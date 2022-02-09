Mask mandate remains in effect in Washington as other West Coast states drop the requirement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTK2JkKzUpg Oakland News Now – LIVE: New Orleans Saints Press Conference 2/8/2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EslzxOMi_SQ Oakland News Now – 94th Oscar Nominations Show Livestream For The 94th Academy Awards 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://youtu.be/E3yvBnPX1Ik Oakland News Now – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Dennis Allen New New Orleans Saints Head Coach Paves Way For Jameis … Read More

In the middle of a controversy started by a lawsuit filed by now former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Lawsuit, his former employer, The Miami Dolphins, hired a largely … Read More

Mike McDaniel is the new Miami Dolphins Head Coach, is not black, and has a super-thin resume. This is complete outrage in the face of Brian Flores’ Lawsuit. The bottom … Read More

https://youtu.be/pBo_awGmqS8 Oakland News Now – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. ESPN’s Jenna Laine Attacks Me For Blasting Dolphins Hire Of Mike McDaniel … Read More

The Peralta Community College District (PCCD) has learned that Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College, and Merritt College have received upgraded accreditation status by the Accrediting Commission for … Read More

A Dozen OUSD High School Seniors Celebrate a Major Step on The Way Toward a College Education on National Signing Day Oakland – Going to college is the next step … Read More

The Oakland City Council raised the flag of alarm: “On January 31st, 2022, the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) revealed its plan to either close or merge 16 of the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhyds2mvjqI Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EboS2Rw6Bv8 Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://youtu.be/nLLfbak3h18 Oakland News Now – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Zennie62 YouTube vlog auto-posted to OaklandNewsNow.com by Zennie62Media.Inc at Zennie62Media.com, the content … Read More

https://youtu.be/34fitPrm1Xw Oakland News Now – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Clesi Crochet | Who Is Clesi Crochet Bryan Harsin’s Auburn Assitant And … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nth3N1hWwfw Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

Oakland – Feb. 4, 2022: With national attention focused on the supply chain, infrastructure investment and jobs, it is time for the Port of Oakland to invest in a renewed, … Read More

https://youtu.be/_Ye3SQsSElU Oakland News Now – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Brian Flores Lawsuit Makes Former Miami Dolphins Black Head Coach The Curt … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDPIxKCqKLg Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

Luka’s Taproom Oakland, the legendary restaurant and bar at the corner of Broadway and West Grand Avenue in Uptown Oakland, announced its plans to close after not being able to … Read More

The City of Oakland, through the newsletter of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, has announced that it gained the ban on the transport and handling of coal in and through Oakland. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QlnZdNs7to Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kfe-68folvA Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVxB_bNk_BU Oakland News Now – PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pd-9FqAnP6M Oakland News Now – Is Covid Entering An Endemic Stage? – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6F3pOBJNoE Oakland News Now – Oakland Students Protest Proposed School Closures – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQ3i64Zhh7s Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JuPSj6v4xjw Oakland News Now – Two people shot on Grand Avenue in Oakland near Kume Spa – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SjpSsS7TmY Oakland News Now – Gary Payton Didn't Make McDonald's All American: They Ignored Oakland Back Then (Part 2) – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1BuWtXDmL8 Oakland News Now – Libby Schaaf Oakland Mayor Who Lost Raiders To Las Vegas Tweets Of “Beloved 49ers” And Rams, WTF? – video made by the YouTube channel with … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDN3wto0W7E Oakland News Now – Andy Dolich Talks Howard Terminal And Oakland A’s As Famed Sports Exec Visits Zennie62 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UD9wRfuGrRg Oakland News Now Presents: Dave Kaval Gives Update On Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark, Las Vegas Ballpark Efforts . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – … Read More

Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of … Read More

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has pushed a political agenda with respect to the Howard Terminal Ballpark District Project – one that caused Major League Baseball to more than glance at … Read More

