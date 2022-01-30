Super Bowl XXII: Doug Williams Defeats John Elway | Redskins vs. Broncos | NFL Full Game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqxTj4aWToE
Super Bowl XXII: Doug Williams Defeats John Elway | Redskins vs. Broncos | NFL Full Game
In honor of Super Tuesday the NFL presents Super Bowl 22, the Washington Redskins dominate the Denver Broncos.
00:00 – Start
17:22 John Elway 56-yard TD Pass
24:56 Elway 32-yard Pass to Mark Jackson
23:45 Elway Catches 23-yard Pass
28:45 Karlis 24-yard Field Goal
45:24 Elway Sacked on third down
50:22 Doug Williams Injures Knee
1:00:40 Doug Williams 80-yard TD Pass to Ricky Sanders
1:07:58 Timmy Smith 19-yard Run
1:10:03 Doug Williams 27-yard TD Pass to Gary Clark
1:12:32 Elway 26-yard Pass
1:14:51 Elway Scrambles for 21 yards
1:19:34 Karlis Misses 43-yard FG
1:20:30 Doug Williams Hits Gary Clark for 16 yards
1:21:15 Timmy Smith 58-yard TD Run
1:28:48 Doug Williams 50-yard TD Pass to Ricky Sanders
1:33:28 Elway Picked Off by Barry Wilburn
1:36:51 Timmy Smith 43-yard Run
1:38:38 Doug Williams Hits Ricky Sanders for 21 yards
1:43:09 Doug Williams 8-yard TD Pass to Clint Didier
1:48:09 Elway Picked Off by Brian Davis
1:57:30 Elway Picked Off by Barry Wilburn
2:13:54 Doug Williams Picked Off by Jeremiah Castille
2:23:29 Todd Bowles Drops Interception
2:24:42 Gary Clark 25-yard Run
2:25:14 Timmy Smith 32-yard Run
2:27:05 Timmy Smith 4-yard TD Run
2:38:05 Timmy Smith Breaks Super Bowl Rushing Record
2:48:59 Redskins Celebration
The Washington Redskins entered Super Bowl 22 playing a John Elway led Broncos team that had played in the big game the previous season. That experience looked to be critical as Denver built a 10-0 lead. The game, and especially the second quarter, was all Redskins from there, as they scored the next 42 points of thecontest. Redskin running back, Timmy Smith, set a Super Bowl record for rush yards with 204 yards in the blowout.
