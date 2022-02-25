Let’s Play: Drue and Uchenna Battle in Smash Bros | LA Chargers

-
https://youtu.be/iy9kAFu9jQc Oakland News Now – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. My Mom Makes Another Yummy Cake That I Devoir – Well, One Giant Piece Of It, Anyway via IFTTT Note from Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area, Zennie62 YouTube, and Zennie62Media: this Oakland News Now video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production
-
NFL Scouting Combine 2022 – College Player Prospect Media Availability Schedule NFL Scouting Combine Prospects will be available for a designated period of time based on their assigned position groupings beginning at 8:00 am (ET) from Wednesday, March 2 through Saturday, March 5. Prospects will be available at various times during their position group’s one-hour window on the following days (Please note: prospects will not be in the room for the entire hour): Wednesday, March 2: 8:00 – 9:00 AM: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers 9:00 – 10:00 AM: Tight Ends 10:30 – 11:30 AM: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers Thursday, March 3: 8:00
-
From The Screen Actors Guild: Nominees for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® honoring outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances for the past year were announced this morning by Rosario Dawson (Dopesick, Go-Big Show) and Vanessa Hudgens (tick, tick…BOOM!, The Princess Switch) via Instagram Live. The nominees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles were announced by SAG Awards Committee Members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. A replay of today’s announcement is available for viewing on instagram.com/sagawards. The 28th SAG Awards® will be nationally simulcast LIVE on TNT
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NX8JZRuEHtU Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland Restaurant Week 2022: Peter Gamez Visit Oakland President Interview On Zennie62 YouTube Live It’s our pleasure to announce that Peter Gamez, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Visit Oakland, will join Zennie62 YouTube to talk about Oakland Restaurant Week 2022. The talk time is this Friday at 4 PM EST – 1 PM PST. Visit Oakland announces the return of its popular Oakland Restaurant
-
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif — Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced that Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following conferences in March. Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference: Dr. Coulie will participate in the Respiratory/ Infections panel on Tuesday, March 8, at 2:10 p.m. ET / 11:10 a.m. PT Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference: Dr. Coulie will present a company update on Wednesday, March 16, at 3:20 p.m. ET / 12:20 p.m. PT Interested
-
OUSD Announces Winners of the COVID Vaccine RaffleWinners Receive Tickets to Golden State Warriors Games Oakland – Oakland Unified School District is proud to announce the winners of the COVID vaccination raffle. This was the raffle created by the District to encourage students to get vaccinated after the Board of Education voted on October 27, 2021 to require students 12 years old and up to get vaccinated. There are two categories of vaccinated students: those who were vaccinated by the day the Board passed its requirement, and those who have gotten vaccinated in the months since. Two students in each
-
SAN JOSE, Calif., — MobiledgeX today announced version 3.1 of its MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud platform, introducing federation between any standards-based mobile edge computing platform. This is an important development as edge application developers seek a “write once, deploy everywhere” experience in mobile network environments. As different regions and operators standardize on an edge computing platform of choice, MobiledgeX can ensure that the now 25 mobile operators with which it has rolled out edge cloudlets can interface with other edges around the globe. To date, MobiledgeX has worked with more than 200 software developers delivering use cases that span consumer and enterprise
-
Oakland, Calif. – Feb. 23, 2022 – Port of Oakland import cargo volume surged again last month following a record-setting 2021 performance. The Port said today it handled the equivalent of 83,860 import containers in January. That was an 8.3 percent increase year-over-year. The result signals continued strength in global trade moving through Oakland. Last year, the Port handled 1 million import boxes, the most in its 95-year history. According to the Port, strong U.S. consumer spending continues to spur the import binge. “As imports rise nationwide, Oakland continues to play a key role in strengthening the global supply chain,”
-
Oakland – Hintil Kuu Ca Child Development Center (preschool) will honor its Native American Heritage in a special event on Friday, February 18. It will be a Native celebration that includes Jessie Gonzalez of the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians, to honor the school site before major work begins on the campus. Hintil Kuu Ca – which is a Pomo phrase meaning “Indian children’s house” – began as a school community half a century ago with significant representation from local indigenous peoples, and retains history, culture, artifacts, and energy from the Native community. Prior to breaking ground on a new
