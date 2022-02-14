https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3GONP8HvXM



Matthew Stafford LA Rams QB Super Bowl LVI Postgame Interview, Joined By His Daughters

(On winning the Super Bowl) “It feels great. Just so happy to be able to celebrate this with such great teammates and my family, people who mean the most to me and so proud of this group, and it’s a special feeling.”

(On the end of the game) “That last drive was a special drive, one I’ll never forget. It was so many great plays by so many great players. Just so happy to get it done and, I don’t know- it, it’s, I’m speechless.”

(On his ankle) “Oh, it’s still attached so we’re good.”

(On his family) “Yeah, just so fun to be able to celebrate it with them and so many special teammates to celebrate it with too. In one year, being able to get to know these guys the way, I’ve gotten to know them. The way they care for each other and play for each other is pretty special.”

(On Odell Beckham Jr.) “It was tough, you know, they played a bunch of man coverage, they were doubling Coop [Cooper Kupp] on every third down and, you know, we just missed on a few plays here and there that could’ve been big plays for us and on that final drive, I thought Sean [McVay] did an unbelievable job of letting us go out there and play with a bunch of tempo. So many guys stepped up, Coop obviously had some huge plays and then the game-winner was just icing on the cake.”

(On who he dedicates this win to) “I just, this is just a long time coming for a lot of guys, you know, this is Andrew Whitworth, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, so many great players, Robert Woods on our team, Cooper, so many guys that I could name who just deserve this from the way they go to work every single day, from the way they care about each other as teammates and people. Just so happy to get it done for those guys.”

(On his NFL career) “Yeah, I mean, it’s probably going to take some time, you know, I’m going to have to think about it. I know in the moment I was, I didn’t know what to think. I was just a little emotional and so happy to be a world champ and so happy to be a part of this group. That’s the biggest thing, it’s not me, it’s not any individual on this team. We’re a group, we’re a team and to get it done together was so special.”

(On the final touchdown pass) “It was man coverage, no help over the top, and Coop did a great job winning on his route. I tried to put it in a good spot, and he made a great catch.”

(On his wife) “Just proud of me, happy for me, you know, she’s been with me through all these years, and we’ve battled so many things together. You know, to get it done and have her down there with the kids and everything is such a special thing.”

(On the defense on the final drive) “Yeah, they were unbelievable, they’ve been unbelievable all season. Their play is so good and to be honest with you on that last drive, I couldn’t watch. After that fourth-down play, I kind of peaked up, I didn’t know even know it was fourth-down, to be honest with you, and I was talking to Coop and he’s like I didn’t know either. We couldn’t watch and how fitting for Aaron [Donald] to do what Aaron does and he’s been an unbelievable player, a Hall of Fame player, in this league for so long. He’s done everything right for this team and for this organization and for him to come up and do what he does on fourth down to win it means everything.”

(On the confidence of Cooper Kupp) “Pretty confident. He’s an unbelievable player. I’m so proud of him, all the work that he puts in, the sacrifice, the time, the effort. It’s just so fun to get to go to work with him every single day and do what he does and watch him do his thing. It’s pretty special.”

(On his time in Detroit) “I love playing this game. I love playing this game for the competition, for the relationships, for the hard times, for the good times, for all of it. This game can teach us so much as people. I get to go to work with people from all walks of life and come together and go for one goal and for twelve years that goal wasn’t reached. It tore me up inside, but I knew I could keep playing and try to find a way and the fact that we reached that goal today is so special.”

(Reporter asked to share words for eight-old son in Mexico who has cancer) “You know, we’re pulling for you man. We’re thinking about you, appreciate it.”

