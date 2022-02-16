Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers break up: reports

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AieUbXVu-u4



Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers’ relationship is over, according to multiple reports.

The “Divergent” star, 30, and the NFL MVP, 38, have called off their engagement after nearly two years together, In Touch Weekly reported Wednesday.

A source close to Rodgers told People the breakup was “amicable,” adding, “They’re very different people with busy careers, and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

There has been speculation about the former couple having issues for months, as they did not appear to spend the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s birthday together in December.

A source told People at the time, however, that Woodley and Rodgers were “still together” but had “a different, non-traditional relationship.”

“It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense,” the insider told the magazine, adding that the now-exes are “very private about things.”

A split of Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers hugging and hiking.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers reportedly broke up after nearly two years together.

Disney Parks; Instagram

Sources also said that the “Big Little Lies” star and the 2011 Super Bowl champ did not see eye to eye when it came to politics but insisted they just “agreed to disagree.”

“They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have,” an insider told People in January after Rodgers admitted he did not get the COVID-19 vaccine. “They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them.”

