The Briefing with Darren McCaffrey | Thursday 27th January

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1Asr4a5teA Oakland News Now Presents: Howard Terminal Ballpark: Oakland A’s Dave Kaval Gives Las Vegas Stadium Option Update . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

Oakland – Oakland Unified School District and the Oakland Education Association (OEA), the teachers’ union, successfully hammered out another Tentative Agreement on Monday evening, January 24. The Agreement is the … Read More

Oakland ranks 7th in Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America During The Pandemic Says New Study Oakland set another crime-related high mark this week. With the homicide rate having … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XokGnoJWGA Oakland News Now – Sean Payton Leaving Saints Press Conf – Live Talk On Impact On Jameis Winston’s Future – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDN3wto0W7E Oakland News Now – Andy Dolich Talks Howard Terminal And Oakland A’s As Famed Sports Exec Visits Zennie62 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UD9wRfuGrRg Oakland News Now Presents: Dave Kaval Gives Update On Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark, Las Vegas Ballpark Efforts . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6m1G15CxcMU Oakland News Now Presents: On Virginia Football Stadium Authority For New Washington Football Team Stadium . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left corner … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R_ojDkN9m8 Oakland News Now Presents: Oakland Police Press Conference Livestream On Homicide At 1400 Block of Center Street . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

https://youtu.be/mJ-gHcmdX4o Oakland News Now Presents: Louie Anderson, Meat Loaf, Yvette Mimieux, Andre Leon Talley, Sidney Potier, Bob Saget, RIP. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post … Read More

https://youtu.be/YeQL06W1E7M Oakland News Now Presents: Changing Oakland Policies by Derrick Soo 4 Oakland Mayor. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Year ago … Read More

https://youtu.be/38N2GWjFrs8 Oakland News Now Presents: Lisala Folau Tongan Swept Six Miles By Tsunami After Eruption Of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Volcano. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYvThiDk-iU Oakland News Now Presents: Hunga Tonga Volcano Eruption Update; The Island and its Volcano are Gone . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tlb3fpVpjGE Oakland News Now Presents: Leigh Steinberg: The NFL, Super Agent Talks About His 35th Super Bowl Party, COVID-19, More . . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in … Read More

Bravo for San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his staff for dropping charges against 42 year old Sergio Lugo. Per the Bay Area Reporter, the San Francisco Police Department’s … Read More

With each state having the authority to legalize sports betting, where does that leave California? Read to find out. Future of Sports Betting in California California is entering a new … Read More

Oakland News Now Presents: Paul Cobb Of Oakland Post On MLK Day 2022 And What Martin Luther King, Jr. Would Say . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in … Read More

The Oakland Mayor And City Council can’t back away from Biden’s woes; they;’re responsible. President Joe Biden is taking a bit of a beating in a new CBS Poll released … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cizjti9zln4 Oakland News Now Presents: Shopping With Mom At Kroger’s Fayetteville GA Before 1st Winter Storm Of 2022 . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

City’s of Oakland Environmental Report on Oakland A’s Project Fails to Protect Health and Safety of Local Residents, Says Community Coalition Zennie Abraham’s Note: The Oakland Post, long a critic … Read More

Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jO0TEwm05wE Oakland News Now Presents: “Am Alive” Bob Saget Last Video, He Knew His Time Had Come😭 . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left … Read More

Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sbKI2jL1sQ Oakland News Now – San Francisco's 'Mayor of The Mission' Helps Feed People Struggling To Survive During Pandemic – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PB5yOJs2-4M Oakland News Now – Star Trek Review Part 3. Trek This Out. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXQvr8XB_lQ Oakland News Now – Honolulu liquor commission proposes to reinstate 24-hour shutdowns over violations – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76fLxlJ-gWg Oakland News Now – Justin Cruz's Weather Report 1-27-22 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDYgdYM6-3w Oakland News Now – Thieves target bowling alley in Kapolei leaving behind hefty repair bill for owners – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VsJZprK-PiU Oakland News Now – GLOBALink | For Beijing Olympics: A melody composed by Belgian pianist for Beijing Winter Olympics – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQViXMRgnLM Oakland News Now – Thieves target bowling alley leaving behind hefty repair bill for owners – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQimrVScils Oakland News Now – 'Spring season started Jan. 1': Las Vegas realtor talks year ahead amid tight housing market – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8uam1hUlKXc Oakland News Now – Two females sent to hospital after head-on collision on Kalanianaole Highway – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCDM_iQwpsE Oakland News Now – Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Space-Time Distortion Event Gameplay – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLFBIucggOE Oakland News Now – Culinary Union alleges violation of COVID-19 safety law – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-g7Y0-H7a4 Oakland News Now – Sila Nerangalail Sila Manidhargal Public Review | Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal Movie Review – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKP8frJnXYU Oakland News Now – Russian FM Sergey Lavrov gives interview amid Ukraine tensions – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0_FXPNRX1k Oakland News Now – Newly renovated Seabird Sanctuary at Sea Life Park – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmduvKZo6ho Oakland News Now – Nevada hospitals search for solutions to staffing crisis – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eO6XMSdFf_Q Oakland News Now – Navy authorized to discharge contaminated water from Red Hill Shaft to Halawa Stream – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fPfoU4e1U0 Oakland News Now – Split vote by CCSD trustees aims to bring district into compliance with state law – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbXxFX8MbGQ Oakland News Now – Good Luck Sakhi Movie Review | Good Luck Sakhi Review | Keerthy Suresh | Aadhi Pinisetty | YOYO TV – video made by the YouTube … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2h-vW6YEcc Oakland News Now – 3 Police Officers Shot In Houston, Suspect In Custody – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBkFFNV25pU Oakland News Now – $893,000 of damage after fire engulf structure in Wailua, Kauai – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XITyihoGXaY Oakland News Now – Right to Return law has been a success, Culinary Union president says – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGyoovO-6h8 Oakland News Now – TADAP Review | TADAP Movie Review | TADAP Disney+ Hotstar Review | Ahan Shetty,Tara Sutaria | Tadap – video made by the YouTube channel with … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vj1mhy7POBg Oakland News Now – Mainland China a Strong Market for Hang Lung: Vice Chair – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhZ5TY_2N-I Oakland News Now – Good Luck Sakhi Review In Telugu | Good Luck Sakhi Movie | Keerthy Suresh | Telugu Movies | Movies – video made by the YouTube … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InZh5Z6a97Y Oakland News Now – Supreme Court में बीजेपी की बड़ी जीत Uddhav सरकार को करारा तमाचा BJP के 12 विधायकों का निलंबन रद्द – video made by the YouTube … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkXEBLg4VmA Oakland News Now – LIVE: Bulls All-Star Player Media Availability – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEKu4BxvkNI Oakland News Now – Central Ark. vs. North Florida – NCAA Basketball 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆 HD – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OABQT3gyYmA Oakland News Now – How Evergrande Became China’s Biggest Financial Headache – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqGnkfittDo Oakland News Now – ចំណងស្នេហ៍ដាវទិព្វ មានភាគបញ្ចប់, review movie and video game warm zone – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-kXDKnl2Yo Oakland News Now – Supreme Court ने रद्द किया महाराष्ट्र के 12 BJP विधायकों का निलंबन | Aaj Tak – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYxoXZH1Cl4 Oakland News Now – Supreme Court ने सुनाया अहम फैसला, प्रमोशन में आरक्षण के मुद्दे पर शर्तों को कम करने से किया इनकार – video made by the YouTube … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9lerWXfwjs Oakland News Now – Bulls Almost Slip Up! Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors Full Game Highlights REACTION! – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FYdmRHeIc8 Oakland News Now – No, Kamala Harris Is Not Headed To The Supreme Court | Ron Johnson Gets Tough On America's Babies – video made by the YouTube channel … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VLojRfO6tY Oakland News Now – The Supernatural cast at San Diego Comic Con 2019 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJWlNjZRAbo Oakland News Now – Joe Biden Gets His First Supreme Court Justice – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONQWievfeJM Oakland News Now – Justice Breyer Retires, Biden to Nominate Supreme Court’s 1st Black Woman | Pod Save America Podcast – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=35RpmFzrH88 Oakland News Now – Rootz Underground 'Victim Of The System' Shattuck Down Low Berkeley Ca Sep 19 2008 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vp9aIgT6ORA Oakland News Now – 2 more Echo Glen escapees arrested, 2 still missing – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tBAAybOPKs Oakland News Now – Rootz Underground 'Herb Field/Higher State' Shattuck Down Low Berkeley Ca Sep 19 2008 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5vZgIf4ZZ4 Oakland News Now – Inside the NBA reveals All-Star jerseys 👀 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sww3NsKVQsY Oakland News Now – Pierce County sheriff's deputy shoots, kills suspect in Parkland – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pF9W5EWJkuk Oakland News Now – Experts explain the possibility of Omicron long-haul COVID – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISvDmdXr6Iw Oakland News Now – Rootz Underground 'Time Is An Illusion' Shattuck Down Low Berkeley Ca Sep 19 2008 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OV1f5obrhDg Oakland News Now – Washington's first Black Supreme Court justice weighs in on Biden's possible nomination – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96dmh-EUYjQ Oakland News Now – KAT and Wiggins share a moment after the game 🙏 #shorts – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5qOYhWhwo0 Oakland News Now – Rootz Underground 'Farming' Shattuck Down Low Berkeley Ca Sep 19 2008 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibsgMn3BRyQ Oakland News Now – Gun Company Targets Kids By Selling Mini AR-15 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NN6FWvZxJFg Oakland News Now – In the News: San Francisco Updates Mask Rules, Wedding Photog Assaulted in SF, Olympic Countdown – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkMrdfERNU4 Oakland News Now – Rootz Underground 'Power To The People' Shattuck Down Low Berkeley Ca Sep 19 2008 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCN2S8pPWwU Oakland News Now – School Board BANS Award-Winning Holocaust Novel ‘Maus' – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

Click For Oakland News Now Home Main News Stream Section Oakland News Now Zennie62 YouTube Video Gallery

;