-
UPDATE: The Seneca Scott interview just finished at Zennie62 YouTube, and you can watch it below. Mr. Scott powerfully presented his raison d’tre for running for Mayor of Oakland. He even presented his gun to demonstrate that he’s pro-second-amendment. Seneca Scott, the West Oakland Community Activist who ran for the Oakland City Council District Three seat won by Carroll Fife, has thrown his hat into the ring for the 2022 Oakland Mayoral Election. Seneca’s joining me, Zennie Abraham, to talk about his campaign for the job on Thursday, February 24th, at 4 PM PST, live at Zennie62 YouTube Channel, and
-
Alameda County’s Homeless Persons Point-In-Time Count of Unsheltered Residents on February 23rd When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 5:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Who: EveryOne HomeAlameda County Housing and Community DevelopmentAlameda County Health Care Services Agency’s Office of Homeless Care and Coordination Where: Throughout Alameda County On Wednesday February 23, 2022, Alameda County will once again conduct the Count of the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the community on a given night as required by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). To understand the ongoing shortage of affordable housing and services, outreach team workers, city staff, County staff,
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQm6k-ozclg Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Dave Kaval Told Zennie Abraham Oakland A’s Made Las Vegas Land Offers Weeks Before Review Journal On February 21st, the Las Vegas Review Journal ran an article behind a paywall with the headline “A’s have offers on at least 4 potential Las Vegas stadium sites”. Moreover, the Review Journal ‘s Mich Akers claims to quote an unnamed “team representative” as the news source. The Las Vegas Review
-
https://youtu.be/GEQ20O2UOQs Oakland News Now – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Robots Will Flip Burgers At 100 White Castle Restaurants As Flippy 2 Goes To Work via IFTTT Note from Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area, Zennie62 YouTube, and Zennie62Media: this Oakland News Now video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news
-
Music Program at Elmhurst United Middle School Receives Much-Needed Boost from Elevate Oakland & Guitar Center; Legendary Oakland Musician, Sheila E. Joins Celebration Percussionist and singer, Sheila E. (center in black) with Elmhurst United music students and educators, and representatives from Elevate Oakland and the Guitar Center Music Foundation.Music Program at Elmhurst United Middle School Receives Much-Needed Boost from Elevate Oakland & Guitar CenterLegendary Oakland Musician Sheila E. Joins CelebrationOakland – Elmhurst United Middle School is playing a new tune because of a major grant from the Guitar Center Music Foundation in partnership with Elevate Oakland. Elmhurst received $25,000 which
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwyH1BaepyM Oakland News Now – Badass Babushka Plunges into Icy Water to Rescue Husky – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The 65-year-old was out walking with friends when she heard the dog’s distressed calls, bravely taking the icy plunge to rescue … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was
-
https://youtu.be/8PAsLAsS5xI Oakland News Now – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. NBA All Star Game: Warriors Should Try For 2025 At Chase Center, Dunk Contest at Oakland Arena The NBA All Star Game is in Cleveland so it is time to think about future locations. The Golden State Warriors should push for the game to be at Chase Center, but the Dunk Contest at Oakland Arena. Think of what a celebration of Oakland’s history in pro basketball and in The Dunk that would be. The events in Oakland around the Dunk Contest would
-
https://youtu.be/JkyshfWDRVg Oakland News Now – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Zennie62 YouTube vlog auto-posted to OaklandNewsNow.com by Zennie62Media.Inc at Zennie62Media.com, the content development, influencer marketing, reputation management specialists. FAMU FS Antwan Collier transferred in from UCF and teamed with Markeese Bell to form a top FCS safety tandem.Will Adams is a long corner 6’1″ 186 who moves very well. via IFTTT Note from Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area, Zennie62 YouTube, and Zennie62Media: this Oakland News Now video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4-tnYlg1LA Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland City Attorney Is Wrong Who’s Responsible For What At Howard Terminal – Public Financing Authority Is Not Formed During the Oakland City Council Hearing on the Final EIR for Howard Terminal, (Which passed on a 5 to 2 vote with Councilmembers Fife and Gallo voting “no”.) Oakland Councilmember Noel Gallo asked a question about who is responsible for what in the planning process for the district.
