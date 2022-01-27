President Biden Delivers Remarks on the Retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer

Oakland ranks 7th in Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America During The Pandemic Says New Study Oakland set another crime-related high mark this week. With the homicide rate having … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XokGnoJWGA Oakland News Now – Sean Payton Leaving Saints Press Conf – Live Talk On Impact On Jameis Winston’s Future – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDN3wto0W7E Oakland News Now – Andy Dolich Talks Howard Terminal And Oakland A’s As Famed Sports Exec Visits Zennie62 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UD9wRfuGrRg Oakland News Now Presents: Dave Kaval Gives Update On Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark, Las Vegas Ballpark Efforts . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6m1G15CxcMU Oakland News Now Presents: On Virginia Football Stadium Authority For New Washington Football Team Stadium . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left corner … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R_ojDkN9m8 Oakland News Now Presents: Oakland Police Press Conference Livestream On Homicide At 1400 Block of Center Street . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

https://youtu.be/mJ-gHcmdX4o Oakland News Now Presents: Louie Anderson, Meat Loaf, Yvette Mimieux, Andre Leon Talley, Sidney Potier, Bob Saget, RIP. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post … Read More

https://youtu.be/YeQL06W1E7M Oakland News Now Presents: Changing Oakland Policies by Derrick Soo 4 Oakland Mayor. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Year ago … Read More

https://youtu.be/38N2GWjFrs8 Oakland News Now Presents: Lisala Folau Tongan Swept Six Miles By Tsunami After Eruption Of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Volcano. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYvThiDk-iU Oakland News Now Presents: Hunga Tonga Volcano Eruption Update; The Island and its Volcano are Gone . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tlb3fpVpjGE Oakland News Now Presents: Leigh Steinberg: The NFL, Super Agent Talks About His 35th Super Bowl Party, COVID-19, More . . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in … Read More

Bravo for San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his staff for dropping charges against 42 year old Sergio Lugo. Per the Bay Area Reporter, the San Francisco Police Department’s … Read More

With each state having the authority to legalize sports betting, where does that leave California? Read to find out. Future of Sports Betting in California California is entering a new … Read More

Oakland News Now Presents: Paul Cobb Of Oakland Post On MLK Day 2022 And What Martin Luther King, Jr. Would Say . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in … Read More

The Oakland Mayor And City Council can’t back away from Biden’s woes; they;’re responsible. President Joe Biden is taking a bit of a beating in a new CBS Poll released … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cizjti9zln4 Oakland News Now Presents: Shopping With Mom At Kroger’s Fayetteville GA Before 1st Winter Storm Of 2022 . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

City’s of Oakland Environmental Report on Oakland A’s Project Fails to Protect Health and Safety of Local Residents, Says Community Coalition Zennie Abraham’s Note: The Oakland Post, long a critic … Read More

Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jO0TEwm05wE Oakland News Now Presents: “Am Alive” Bob Saget Last Video, He Knew His Time Had Come😭 . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left … Read More

Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5prVqhgt_kA Oakland News Now – SPEAK FOR YOURSELF | Wiley on Jimmy Garoppolo's future in San Francisco 49ers – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-U0iREtUcU Oakland News Now – CABDI CURIYE | JACAYL SHILGALAY | OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1pJZj2Yer_w Oakland News Now – Dan Wootton: Nicola Sturgeon is power mad Covid queen – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmlHaA7hgZQ Oakland News Now – Giants Interview Brian Flores for Head Coach – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMF0Ejsj54g Oakland News Now – Africa on course to reach vaccination target by the end of 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjzsZVsQs-g Oakland News Now – China: 'What matters to them are the key elements to win the global competition' says expert – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8Z4Izp7ckI Oakland News Now Presents: Celebrating the life and career of Demaryius Thomas . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left corner and serves as … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWsYdwY4EuE Oakland News Now – The Irish Ace challenges The Czar in an Empty Arena Match: NXT UK highlights, Jan. 27, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBQk7wqjyxg Oakland News Now – Town Hall: Freedom of Information for All – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5i_lcNRW9Pg Oakland News Now – Die Familie used three things to defeat Gallus: NXT UK Exclusive, Jan. 27, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZ898OxMpvo Oakland News Now – Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider’s 40-day streak is officially over l GMA – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtzxOzN2GMs Oakland News Now – Amale demands a rematch against Jinny: NXT UK Exclusive, Jan. 27, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4RuLM_EJs8 Oakland News Now – Rams Make Silly Mistake Trying to Block 49ers Fans From NFC Championship | BEN MALLER SHOW – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMWVZrZbq-c Oakland News Now – Egyptian activist denounces President Al-Sisi's regime of fear – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qMwFkKNlZ8 Oakland News Now – 'Miracle' Hippo Fiona Turns 5! | Nightly News: Kids Edition – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSbXVuE5sPc Oakland News Now – TYT LIVE: Ron Johnson RAILS Against Funding Childcare. Workers WIN BIG Against Wall Street. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3uA15NfNiQ Oakland News Now – LIVE: Latest news, breaking stories and analysis on January 27 | CBS News – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgVw63_6u_8 Oakland News Now – Michigan School Shooting Suspect To Pursue Insanity Defense – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-XbWkVDifY Oakland News Now – FREE Sports Betting Picks & Best Bets Thursday 1/27/22-NHL “Game Of The Week” & HUGE Promotions #nhl – video made by the YouTube channel with … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4X1u7gew0BE Oakland News Now – President Biden on the Supreme Court Nomination Process – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knhYOQsg0mA Oakland News Now – VDOT: Crews pretreating interstates, other major routes ahead of Friday winter storm – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9Sdduc4CbI Oakland News Now – WATCH: Breyer 'both a pragmatist and optimist’, former clerk says – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7DAo-tgSbQ Oakland News Now – RS76: What Did CES 2022 Tell Us About Autonomous and Electric Trucks? – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWS3khNEAoA Oakland News Now – The Real Me with Gloria De Piero and Lloyd Russell-Moyle – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dmEvYnYmP0 Oakland News Now – Mersal Full Movie In Hindi Dubbed | Thalapathy Vijay | Nithya Menen | Samantha | Review & Facts HD – video made by the YouTube … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WkVm3_uhDbw Oakland News Now – Rare winter storm hits Middle East – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Scevfh8zWo0 Oakland News Now – Oil price and energy stocks are starting strong in 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kn06EgLFNfE Oakland News Now – Mark Steyn: The laughably misnamed 'Free World' is killing itself – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbHxGCEu0vc Oakland News Now – Harlem on My Mind: Jacob Lawrence (2021) | Into America Podcast – Encore Episode | MSNBC – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqH_i6RCeW4 Oakland News Now – Space News & SpaceX CSG-2 LIVESTREAM!🚀✨ – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mL35CXV6ho Oakland News Now – Kaine: SCOTUS Nomination Is A Chance To Calm The Waters After 'We Fell Short' On Voting Rights – video made by the YouTube channel with … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4Es77K5ml0 Oakland News Now – Davenport to challenge Satomura in a Japanese Street Fight: NXT UK, Jan. 27, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3MoFUcP87w Oakland News Now – Michigan governor not only original target of militia group, feds say | ABC7 Chicago – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdzD2fJTxMM Oakland News Now – Cardano Price Prediction 2022! Will ADA reach 100$!? Sundaeswap, NFT, Crypto. Today News – LIVE – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umytMwImvFY Oakland News Now – Tom Cotton: Biden's weakness has emboldened US adversaries – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQK9kLL71ug Oakland News Now – Las veces que Alfredo Adame sí ha mostrado sus conocimientos en artes marciales – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7atb2pYo0Y Oakland News Now – Who is Broncos' new coach Nathaniel Hackett | 360 In-Depth – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYUG5EjTORM Oakland News Now – Drakeo the Ruler's family files lawsuit – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0tg2r2HRKY Oakland News Now – 3 takeaways from the latest Fed meeting – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sa57JAgznbU Oakland News Now – USA Phenom Kai Owens Excited for First Return to Birth Country During Olympics | TMZ TV – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OG1FHJtwCY Oakland News Now – 'Not This Time—I'm Tired Of It': GOP Lawmaker Goes Viral Slamming Demos Over Racism, Sexism Labels – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=borHekpn81w Oakland News Now – Top 100 2022 NFL Draft Prospects – TDN 100 Janurary Update – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m52qHITcmMA Oakland News Now – COVID-19: Moderna launches vaccine trials for Omicron-specific booster – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApzGWjEykYQ Oakland News Now – What's going right for President Biden – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3NiI_NUN7o Oakland News Now – 4 Key Things Dan Quinn Return Signals for the Dallas Cowboys (Plus Bonus) – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LoO3uRwcWqQ Oakland News Now – [LIVE] Berkeley vs. Piedmont | California High School Girls Basketball – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epRtaUAu_IE Oakland News Now – The coaching search heats up | Jaguars Happy Hour – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iicXTkAom2Q Oakland News Now – UK Afghans 'shocked' by Sky's report on people selling their kidneys – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shrWa0ioqDY Oakland News Now – Community Comes Together To Help Burned San Jose Synagogue Rebuild – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTS4qdWxr1g Oakland News Now – 16-year-old's body found dumped on Los Angeles freeway – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

Click For Oakland News Now Home Main News Stream Section Oakland News Now Zennie62 YouTube Video Gallery

;