destined to Divide? – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMZAnRihmwU Oakland News Now – Imran Khan's PTI Spokesperson Calls Pakistan's Terror-Friend US Envoy A 'Freedom Fighter Backer' – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPVecox7-uU Oakland News Now – UAE intercepts Yemen rebel missile in third week of attacks • FRANCE 24 English – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vfx6BEnx_OA Oakland News Now – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Rips Vaccine Mandate For Healthcare Workers – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btioU873IEc Oakland News Now – Rams & Bengals In Super Bowl! Jimmy G leaving 49ers? – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnu7ATxxbr4 Oakland News Now – Cameroon – AFCON 2022: Egypt beat Morocco 2-1 to reach semi-finals • FRANCE 24 English – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-tYmIpLwt4 Oakland News Now – THE BATMAN All Trailers 4K (ULTRA HD) – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEVsuBb0SqY Oakland News Now – Winter Olympics | U.S. Alpine Skiing Team – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AZFs6I8kV4 Oakland News Now – Bengals and Rams to face off at Super Bowl – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScAaptaDGec Oakland News Now – Ionia DPS K-9 dies due to illness – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iz6ust812q4 Oakland News Now – If small business comes back, these software stocks stand to benefit, says GGV's Richards – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAlljHsH-Ak Oakland News Now – UNDISPUTED | Shannon reacts Rams and Bengals set to face off in lowest seeded Super Bowl ever – video made by the YouTube channel with … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCZTe0uWL08 Oakland News Now – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Delivered State Of The County Address – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuZReqzC1Ew Oakland News Now – One Man Dead, Second Injured In North Miami Crash – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vd4b_Y4OfmY Oakland News Now – Frank Lampard speaks after Everton confirm the appointment of former Chelsea boss! – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJof_qghDRc Oakland News Now – Season 24 – AFC Championship : Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sw6jQ7S45Dw Oakland News Now – Local 4 News at Noon — Jan. 31, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2IN49H-30g Oakland News Now – NFL Draft 2022 Spotlight : KENYON GREEN OT/OG || + All 22 Film – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8LyBaBfg2U Oakland News Now – NFL Rigged!! Announcers know what’s coming! AFC championship Bengals vs. KC Chiefs. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6I_073PaVrc Oakland News Now – Super Bowl 56 Predictions: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams | Super Bowl Preview – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmeGNK-RUWs Oakland News Now – Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship Highlights | NFL 2021 REACTION/REVIEW! – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2_cBsBCSUc Oakland News Now – TxDOT crews prepare North Texas roads ahead of wintry weather – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XR0yoo99Wx8 Oakland News Now – West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Blocks Governor Dhankhar On Twitter; He Responds With Whatsapp Text – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3npnhDtYqBo Oakland News Now – Siga estos consejos para evitar accidentes mientras remueve la nieve | Noticias Telemundo – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XrnY-jyLcY Oakland News Now – RDR/NFL SUPER BOWL: Strawberry Loggers (10-2) vs Blackwater Athletics (11-2) – RDR Football League – – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwhPUDkj5zM Oakland News Now – Cincinnati Bengals Ja’Marr Chase AFC Championship postgame press conference on to Superbowl LVI – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GaE5TAVhY-U Oakland News Now – He is FEARLESS #shorts 😳🙌 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3vjbrwmS0Y Oakland News Now – Bii Tilo Movie Review SO 3 EP 029 | COMMENTS AND SCENES | 🇬🇲 Gambian Mandinka Drama 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqsIX2U-9do Oakland News Now – Why Robinhood is a ‘single-digit stock': New Constructs CEO – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqhC3Ccl8PU Oakland News Now – Finding faith and community in the metaverse – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

Click For Oakland News Now Home Main News Stream Section Oakland News Now Zennie62 YouTube Video Gallery

;