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQX87Wg3ZRc Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Saints QB Jameis Winston Does 5-Step Drop, Pocket Movement, 3 Months Out Of ACL Surgery. The Saints Star QB from 2021 is roaring back after the horrible and illegal horse-collar-tackle done by Tampa Bay Bucs LB Devin White. This video shows the Florida State QB and Heisman Trophy Winner in the timed passing form that caused him to produce 14 touchdown passes and just 3 interceptions in
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZfSEEv9En0 Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Three San Fransisco school board members have been ousted in a “landslide’ recall election over their perceived overly-woke politics. The panel discusses. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media
-
Anthony Carillo is a long time friend and part of ZENNIE62MEDIA, INC. In this, his first NFL Draft Moc Draft for the 2022 NFL Draft Season, Carillo says “Wide Recievers Rule the First Round”. That written, there’s a run on line players from picks 1 to 5, then the Panthers take Liberty QB Malik Willis, then picks 7 through 12 are all defense, save for Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett at #11, before the first wide receiver is taken, and that is Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson. AC Mock Draft 1.0“Wide Recievers Rule the First Round”By Anthony Carillo 1) Jacksonville Jaguars –
-
NBC SPORTS’ Press Release Fails To Mention Super Bowl Halftime Show, But We All Know Why Most Folks Watched Super Bowl LVI The NFL posted the NBC Sports Press Release on its media website, but should have re-written it to mention the impact of The Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring the greatest performers and musicians in Hip Hop history, led by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar. The NFL learned that black culture pays. A lesson many knew already. Here’s the press release from NBC Sports. STAMFORD, Conn. – The Los Angeles Rams’
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9ut7L6kW7E Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. “Oakland Needs A Football Team” Says Raiders John Madden’s Wife Virginia At Coliseum Celebration And she is right. This is written in large letters for all to see and memorize. OAKLAND DOES NEED A FOOTBALL TEAM. OAKLAND HAS LARGE SCALE EVENT CENTERS, BUT NEEDS TO UPGRADE THEM. – OAKLAND COLISEUM STADIUM LAST UPGRADE WAS 1995 FOR OAKLAND RAIDERS, THAT WAS 28 YEARS AGO. – OAKLAND COLISEUM ARENA
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fi55MHhtgk0 Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. John Madden Tribute At The Oakland Coliseum A Brief Highlight By Joseph Armendariz screenshots provided by Raiders, broadcast #OaklandRaiders #JohnMadden #RaiderNation via IFTTT Note from Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area, Zennie62 YouTube, and Zennie62Media: this Oakland News Now video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was
-
On February 22nd, 2022, the Oakland Workforce Development Board will get a new boss to replace Executive Director John Braun: Sofia Navarro. Ms. Navarro announced the news herself on her Linkedin page by posting the letter announcing her as the new Oakland Workforce Development Board Executive Director. But who is Sofia Navarro? Sofia Navarro comes to the City of Oakland after serving as Vice President of Community and Government Relations at Planned Parenthood Northern California. In that role, she writes that she was… Responsible for the regional oversight, development and implementation of the vision and plan for Planned Parenthood Northern
-
Dr. Bennet Omalu, the doctor credited with the focus on the connection between head impacts sustained playing NFL football and eventual brain damage and death, and who created the term “CTE”, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, was the focus of a Washington Post report called “How Bennet Omalu, doctor of ‘Concussion’ fame, built a career on distorted science.” A look at the people behind the Washington Post article reveals ties directly to the National Football League that casts a negative light on the legitimacy of the report. The Washington Post Report Author Will Hobson Is Not A Medical Reporter But A
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZLq0RuOw0M Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The 2022 ZENNIE62MEDIA Super Bowl LVI Online Watch Party Join us representing ZENNIE62MEDIA, INC, publishers of Oakland News Now, and on the NFL media list, to watch Super Bowl LVI pitting the L.A. Rams against The Cincinnati Bengals. While we’re not going to show the game here, we’re going to talk about it as its happening and on livestream. The people will come and go but ZENNIE62MEDIA
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVYGO0-iYOw Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Ginger And Tumeric Hot Tea A Remedy For Mucus Buildup And Nighttime Wheezing via IFTTT Note from Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area, Zennie62 YouTube, and Zennie62Media: this Oakland News Now video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part
-
Jarrett Bell, a long time friend to ZENNIE62MEDIA, INC., is the NFC Pool Reporter for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Here are two of his most recent entries from Friday and Saturday of this week leading up to the game pitting the “visiting” Los Angeles Rams against the “home” Cincinnati Bengals (in truth, it’s the reverse). The AFC Pool Reports are written by Nicki Jhabvala, of The Washington Post Saturday NFC Pool ReportLos Angeles Rams PracticeFeb. 12, 2022By Jarrett Bell, USA Today SportsPro Football Writers of America THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A 22-minute walk-through on Saturday marked the final
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxEaJ7fGNxM Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Paris Hilton And Miles Fisher AKA Tom Cruise Deepfake Video Points To Very Scary Political Future That’s the famed Paris Hilton with Tom Cruise, right? And they’re enjoying cereal, right? Look carefully. You can’t tell Tom Cruise is not Tom Cruise. And therein lay the problem. That’s Miles Fisher. He’s known as a Tom Cruise impersonator, but only via what is called “ deepfake” technology. Miles has
-
Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell Wants to Share With You Their Plans for Supporting Students and Families In Wake Of School Closure Vote OFFICE OF THE SUPERINTENDENT Friday, February 11, 2022 Dear Oakland Unified Families, This has been a difficult week for many people across the District, especially at schools that are being impacted by planned consolidation. The Board of Education voted at Tuesday night’s meeting to close seven schools, merge two others, and eliminate grades 6-8 at two K-8 schools. This is set to happen in two phases. Phase one will be enacted for the 2022-23 school year and includes
