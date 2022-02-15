Reduce Respiratory Mucus with Salt – Dr.Berg On Chest Infection, Chronic Bronchitis & Lung Cleanse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eC1T6gtzbjA



Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Halogenerator: https://ift.tt/qNz7Ivl

You can treat respiratory mucus with salt.

Timestamps:

0:00 Treat respiratory mucus with salt

0:48 Salt has the capacity to thin out the mucus

1:10 Be sure to check for mold in your house

In this video, I explain how you can easily treat respiratory mucus, whether caused by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, asthma, or a sinus infection. And even sleep apnea.

You can use salt. Not necessarily taking salt, but breathing in salt. There’s a machine called a halogenerator, which provides something called halotherapy where you breathe salt air. The machine ionizes the salt and puts it out into the air. You can use it while you sleep.

Halotherapy can loosen up the mucus in your lungs, sinuses, and throat. Salt has the capacity to thin out the mucus. It’s antifungal, antibacterial, and it’s also anti-mold. I’ve put links below to some machines that I think are good. (I’m not affiliated with the companies that make them.)

Another option is to use something called a neti pot to wash out your sinuses with salt water.

Check your house for mold or mildew, which could be why your lungs are constantly filled with mucus. If you change locations, you might be surprised at how your sinus or lung condition goes away.

From a nutritional standpoint, oregano oil is really good to treat mucus. So too is garlic and a longer fast, say once a month for 48 to 72 hours, you can put your body into serious autophagy, which will clean up old damaged proteins as well as your immune system. It’ll also deactivate microbes and viruses. If you have a virus that’s causing the mucus, I recommend taking olive leaf extract.

And now you know how to treat respiratory mucus with salt!

Dr Eric Berg DC Bio:

Dr. Berg, age 56, is a chiropractor who specializes in Healthy Ketosis & Intermittent Fasting. He is the author of the best-selling book The Healthy Keto Plan, and is the Director of Dr. Berg Nutritionals. He no longer practices, but focuses on health education through social media.

Follow us on FACEBOOK: fb.me/DrEricBerg

Send a Message to his team: m.me/DrEricBerg

ABOUT DR. BERG: https://bit.ly/39LCWg8

Disclaimer: Dr. Eric Berg received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients so he can focus on educating people as a full-time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, and prescription or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The Health & Wellness, Dr. Berg Nutritionals and Dr. Eric Berg, D.C. are not liable or responsible for any advice, course of treatment, diagnosis or any other information, services or product you obtain through this video or site.

Thanks for watching!

Use salt to treat respiratory mucus .

via IFTTT

Note from Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area, Zennie62 YouTube, and Zennie62Media: this Oakland News Now video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.