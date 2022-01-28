Russia Ignores Warnings From U.S & Europe, Deploys Over 100K Troops At Ukraine Border

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1Asr4a5teA Oakland News Now Presents: Howard Terminal Ballpark: Oakland A’s Dave Kaval Gives Las Vegas Stadium Option Update . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

Oakland – Oakland Unified School District and the Oakland Education Association (OEA), the teachers’ union, successfully hammered out another Tentative Agreement on Monday evening, January 24. The Agreement is the … Read More

Oakland ranks 7th in Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America During The Pandemic Says New Study Oakland set another crime-related high mark this week. With the homicide rate having … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XokGnoJWGA Oakland News Now – Sean Payton Leaving Saints Press Conf – Live Talk On Impact On Jameis Winston’s Future – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDN3wto0W7E Oakland News Now – Andy Dolich Talks Howard Terminal And Oakland A’s As Famed Sports Exec Visits Zennie62 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UD9wRfuGrRg Oakland News Now Presents: Dave Kaval Gives Update On Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark, Las Vegas Ballpark Efforts . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6m1G15CxcMU Oakland News Now Presents: On Virginia Football Stadium Authority For New Washington Football Team Stadium . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left corner … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R_ojDkN9m8 Oakland News Now Presents: Oakland Police Press Conference Livestream On Homicide At 1400 Block of Center Street . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

https://youtu.be/mJ-gHcmdX4o Oakland News Now Presents: Louie Anderson, Meat Loaf, Yvette Mimieux, Andre Leon Talley, Sidney Potier, Bob Saget, RIP. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post … Read More

https://youtu.be/YeQL06W1E7M Oakland News Now Presents: Changing Oakland Policies by Derrick Soo 4 Oakland Mayor. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Year ago … Read More

https://youtu.be/38N2GWjFrs8 Oakland News Now Presents: Lisala Folau Tongan Swept Six Miles By Tsunami After Eruption Of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Volcano. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYvThiDk-iU Oakland News Now Presents: Hunga Tonga Volcano Eruption Update; The Island and its Volcano are Gone . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tlb3fpVpjGE Oakland News Now Presents: Leigh Steinberg: The NFL, Super Agent Talks About His 35th Super Bowl Party, COVID-19, More . . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in … Read More

Bravo for San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his staff for dropping charges against 42 year old Sergio Lugo. Per the Bay Area Reporter, the San Francisco Police Department’s … Read More

With each state having the authority to legalize sports betting, where does that leave California? Read to find out. Future of Sports Betting in California California is entering a new … Read More

Oakland News Now Presents: Paul Cobb Of Oakland Post On MLK Day 2022 And What Martin Luther King, Jr. Would Say . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in … Read More

The Oakland Mayor And City Council can’t back away from Biden’s woes; they;’re responsible. President Joe Biden is taking a bit of a beating in a new CBS Poll released … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cizjti9zln4 Oakland News Now Presents: Shopping With Mom At Kroger’s Fayetteville GA Before 1st Winter Storm Of 2022 . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

City’s of Oakland Environmental Report on Oakland A’s Project Fails to Protect Health and Safety of Local Residents, Says Community Coalition Zennie Abraham’s Note: The Oakland Post, long a critic … Read More

Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jO0TEwm05wE Oakland News Now Presents: “Am Alive” Bob Saget Last Video, He Knew His Time Had Come😭 . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left … Read More

Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of … Read More