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RWZioKB350Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Story Behind The Zennie62 YouTube Vlog Angus Cloud Of HBO’s Euphoria On Donald Trump At Peet’s Coffee at 3258 Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland. So, I vlogged the now famous Angus Cloud of HBO’s Euphoria at Peet’s Coffee in Oakland, on Sunday Morning, January 29th, 2017. This video was originally called “Peet’s Coffee Oakland Lakeshore Sunday Morning” and happened because got the Super Shuttle to SFO Airport from
-
San Jose — Attorneys for South Bay executives of highly regarded Silicon Valley engineering company PerfectVIPs today said they will fight H-1B Visa fraud charges against employees of the firm, calling the Department of Justice’s accusations “a misuse and misapplication of the complex H-1B visa laws.” “We believe we will ultimately prevail as the allegations are based on withdrawn policies that the Trump Administration attempted to enforce that discriminated against Indian entrepreneurs and harm the economic agility of Silicon Valley,” said Chris Cannon of the law firm of Sugarman & Cannon in San Francisco. PerfectVIPs is a fabless semiconductor company
-
https://youtu.be/DN0sZNJuk0I Oakland News Now – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Cliff Branch Raiders Legend In Pro Football Hall Of Fame – LA / LV / Oakland Raiders Wide Receiver By Joseph Armendariz. Photo courtesy of Raiders. Com – copyright free music provided by PowerDirector for public use #OaklandRaiders #LosAngelesRaiders #CliffBranch via IFTTT Note from Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area, Zennie62 YouTube, and Zennie62Media: this Oakland News Now video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=250w3lVa90c Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland Elections 2022 Update: Nancy Sidebotham In District 6, 15 People In Oakland Mayor Race Nancy Sidebotham is in. Nancy Sidebotham is challenging incumbent Loren Taylor in the Oakland City Council District 6 Race. After threatening to join the Oakland Mayoral Election, the long-time Oakland elections participant, er, elected, to throw her hat into the D6 race, and take direct aim at Councilmember Taylor. In turn, Nancy
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vENoX2PeP9Q Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held his State of the League address on Wednesday ahead of the Super Bowl. Goodell … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lVNu1JSQH8 Oakland News Now – Oakland school board votes to close or merge nearly a dozen OUSD schools | Oakland News – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Oakland Unified District school board early Wednesday morning voted to close or merge nearly a dozen schools over the next two years, despite community objections and even a hunger strike by two teachers not to do so. Subscribe to KTVU’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVht… KTVU delivers the best in-depth reports,
-
https://youtu.be/4xsfsrkT3hA Oakland News Now – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Jaxon Sales Death Must Be Investigated By San Francisco Police SFPD and Chief Medical Examiner San Francisco – February 8, 2022- Over 41,000 people have signed a change.org petition demanding that the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) and the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (SF OCME) investigate the death of Jaxon Sales. On March 2, 2020, Angie and Jim Sales were informed that their 20-year-old son was found naked and dead in the apartment of a 41-year-old man in
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLIBROw5IeM Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. New Oakland Crime Stealing Your Dog For Ransom: Talking With Nancy Sidebotham A big problem that I talked with friend and now new Oakland District 6 Oakland City Council Candidate Nancy Sidebotham. Here’s a news example from ABC: Oct. 19, 2011— — A chubby English bulldog named Jaggar is the subject of a police dragnet after its owner claimed her pet was dogknapped and is being held
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EslzxOMi_SQ Oakland News Now – 94th Oscar Nominations Show Livestream For The 94th Academy Awards 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. 94th Oscar Nominations Show Livestream For The 94th Academy Awards 2022 The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27th 2022. The Nominees For The 94th Academy Awards Courtesy Of The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences Best Actor Javier Bardem Being the Ricardos Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog Andrew Garfield
-
In the middle of a controversy started by a lawsuit filed by now former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Lawsuit, his former employer, The Miami Dolphins, hired a largely unknown man named Mike McDaniel, then immediately threw out that he was “biracial” when Flores complained that black folks were not getting the chance to be NFL Head Coaches. But rather than do actual journalism work (thus leave it to us bloggers) NFL reporters would rather take the Dolphins’ cheese and just echo the idea that Mike McDaniel is biracial and then blast anyone who says he looks white. On
-
https://youtu.be/pBo_awGmqS8 Oakland News Now – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. ESPN’s Jenna Laine Attacks Me For Blasting Dolphins Hire Of Mike McDaniel As Racist In the middle of a firestorm of lawsuits and criticism, the Miami Dolphins hired a Mike McDoniel, who was the San Francisco 49ers Offensive Coordinator for barely one year, a running backs coach, and in total, has a super-thin resume that I could not compare with Jim Caldwell, to name just one of a number of super-qualified black candidates. The hire is racist. The first thing anyone says
-
The Peralta Community College District (PCCD) has learned that Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College, and Merritt College have received upgraded accreditation status by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC). The Commission voted to elevate the accreditation status of the Peralta Colleges as the district has demonstrated significant and consistent progress in reforming its finances and governance. “Since last spring, the Peralta Community College District has shown considerable resolve and commitment to reform itself,” said Dr. Jannett N. Jackson, Interim Chancellor of the Peralta Community College District. “Today the ACCJC recognized the substantial progress the
-
