“The Catch” Cowboys vs. 49ers 1981 NFC Championship | NFL Full Game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcflzu8bKc0
Oakland News Now –
“The Catch” Cowboys vs. 49ers 1981 NFC Championship | NFL Full Game
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
In honor of Free Game Friday relive one of the greatest games ever, featuring “The Catch”, announced by the great Vin Scully!
00:00 – Start
5:40 49ers Sack Danny White on 3rd Down
11:30 Joe Montana 8-yard TD Pass to F. Solomon
21:39 R. Septien 44-yard Field Goal
26:13 Danny White 26-yard TD Pass to Tony Hill
37:40 Montana Avoids Sack Then Launches Deep Throw
40:18 Montana Picked Off by Walls
46:08 Montana 20-yard TD Pass to Dwight Clark
55:28 Tony Dorsett 5-yard TD Run
58:56 Montana Sacked on Third Down by Too Tall Jones
59:55 Cowboys Fumble Punt, 49ers Recover
1:03:48 Montana Sack Stripped, Cowboys Recover
1:06:17 Danny White Sacked on Third Down
1:23:24 Montana Intercepted by Randy White
1:24:59 Danny White Picked Off by B. Leopold
1:30:01 Johny Davis 2-yard TD Run
1:41:30 49ers Stop Cowboys on 3rd Down Inside the 10-yard line
1:42:28 R. Septien 22-yard Field Goal
1:45:23 49ers Fumble, Cowboys Recover
1:48:43 Danny White 21-yard TD Pass to D. Cosbie
1:52:05 Montana Picked Off by Walls
2:00:52 Start of Montana Game-Winning Drive
2:09:45 “The Catch”
2:13:11 Start of Cowboys Final Drive
2:13:30 Drew Pearson Almost Breaks Free for the Touchdown
2:14:47 Danny White Sack Stripped, 49ers Recover
2:16:50 49ers Celebration
The 1981 NFC Championship game, and more specifically, “The Catch,” would prove to be a major turning point in NFL history as it launched the 49ers dynasty led by Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana.
Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu
The NFL YouTube channel is your home for immediate in-game highlights from your favorite teams and players, full NFL games, behind the scenes access, up-to-the-minute analysis and more!
Check out our other channels:
NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork
NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms
For all things NFL, visit the league’s official website at http://www.nfl.com/
Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: https://www.nfl.com/gamepass
Fantasy Football: http://www.nfl.com/fantasyfootball
Watch NFL Now: https://www.nfl.com/now
Listen to NFL podcasts: http://www.nfl.com/podcasts
Watch the NFL network: http://nflnonline.nfl.com/
Download the NFL mobile app: https://www.nfl.com/apps
2016 NFL Schedule: http://www.nfl.com/schedules
Buy tickets to watch your favorite team: http://www.nfl.com/tickets
Shop NFL: http://www.nflshop.com/source/bm-nflcom-Header-Shop-Tab
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NFL
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFL
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nfl/
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.