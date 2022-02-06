New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Post Game Show: Highlights, Analysis & Caller Reactions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpULJUL_M0I
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Post Game Show: Highlights, Analysis & Caller Reactions
24/7 Chat & Crispy Calls – Join Discord (IT’S FREE) https://bit.ly/kftvdiscord
JOIN THE MISSION TO 50K SUBSCRIBERS!
SUBSCRIBE FREE FOR MORE KNICKS NEWS AND KNICKS RUMORS!
https://bit.ly/kftvyoutube
NEWS, RECAPS, RUMORS AND MORE AT https://knicksfantv.com
Support The Movement, Donate To The Show!
Paypal – https://ift.tt/rLiT91v
CashApp – https://ift.tt/wTE2UMs
GET YOUR KNICKSFANTV MERCH!
https://bit.ly/kftvstore
SPONSORS:
USE PROMO CODE: KFTV at Prize Picks https://prizepicks.com
Appstore: https://bit.ly/kftvprize
Google Store: https://bit.ly/kftvprize2.
100% Deposit match up to $100.
USE PROMO CODE: KFTV at Manscaped https://manscaped.com
For 20% off + Free Shipping
PLEASE DON’T SEND US FEEDBACK!
SOCIALS:
DISCORD: https://bit.ly/kftvdiscord
TIKTOK: https://bit.ly/kftvtok
FACEBOOK: https://bit.ly/kftvmeta
INSTAGRAM: https://bit.ly/kftvig
TWITTER: https://bit.ly/kftvtweets
PODCAST LINKS!
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3H4vVsp
Spotify: https://ift.tt/eZudjYo
Google Podcasts: https://bit.ly/kftvgo
Stitcher: https://bit.ly/kftvstitcher
Write a review on Apple Pod ️
️INFO:
Join Our Mailing List to stay informed on new, future content and events!
https://bit.ly/kftvmail
Get exclusive Knicks snapback hats here
https://ift.tt/EjfXaqH
#knicksfantv #knicksnews #kftv #cpthefanchise
*Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended. ALL RIGHTS BELONG TO THEIR RESPECTIVE OWNERS*
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.