The Oakland City Council raised the flag of alarm: “On January 31st, 2022, the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) revealed its plan to either close or merge 16 of the district’s 80 schools. The proposed closures have sent shockwaves throughout the community, galvanizing students, teachers, and families to oppose the proposed closures. School closures can have and have had a detrimental effect on communities of color across the city, and specifically on Black communities. OUSD has a history of disproportionately impacting majority Black schools for closure, closing 16 majority Black schools in two decades. Unfortunately, the list of schools slated
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EboS2Rw6Bv8 Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Gene Ransom, a Cal Athletics hall of fame basketball star, was killed in a freeway shooting on Interstate 880 in Oakland Friday. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media
-
https://youtu.be/34fitPrm1Xw Oakland News Now – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Clesi Crochet | Who Is Clesi Crochet Bryan Harsin’s Auburn Assitant And Rumored Girlfriend? Auburn;s head coach Bryan Harsin is under the hot light of scrutiny after an obscure website called DNASportsTalk.com put out a tweet that reads “Auburn HC Bryan Harsin is being rumored to be having an affair with his assistant Clesi Crochet. Even if this is just a rumor this won’t go over well on The Plains.” Auburn HC Bryan Harsin is being rumored to be having an affair
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nth3N1hWwfw Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Talking With Michael Davis Of The Black Panel At San Diego Comic Con #SDCC Update: Mr. Davis gave a three-hour-plus talk on his life, career, and his and our beloved San Diego Comic Con. This is not to be missed. Michael Davis is a legend. The comics, television, and movie producer based in Los Angeles, is best known in sci-fi convention circles for his “The Black Panel”
-
https://youtu.be/_Ye3SQsSElU Oakland News Now – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Brian Flores Lawsuit Makes Former Miami Dolphins Black Head Coach The Curt Flood Of Today In filing his lawsuit, Brian Flores, the now former Miami Dolphins Black Head Coach, is the Curt Flood of today. In this video-blog, I, Zennie Abraham, explain why this is the case, and why Flores may land a head coaching job in the NFL, and because of the lawsuit. I also explain why the Jacksonville Jaguars act of not signing Byron Leftwich was racism. The organization did
-
Luka’s Taproom Oakland, the legendary restaurant and bar at the corner of Broadway and West Grand Avenue in Uptown Oakland, announced its plans to close after not being able to reach and agreement with their landlord. Barring an effort to move the establishment, this brings a very sad end to 18 years of gastronomic and nightclub bliss on a corner once known for a Hofbräu restaurant and little else. A Weekend Of Love As Maria Alderete Put It, Or The Luka’s Party On her Facebook page, Luka’s co-owner Maria Alderete wrote that the event was “A weekend of love. Oakland
-
The City of Oakland, through the newsletter of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, has announced that it gained the ban on the transport and handling of coal in and through Oakland. She posted this: The fight against coal in Oakland has been won! Today, City Attorney Parker announced a settlement with the developers of the Oakland Army Base that prevents coal from being transported, stored, or handled in Oakland. Stay tuned to learn more about this tremendous victory for the health of West Oaklanders. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Newsletter While some, like Libby, will take a victory lap, this long time
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVxB_bNk_BU Oakland News Now – PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. PayPal Holdings Inc. said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding “bad actors” were … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDN3wto0W7E Oakland News Now – Andy Dolich Talks Howard Terminal And Oakland A’s As Famed Sports Exec Visits Zennie62 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Andy Dolich Talks Howard Terminal And Oakland A’s As Famed Sports Exec Visits Zennie62 Andy Dolich, former Oakland A’s, Warriors, 49ers, Grizzlies Sports Exec, and also long-time and still friend, finally comes on Zennie62 YouTube and to give his view on the Howard Terminal situation and the Oakland A’s quest for a
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UD9wRfuGrRg Oakland News Now Presents: Dave Kaval Gives Update On Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark, Las Vegas Ballpark Efforts . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left corner and serves as the original blog post for this content. Oakland Atheltics President Dave Kaval Gives Update On Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark, Las Vegas Ballpark Efforts. Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval is our guest on ZENNIE62MEDIA’S Zennie62 Live show Monday, January 24th, 2022, 10:30 AM PST / 1:30 PM EST. Mr. Kaval will update us on the progress of Howard Terminal after the successful City of Oakland Design
-
Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – Oakland’s independent Redistricting Commission is seeking public review and comment on Draft Map F3, the only map under consideration for final adoption. The proposed final district map and corresponding census data is available on the Commission’s website. The public is encouraged to submit comments on the proposed final district map during the public review period. The deadline to submit written comments is January 18 at 5pm.Public comment will also be
-
Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of the more than 100 construction workers installing metal stud and drywall, according to an investigation by the Nor Cal Carpenters Union. The Carpenters Union says it has uncovered a host of serious violations at the Amazon “Big Bird” project site in Tracy, which the developer has called the “flagship” Amazon facility in the region. The union investigation and allegations could impact Amazon’s plans in Oakland to develop a warehouse with
-
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has pushed a political agenda with respect to the Howard Terminal Ballpark District Project – one that caused Major League Baseball to more than glance at Las Vegas as a relocation target for the Oakland A’s. But this time, her efforts and those of her staff and consultants, have combined to push the much-needed large scale events center and baseball stadium further behind in its completion. To put it simply, one major Howard Terminal Ballpark District Project piece is missing from the presentation to the County, and it’s way too late to do anything about it.
