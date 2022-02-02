My Humbling Stay at the Palazzo Hotel in Las Vegas.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIGQGUCwOZU
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
In this video I share my experience staying at the Palazzo Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in the Prestige Premium King Suite.
⬇
For business inquiries please reach out to me directly:
contactpompsie@gmail.com
Instagram 🤘🏼(@Pompsie)
https://ift.tt/e0h6qyXQR
Patreon ❤️ (for exclusive content and more!)
https://ift.tt/NTpAl6QRU
Facebook 📲
https://ift.tt/gKL2xh1H0
Join the Pompsters Facebook Group! 🙂
https://ift.tt/kKCbUJdjY
My Website! 🎬
https://ift.tt/xYgk7UXMw
Pompsie Merch! 🔥
https://ift.tt/FxkI5ZSEw
Support me! 🙏
https://ift.tt/0VyDGcmOg
PO Box! 📬👇🏼
6210 N Jones Blvd # 752200
Las Vegas, NV 89136
My Gear! 🔥
Smartphone stabilizer: https://amzn.to/3qKz9J7
main camera: https://amzn.to/2Gwk8ZM
main lens: https://amzn.to/34rB9MX
lens filter: https://amzn.to/34rh9Kd
zoom lens: https://amzn.to/3neM7Oe
other lens: https://amzn.to/3ntggd1
mic: https://amzn.to/2HT8vwo
other mic: https://amzn.to/3nmPXor
lav mic: https://amzn.to/2GCqeYz
360 camera: https://amzn.to/36AIyMD
drone: https://amzn.to/2HRUVt8
tripod: https://amzn.to/3jApUb9
bendy tripod: https://amzn.to/2GtW61x
smartphone tripod: https://amzn.to/36Br42s
computer: https://amzn.to/3iwRapB
Music 🎶
kevatta – hide and seek
Prime Time Beats – Crunch
Prime Time Beats – Golden
Prime Time Beats – Got ´em
Prime Time Beats – Ihr seid Out!
ssss – ssayit
Sixth – Burning Finger & Kagetoki Kariya (Scenarios)
Sixth – Night And Day
#lasvegas #lasvegashotels #pompsie
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.