Super Bowl LV: 2021 NFLPA Players Summit: Lack Of Black Head Coaches, NFL Systemic Racism Discussed ONN – Super Bowl LV: 2021 NFLPA Players Summit: Lack Of Black Head Coaches, … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwSH0UEtJ68 Oakland News Now – San Francisco Artist Collective Drawing Attention to City's Diminishing Black Community – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okrWSI-vudk Oakland News Now – UP Minister Slams SP Over Poor Development Goals, Claims State Had No Electricity Under Akhilesh – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJW5INwoiDA Oakland News Now – Auburn basketball falls, Auburn football and Bryan Harsin story continues | Auburn Tigers Podcast – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHo2lz6P4dw Oakland News Now – Mikaela Shiffrin takes shocking DNF in women's slalom | Winter Olympics 2022 | NBC Sports – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHM2KiULsBE Oakland News Now – Naz Reid DETONATES on Alex Len at the rim!😳😳 #shorts – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tughhQhHP5s Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l596oJXY4ME Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyKhhp8G3Z8 Oakland News Now – Sarray vs. Dakota Kai: WWE NXT, Feb. 8, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIuq2D4K1Lc Oakland News Now – EU leaders present united front after talks on Ukraine crisis • FRANCE 24 English – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AiuHS1ueYoU Oakland News Now – ROCKETS at PELICANS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | February 8, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-PKL_I4caM Oakland News Now – Luka Doncic Drops 33 PTS 11 AST 7 REB Full Highlights vs Pistons – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AztnCZwiuSI Oakland News Now – CBB Picks 2/9/22 – College Basketball Bets – Wednesday – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3WE3OR_jsA Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dlti1_8Vd6A Oakland News Now – Activists On Supreme Court Declare Open Season On Voting Rights Of People Of Color Experts Say – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-RwB9IaKL0 Oakland News Now – What's going on with the lockout?! Time to vent!! | NBC Sports Chicago – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpb1HnMwtvI Oakland News Now – Ottawa protesters banned from honking horns – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLIBROw5IeM Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drQfg1qlIDs Oakland News Now – CLIPPERS at GRIZZLIES | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | February 8, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KS1secbFhFc Oakland News Now – Lebron with a TOUGH Finish to end the 1st Quarter!😳 #shorts – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8qCgDkRSTo Oakland News Now – The metaverse should be 'locally legislated' — the way the real world is, says Second Life founder – video made by the YouTube channel with … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLCJ1smaK7Y Oakland News Now – Surprise challenger interrupts NXT Championship Summit: WWE NXT, Feb. 8, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9L_Wyrg0Cg Oakland News Now – Masking in Nevada – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmRa-iHHKy0 Oakland News Now – LA Knight vs. Sanga: WWE NXT, Feb. 8, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=urjL6fLEGTU Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvSKiIw34Os Oakland News Now – 'Small School Movement' At The Heart Of Of OUSD School Closures – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6QhZeTYnE0 Oakland News Now – Fact or Fiction: Neil Young's music owned by Pfizer? – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwdZGFM7VB0 Oakland News Now – ABC 10 News San Diego KGTV Latest Headlines | February 8, 7pm – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tt3LAMYE0w Oakland News Now – Fort Worth First Responders Share Experiences From Deadly Highway Pileup 1 Year Later – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEARxDvsYGA Oakland News Now – Kerala CM Seeks Army's Help To Rescue Youth Trapped In Hill Cleft For Over 30 hours – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zZDwhQsTSA Oakland News Now – Los Angeles Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies – Full Game Highlights | February 8, 2022 | 2021-22 Season – video made by the YouTube channel with … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DIVh5hxonM Oakland News Now – We Need To Talk About… | Tuesday 8th February – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aYX7CwkknfA Oakland News Now – Super Bowl party ideas / Food…Decor…and more – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jRg9pLwarU Oakland News Now – Salem ends indoor mask mandate, proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement, effective immediately – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilMNDffWCJE Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVEz9mTZ1ew Oakland News Now – Hawaii volunteers remove over 5,000 pounds of large truck tires from ocean – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLVJO3XpakY Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7E6rdjoy9O0 Oakland News Now – Utah's Weather Authority | Tuesday evening forecast, February 8 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jx-eEFB–EY Oakland News Now – Gov. David Ige says Safe Travels Hawai'i program will not require COVID booster – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5oFlosCsIK4 Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nntMzU39_jM Oakland News Now – Con machete en mano, sujeto agrede a operador de transporte público en Querétaro – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWpnPFjT-dA Oakland News Now – Turkeys Wreak Havoc at NASA Ames Center in Mountain View – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAmr9qf1vFs Oakland News Now – Del Potro Battles Delbonis | Baez, Rune & Andujar In Action | Buenos Aires 2022 Day 2 highlights – video made by the YouTube channel … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Zl6JtoAsWs Oakland News Now – Dating Apps Ban ‘Tinder Swindler’ Following Romance Scam Allegations – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-u-ZeCtEQjo Oakland News Now – Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans – Full Game Highlights | February 8, 2022 | 2021-22 Season – video made by the YouTube channel with … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4TJkwi9r1Q Oakland News Now – Birmingham tattoo artist shares prison redemption story, hoping to change lives – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SU__-9M_75I Oakland News Now – Luka Doncic from the LOGO 😤🔥 #Shorts – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLp39T5IYX4 Oakland News Now – Raw Video: Scene of House Fire in San Jose – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZppPmNbqQw Oakland News Now – A closer look at the compensation for Sempra & SDG&E executives – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hIbTe0I4L4 Oakland News Now – Hilo fisherman catches giant Diamondback squid equivalent to '100 plates of calamari' – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLx1FE_Ie9k Oakland News Now – The NBA Trade Deadline Just Got Real: Reactions and What it Means for the Bulls – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

Click For Oakland News Now Home Main News Stream Section Oakland News Now Zennie62 YouTube Video Gallery

;