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_7pcQEZitg Oakland News Now – Power Rankings update | Rugby deep dive w/ Ross Hamilton | LOI w/ Vinny Perth | Molly Scott | OTB AM – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Ger and Eoin are back, brining you an action-packed #OTBAM on Tuesday 07:30 – LIVE w/ Ger and Eoin 07:50 – Gaelic Football … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85yXFuCilO0 Oakland News Now – Victoria Fuller, Playboy Playmates Launch Virtual Community, Sell NFTs | TMZ – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Playboy Playmate Victoria Fuller is looking to create a virtual community in the world of NFTs … by announcing the launch of the … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0WXdG8guVw Oakland News Now – Top 10 Celebrities Who Got Left at the Altar – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Top 10 Celebrities Who Got Left at the Altar Subscribe To Beyond The Screen: https://bit.ly/2txTtSd Follow Our Facebook: … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018.
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mRtnkKJgIQ Oakland News Now – Marcus Morris Sr. was locked in from deep against the Houston Rockets. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Marcus Morris Sr. 18 PTS , 66.7% 3FG , 3 AST , 2 STL Subscribe for all-access content, game highlights, and more: … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPVBEWLCzz4 Oakland News Now – Reggie Jackson was doing a little bit of everything against the Houston Rockets. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Reggie Jackson 17 PTS , 60.0% 3FG, 5 REBS , 6 ASTS Subscribe for all-access content, game highlights, and more: … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkF7c_hAu6A Oakland News Now – Ivica Zubac dominated the paint against the Houston Rockets. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Ivica Zubac 22 PTS, 12 REBS, 2 ASTS, 1 BLK Subscribe for all-access content, game highlights, and more: … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018.
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnJg2gtyiGM Oakland News Now – Clippers complete back-to-back wins against Houston 113-100. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Subscribe for all-access content, game highlights, and more: https://ift.tt/M7LCgx4. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EkN_JamU5KI Oakland News Now – James Reimer Injured In San Jose Sharks 3-1 Loss To The Vegas Golden Knights – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Kyle and JD react to the biggest news of the San Jose Sharks 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, James Reimer’s injury. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifdjOaN7m4U Oakland News Now – The News Agenda Explained: Ukraine and MP wage rises – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The world turns its back on war criminal Vladimir Putin as Kyiv prepares for siege. Join Fleet Street Fox and Lizzy Buchan to … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wo9tJTI_EnY Oakland News Now – Ampleforth Governance Market Price by Coinbase is ₱381.99 (+20.44%) as of March 2, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. mpleforth Governance Market Price by Coinbase is ₱381.99 (+20.44%) as of March 2, 2022. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018.
