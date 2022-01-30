Python for Everybody – Full University Python Course
This Python 3 tutorial course aims to teach everyone the basics of programming computers using Python. The course has no pre-requisites and avoids all but the simplest mathematics.
⭐️ Course Contents ⭐️
⌨️ (0:00:00) Why Program?
⌨️ (0:12:21) Why Program? – Hardware Architecture
⌨️ (0:24:24) Python 3 Windows Installation
⌨️ (0:32:34) Python 3 Mac Installation
⌨️ (0:36:41) Why Program? – Python as a Language
⌨️ (0:44:17) Why Program? – What do we say?
⌨️ (0:56:55) Variables, Expressions, and Statements
⌨️ (1:06:20) Variables, Expressions, and Statements – Expressions
⌨️ (1:26:00) Conditional Execution
⌨️ (1:39:13) Conditional Execution – More Conditional Structures
⌨️ (1:52:48) Functions
⌨️ (2:03:02) Functions – Functions of our own
⌨️ (2:15:21) Loops and Iteration
⌨️ (2:25:04) Loops and Iteration – Definite Loops
⌨️ (2:31:40) Loops and Iteration – Loop Idioms
⌨️ (2:40:07) Loops and Iteration – More Loop Patterns
⌨️ (2:58:39) Strings
⌨️ (3:09:06) Strings – More String Operations
⌨️ (3:27:33) Reading Files
⌨️ (3:35:12) Reading Files – Reading Files in Python
⌨️ (3:48:42) Python Lists
⌨️ (3:59:27) Python Lists – Loop Operations
⌨️ (4:08:52) Python Lists – Strings vs. Lists
⌨️ (4:16:42) Python Lists – Strings, Files, Lists & the Guardian Pattern
⌨️ (4:28:44) Dictionaries
⌨️ (4:36:32) Dictionaries – Counting
⌨️ (4:45:43) Dictionaries – Counting Words in Text
⌨️ (4:58:21) Dictionaries – Counting Word Frequency Using a Dictionary
⌨️ (5:22:46) Tuples
⌨️ (5:32:18) Tuples – Sorting
⌨️ (5:44:26) Tuples – Sorting a Dictionary Using Tuples
⌨️ (5:54:56) Regular Expressions
⌨️ (6:05:21) Regular Expressions – From Matching to Extracting
⌨️ (6:13:47) Regular Expressions – String Parsing
⌨️ (6:22:17) Networked Programs
⌨️ (6:29:45) Networked Programs – Application Protocols
⌨️ (6:38:56) Networked Programs – Write a Web Browser
⌨️ (6:43:10) Networked Programs – Code Example: socket1.py
⌨️ (6:48:58) Networked Programs – Characters and Strings
⌨️ (6:59:57) Networked Programs – urllib
⌨️ (7:05:10) Networked Programs – Code Example: urllib1.py, urlwords.py
⌨️ (7:08:25) Networked Programs – Parsing HTML
⌨️ (7:14:48) Networked Programs – Code Example: urllinks.py
⌨️ (7:23:43) Using Web Services
⌨️ (7:26:35) Using Web Services – XML
⌨️ (7:32:02) Using Web Services – Code Example: xml1.py, xml2.py
⌨️ (7:37:40) Using Web Services – XML Schema
⌨️ (7:51:32) Using Web Services – JavaScipt Notation
⌨️ (7:57:45) Using Web Services – Code Example: json1.py, json2.py
⌨️ (8:03:08) Using Web Services – Service Oriented Approach
⌨️ (8:04:44) Using Web Services – Web Services
⌨️ (8:11:33) Using Web Services – Code Example: geojson.py
⌨️ (8:18:49) Using Web Services – API Security & Rate Limiting
⌨️ (8:28:45) Using Web Services – Code Example: twitter1.py, twitter2.py
⌨️ (8:48:01) Python Objects
⌨️ (8:58:28) Python Objects – Sample Code
⌨️ (9:06:50) Python Objects – Object Lifecycle
⌨️ (9:13:19) Python Objects – Inheritance
⌨️ (9:20:44) Databases
⌨️ (9:35:55) Databases – SQLite Browser
⌨️ (9:45:40) Databases – Code Sample: emaildb.py
⌨️ (9:58:55) Databases – Code Sample: twspider.py
⌨️ (10:08:06) Databases – Database Design
⌨️ (10:16:29) Databases – Representing Relationships
⌨️ (10:20:37) Databases – Relationship Building
⌨️ (10:33:05) Databases – Join Operation
⌨️ (10:43:13) Databases – Code Sample: tracks.py
⌨️ (10:57:45) Databases – Many-to-Many Relationships
⌨️ (11:09:37) Databases – Code Sample: roster.py
⌨️ (11:20:40) Databases – Code Sample: twspider.py
⌨️ (11:20:40) Data Visualization
⌨️ (11:48:18) Data Visualization – Code Sample: Geodata
⌨️ (12:01:05) Data Visualization – Page Rank
⌨️ (12:12:14) Data Visualization – Code Sample: Pagerank Spidering
⌨️ (12:29:12) Data Visualization – Code Sample: Pagerank Computation
⌨️ (12:44:17) Data Visualization – Code Sample: Pagerank Visualization
⌨️ (12:44:17) Data Visualization – Mailing List Crawl
⌨️ (12:57:08) Data Visualization – Code Sample: Gmane Data Retrieval
⌨️ (13:13:42) Data Visualization – Code Sample: Gmane Data Modeling
⌨️ (13:26:04) Data Visualization – Code Sample: Gmane Data Visualization
This course was created by Dr. Charles Severance (a.k.a. Dr. Chuck). He is a Clinical Professor at the University of Michigan School of Information, where he teaches various technology-oriented courses including programming, database design, and Web development.
“Python for Everybody” by Dr. Chuck Severance and the University of Michigan is licensed under CC BY.
