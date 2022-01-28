Temperatures around 20 degrees Friday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1Asr4a5teA Oakland News Now Presents: Howard Terminal Ballpark: Oakland A’s Dave Kaval Gives Las Vegas Stadium Option Update . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

Oakland – Oakland Unified School District and the Oakland Education Association (OEA), the teachers’ union, successfully hammered out another Tentative Agreement on Monday evening, January 24. The Agreement is the … Read More

Oakland ranks 7th in Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America During The Pandemic Says New Study Oakland set another crime-related high mark this week. With the homicide rate having … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XokGnoJWGA Oakland News Now – Sean Payton Leaving Saints Press Conf – Live Talk On Impact On Jameis Winston’s Future – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDN3wto0W7E Oakland News Now – Andy Dolich Talks Howard Terminal And Oakland A’s As Famed Sports Exec Visits Zennie62 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UD9wRfuGrRg Oakland News Now Presents: Dave Kaval Gives Update On Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark, Las Vegas Ballpark Efforts . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6m1G15CxcMU Oakland News Now Presents: On Virginia Football Stadium Authority For New Washington Football Team Stadium . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left corner … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R_ojDkN9m8 Oakland News Now Presents: Oakland Police Press Conference Livestream On Homicide At 1400 Block of Center Street . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

https://youtu.be/mJ-gHcmdX4o Oakland News Now Presents: Louie Anderson, Meat Loaf, Yvette Mimieux, Andre Leon Talley, Sidney Potier, Bob Saget, RIP. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post … Read More

https://youtu.be/YeQL06W1E7M Oakland News Now Presents: Changing Oakland Policies by Derrick Soo 4 Oakland Mayor. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Year ago … Read More

https://youtu.be/38N2GWjFrs8 Oakland News Now Presents: Lisala Folau Tongan Swept Six Miles By Tsunami After Eruption Of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Volcano. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYvThiDk-iU Oakland News Now Presents: Hunga Tonga Volcano Eruption Update; The Island and its Volcano are Gone . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tlb3fpVpjGE Oakland News Now Presents: Leigh Steinberg: The NFL, Super Agent Talks About His 35th Super Bowl Party, COVID-19, More . . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in … Read More

Bravo for San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his staff for dropping charges against 42 year old Sergio Lugo. Per the Bay Area Reporter, the San Francisco Police Department’s … Read More

With each state having the authority to legalize sports betting, where does that leave California? Read to find out. Future of Sports Betting in California California is entering a new … Read More

Oakland News Now Presents: Paul Cobb Of Oakland Post On MLK Day 2022 And What Martin Luther King, Jr. Would Say . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in … Read More

The Oakland Mayor And City Council can’t back away from Biden’s woes; they;’re responsible. President Joe Biden is taking a bit of a beating in a new CBS Poll released … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cizjti9zln4 Oakland News Now Presents: Shopping With Mom At Kroger’s Fayetteville GA Before 1st Winter Storm Of 2022 . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

City’s of Oakland Environmental Report on Oakland A’s Project Fails to Protect Health and Safety of Local Residents, Says Community Coalition Zennie Abraham’s Note: The Oakland Post, long a critic … Read More

Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jO0TEwm05wE Oakland News Now Presents: “Am Alive” Bob Saget Last Video, He Knew His Time Had Come😭 . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left … Read More

Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJ1Ul8IrS-A Oakland News Now – Germany: Dresden Green Vault jewelry heist trial starts | DW News – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOUna1DQlzc Oakland News Now – Bitcoin, Crypto & NFT NEWS! Cardano Price Prediction 2022! ADA WILL Explode to $100! – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWdTFJgu2Mc Oakland News Now – Gasparilla fashion on display at South Tampa Trading Company – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkOrWr4HGZE Oakland News Now – EYE ON TODAY: Stimulus money, zero carb beer, and jury selection – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtuyAapTE18 Oakland News Now – Atlanta Starbucks employees file to form union – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3tTp9-JCeo Oakland News Now – Jury indicts three people for burning down Atlanta Wendy's – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XtnObLvQfSY Oakland News Now – NEOCOV | New Covid 19 variant | വാക്‌സിനുകൾക്കു പ്രതിരോധിക്കാൻ കഴിയാത്ത പുതിയ വകഭേദം – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jj6bUQpx6co Oakland News Now – S. Korea's Team KAIST Among Top 4 in Autonomous Racing at CES 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w698OEjcsIw Oakland News Now – Traffic and parking for Gasparilla – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YK4wZBRGk9Y Oakland News Now – Aila Ails Official Music video / ZB Rihit Exe #Tera_bhai_Zb Super Video Song V Boy Super Video Sung – video made by the YouTube channel … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gkq-mojqU3Q Oakland News Now – Pirate exhibit at Tampa History Center – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lg8w7YQSnfA Oakland News Now – Officer Roy Paz talks Gasparilla safety – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNhbgs8-2cA Oakland News Now – Sierra Leone inflation: Residents struggle with high cost of living – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWd1GwAjMBU Oakland News Now – 100 Club helping families of injured or fallen officers, first responders – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flN_oeSRyG4 Oakland News Now – social update ella – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHLvbTiuMho Oakland News Now – Vedant Fashion IPO Premium | Vedant Fashion IPO Details | Vedant Fashion IPO News | Fine Investment – video made by the YouTube channel with … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dg5jXuzwt7M Oakland News Now – Proposed Surfside Condo Construction Raising Concern For Some Residents – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmOwjpcpfKA Oakland News Now – South Tampa Trading Company talks pirate garb – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ry2qc5SSvOQ Oakland News Now – Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Full Game Highlights 2021 22 NBA Season//Greggu vlog credit – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-BtDQpNZsE Oakland News Now – Pfizer starting trials to create vaccine specific to omicron variant – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XSNxYr6igc0 Oakland News Now – Should Detroit Lions Draft SHIFTY WR Dontario Drummond? (2020 NFL Draft) Senior Bowl Invitee… – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQubDOtRYCU Oakland News Now – Law enforcement prepares for Gasparilla – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnNvxzm-xlI Oakland News Now – 'Partygate' report thrown into doubt after MET request – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Be7LvMorTYU Oakland News Now – Wuhan: Chinese scientists say new Covid variant 'NeoCov' has high mortality rate – TV9 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TMmEjfQ2Po Oakland News Now – New York Bracing For Nor'easter Headed Our Way – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxSEpGwNwAY Oakland News Now – Cowboy Breakfast feeding first responders as event is closed to the public – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGBcRgssV18 Oakland News Now – MPD officer shot during welfare check – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4LoSELyyKc Oakland News Now – Construction crews push through cold to prepare I-41 for next phase – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0w1V8us88Z0 Oakland News Now – Millions Along East Coast Bracing For Powerful Nor'easter – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28VKaQNRn2w Oakland News Now – PISCES WEEKLY TAROT ♓| NEW LOVE WITH SUPPORTIVE LOYAL PARTNER 💖| 30th JAN – 6th FEB 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qA1i2SixEV4 Oakland News Now – Clearing up some tax confusion – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bEANHoetTc Oakland News Now – Man dead after being stabbed in neck by woman's ex-boyfriend in Fourth Ward, police say – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BlE79q1a9S4 Oakland News Now – Apple 'crushed' its quarterly earnings, says Loup's Gene Munster – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Y4IVJjEU9s Oakland News Now – Migrant crisis: Former Patrol Boat Commander Tom Sharpe gives his advice on the Channel crossings – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBu62x4WGJg Oakland News Now – Michigan State Police chopper tracks down armed robbery suspect – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrNheR28Rnw Oakland News Now – Acosta: 'Onion' headline crystalizes where US is when it comes to Supreme Court – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGXGP5qZaFQ Oakland News Now – Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – Australian Open 2022 Highlights HD – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6dfrEu2uN0 Oakland News Now – Lucky for Life? Scarce Covid Treatment for Immunocompromised Allocated via Lottery – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scy8rIgrS7M Oakland News Now – Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: Jan. 27 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmM4mT7IPzc Oakland News Now – What it's like to fish after Texas Parks and Wildlife releases 2,000 rainbow trout into waters – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQzebDLYkZ4 Oakland News Now – Can the Fed engineer a soft landing? Here's what Fed Chair Powell's comments suggest – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lu8v2TzOB5w Oakland News Now – Suspect in shootout with Houston police in custody; officers expected to make full recovery – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfYJhNdf8uU Oakland News Now – TD Ameritrade chief strategist breaks down shares of Apple, Microsoft and Tesla – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HU5HtNlHKro Oakland News Now – Neuberger's Daniel Flax on the standout numbers from Apple's first quarter earnings – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HV2ks7EYHbA Oakland News Now – Deadly crash involving 18-wheeler closes outbound lanes of Southwest Freeway at Bellfort, police… – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2pCHY7dZXk Oakland News Now – Can Beijing Winter Olympics Do Without One Country's Diplomats? – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmsUwAFsbM8 Oakland News Now – New Coronavirus variant "Neocov" Found in South Africa – More Dangerous than Covid 19 | Tone News – video made by the YouTube channel with … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23_9OT1U_vM Oakland News Now – Man Struck, Killed By Brightline Train In Hollywood – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riaBSYlTufM Oakland News Now – Henrich: We're seeing a major technical break on everything in the market – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNmt2tb9sHk Oakland News Now – Isabel Oakeshott: Has Boris Johnson outplayed his critics? – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

Click For Oakland News Now Home Main News Stream Section Oakland News Now Zennie62 YouTube Video Gallery

;