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufI0pVjaUiA Oakland News Now – MyNeighborAlice Market Price by Coinbase is ₱397.57 (+6.46%) as of March 2, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. MyNeighborAlice Market Price by Coinbase is ₱397.57 (+6.46%) as of March 2, 2022. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=As7gAGdO4vI Oakland News Now – Polymath Market Price by Coinbase is ₱24.93 (+24.68%) as of March 2, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Polymath Market Price by Coinbase is ₱24.93 (+24.68%) as of March 2, 2022. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTemtwBlTL8 Oakland News Now – Reward grows to $9K for information in fatal shooting of Parlier teen – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Reward grows to $9K for information in fatal shooting of Parlier teen. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dx35w5Yerag Oakland News Now – Local representatives react to State of the Union Address – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A local state congressman spoke out about what stood out to them about the President’s state of the union speech. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0-hP4Dd5Sw Oakland News Now – How will the MLB lockout impact Bay Area businesses? – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Talks between Major League Baseball and the player’s union collapsed Tuesday with no agreement and the owner-imposed … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVCSeHYBm_k Oakland News Now – Mass Shooting At Arden Church Highlights Troubling Domestic Violence Trend – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Monday’s tragic shooting that saw a father kill his three daughters and their chaperone before turning the gun on himself during a … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPWE92pTfCs Oakland News Now – Sonoma homicide suspect taken into custody, sheriff's officials say – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Deputies were searching for a man identified as Francisco Gonzalez, 32, who is suspected of fatally shooting a family member this … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szpmaS670uY Oakland News Now – Community shows support for Ukraine with flag-raising ceremony in downtown Fresno – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Community shows support for Ukraine with flag-raising ceremony in downtown Fresno. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icCV4wzdbqQ Oakland News Now – HIGHLIGHTS | Carmelo Anthony (20 pts, 3 stl) vs Dallas Mavericks – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Subscribe for the latest Lakers’ content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JAoqJLvQDE Oakland News Now – HIGHLIGHTS | LeBron James (26 pts, 12 reb, 5 ast) vs Dallas Mavericks – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Subscribe for the latest Lakers’ content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwUDKwp7S9Q Oakland News Now – HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Subscribe for the latest Lakers’ content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ra2ymgayV44 Oakland News Now – Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 GK|Beijing Olympics Important Questions|Current affairs GK Tricks|07 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. beijing Olympic 2022 GK beijing Olympics 2022 Beijing Olympic 2022 GK in Hindi Beijing Olympic 2922general knowledge … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LT1YvX5ZFWw Oakland News Now – CLIPPERS at ROCKETS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 1, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The LA Clippers defeated the Houston Rockets, 113-100. Ivica Zubac led the Clippers with 22 PTS and 12 REB, while Reggie … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LCKu3BUFX8 Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. This is the Oakland Athletics Home Run Song from the 2000 MLB Season at the Network Associates Coliseum, now known as … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dzjCNtNUNs0 Oakland News Now – Nuevo Trailer de Dragón Ball súper Súper Hero_ HD – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. En la Jump Festa 2022 se mencionó cuándo se estrena Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero: 22 de abril de 2022. Durante la Comic … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkZZt-RHan0 Oakland News Now – Classroom Lecture on Geoenvironmental Engineering @ University of California Berkeley USA Dr.Azizul – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Professor Azizul Moqsud is one of the pioneers in Geoenvironmental Engineering. He has been awarded the Excellent Teacher … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1fNOS3NbP0 Oakland News Now – Trade Talks with 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Pick Up This Week – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Grant Cohn and Coach Noah Johnston discuss how trade talks with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will pick … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czsJ3V0YYCM Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun reports. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4Rfr5cNS3s Oakland News Now – Ncaa Football 14 Dynasty Rebuild|We Finally Rank!| Ulm Dynasty Rebuild Ep:23|#Ncaa14 #Ncaa21 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Yall boys we back with another banger! Sorry for the delay but i been setting up stuff for the streams and stuff my guys but we back … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pZ3hTMM9HI Oakland News Now – President Biden's State of the Union Address – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Washington, D.C.. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media.
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awx4_kMFsN8 Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. After the Tampa Bay Lightning comeback from a 2-0 deficit to win 5-2 over the Ottawa Senators, Ondrej Palat, Corey Perry and … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pZ3hTMM9HI Oakland News Now – President Biden's State of the Union Address – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Washington, D.C.. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media.
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gv26qyWcqmI Oakland News Now – LIVE. Clayton Valley Charter vs. Berkeley – High School Lacrosse – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Watch Here ▻http://4ty.me/aqjk1l ™ STREAMING! Today California High School Lacrosse, Clayton Valley Charter vs. Berkeley … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LsiQ3O3UzKI Oakland News Now – Los Angeles Organization Coordinating Rescue Missions in Ukraine | NBCLA – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Disabled people often don’t have the ability to leave an area in a hurry during emergency situations — like a sudden military … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=biewNDXdD1Y Oakland News Now – Oakland Firefighters 2021 Year In Review – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. 2021 Year in Review: We hope you enjoy seeing your Oakland Firefighters in action inside and outside the fire house. Oakland … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018.
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j63mqjLK8JE Oakland News Now – Oakland Magnet Fishing #16 Lake Merritt Pt1 feat. Monterey Magnet Man + Face Reveal OMG! Cash Drawer – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Part 1 of meeting up with Monterey Magnet Man at Lake Merritt. We found a Cash Drawer and some other metal. In part 2 he finds … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDwPfgG_3g4 Oakland News Now – Gregg CATCHES Oscar in a slip up – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Gregg Turkington of On Cinema spots Oscar’s A thru M goof Our Cinema Oscar Special. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBgeptFN_RI Oakland News Now – Why Coinbase (COIN) is the Most Solid Stock in the Market AND My #1 Stock of March 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. My Complete Portfolio + Daily Newsletter. This is a complete list of my options, stocks, and cryptocurrency positions. I update it … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJ55JWHhE_E Oakland News Now – We'll miss you! KTVU's Rob Roth retires after 38 years – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. KTVU veteran reporter Rob Roth put down his notepad and hung up his microphone after a 38 year career in the Bay Area. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeBU0epX_SQ Oakland News Now – CBC News: The National | War in Ukraine, Refugee crisis, N.S. shooting inquiry – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. March 1, 2022 | Russian forces cause heavy damage in Kharkiv as a massive convoy approaches Kyiv. We’re in Poland where … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJIhckOU5b4 Oakland News Now – Live Stream : Clayton Valley Charter vs. Berkeley – High School Lacrosse – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Watch Here ▻http://4ty.me/5apqpy ™ STREAMING! Today California High School Lacrosse, Clayton Valley Charter vs. Berkeley … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018.
