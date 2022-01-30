Live Talk: Josh McDaniels Will Fail As Las Vegas Raiders Coach Due To Sin City Factor
Live Talk: Josh McDaniels Will Fail As Las Vegas Raiders Coach Due To Sin City Factor
The Las Vegas Raidrs have hired New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels to be the next head coach of the Silver and Block. Here’s why I think the Raiders will fail under Coach Josh McDaniels, and taken from my post at ZENNIE62MEDIA’s OaklandNewsNow.com:
Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator who many, including himself, expect to be hired by the Las Vegas Raiders Managing General Partner Mark Davis as the next head coach. If that is the case, Mark Davis will prove he’s learned nothing after his failed move to bring a name head coach, Jon Gruden, back, and is poised to repeat the mistake with Josh McDaniels. The simple reason is that, like Gruden, there’s no concrete proof that McDaniels will produce a better record than the man who should have the job, Rich Bisaccia. Moreover, there is enough evidence for Raider Nation to fear that Josh M
The trouble is, Mark Davis is thinking that because he’s got the Raiders in Las Vegas, he’s got to feed the casino sponsors a famous name to be head coach. Of all of the current coaching candidates, there’s no better known name than Josh McDaniels, and one equally-well-known name Davis doesn’t seem to want but others think makes sense: Jim Harbaugh. But that does not make Josh McDaniels the best candidate, and his track record with players is one of discord and drama. Add in the backdrop of Las Vegas, and we’ve got potentially more trouble than in 2021.