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wrCx7pe894 Oakland News Now – Chicago pastor says he'll keep living on rooftop until he raises $35M | ABC7 Chicago – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Corey Brooks, pastor of New Beginnings Church in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood, said he will stay on a rooftop to raise … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wrCx7pe894 Oakland News Now – Chicago pastor says he'll keep living on rooftop until he raises $35M | ABC7 Chicago – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Corey Brooks, pastor of New Beginnings Church in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood, said he will stay on a rooftop to raise … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLm_-u3pVL8 Oakland News Now – Locals voice safety concerns after River Park shooting – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Residents are concerned for safety after a 24-year-old man was shot at River Park Shopping Center on Monday night. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjEvHIYPYR0 Oakland News Now – Clayton Valley Charter vs. Berkeley – High School Lacrosse – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Watch Here ▻http://4ty.me/9u1a0a ™ STREAMING! Today California High School Lacrosse, Clayton Valley Charter vs. Berkeley … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BWLlvUgs0w Oakland News Now – Kindergarten PBL Olympics 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. KInders put on an Olympic experience for classmates New Life Academy 2022 Hands on Learning. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWUW80773fs Oakland News Now – DK Metcalf 2021 NFL highlights – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Created by InShot https://ift.tt/qeO9BdM. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media.
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cc4AjcifQzM Oakland News Now – 1-on-1 With Brian Gutekunst – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. General Manager Brian Gutekunst sits down with Larry McCarren at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine to discuss the Packers’ … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YRAT-pN112s Oakland News Now – Everything We Want in a Bioshock Movie – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. It looks like someone new has decided to dive into the world of Rapture, as Netflix recently announced an upcoming film … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvKbtPWAoDA Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. On this episode of “Broncos Country Connected,” Alexis Perry sits down with Broncos Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero to … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhEt9HyQlyk Oakland News Now – NFL | 2021/22 – Unforgettable Moments – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Get 20% OFF + Free Shipping with code COLEMAN at https://ift.tt/6dZVsPr #manscapedpartner – Check out my second … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pULrm_peGDw Oakland News Now – #3 Ole Miss vs #14 Texas (Round of 64) – 2022 College Football March Madness Tournament – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The next game of the Round of 64 includes a matchup between Ole Miss and Texas. Tournament bracket: … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4SEdX_Upx0 Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Athletics vs Dodgers Spring Training – Oakland vs Los Angeles MLB Highlights 1 (MLB The Show 21) Like and Subscribe … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media ,
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0zTe4ju27g Oakland News Now – DEIBJ / Cal Celebrates Black History Month – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Follow us on Instagram: https://ift.tt/1Kg6TrU Follow us on Facebook: https://ift.tt/eXRbF62 Follow us on … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4EpjQbQqzI Oakland News Now – TESBROS Olympics 2022: How Do We Package Our Products? – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. For Women’s History Month, we wanted to kick it off with our Tes-gals competing in our first ever Tes-lympics! Sophia, Marlee, and … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tW8xF0Y_R3U Oakland News Now – Detroit Lions 2021 2022 Season Highlights #youtuber #nfl #youtube #happy – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQKjAQu3m30 Oakland News Now – Live : Berkeley vs. Redwood – High School Softball – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Watch Here ▻http://4ty.me/etsf0w ™ STREAMING! Today California High School Softball, Berkeley vs. Redwood Yellowjackets … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ndOYWi_Hbs Oakland News Now – The Las Vegas Shooting | The Worst Mass Shooting Since Orlando Pulse Club Shooting – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. On October 1st, 2017, Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old man from Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire upon the crowd attending the … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBrxwaC42Xo Oakland News Now – #2 Notre Dame vs #15 USC (Round of 64) – 2022 College Football March Madness Tournament – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The first game of the Round of 64 includes a matchup between Notre Dame and USC. Tournament bracket: … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RM1CugAjJNE Oakland News Now – Rhamondre Stevenson – Highlights – New England Patriots – NFL 2021 Season – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Thanks for watching! If you enjoyed it, please like & subscribe for more great content! Follow me on Twitter: @BostonSport12 Go … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6j_uoiS0HCE Oakland News Now – Catalytic converter thefts apparently not slowing down in Las Vegas – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. It’s been a horrible start to the year when it comes to catalytic converter thefts in the valley. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018.
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GjymOArAQkE Oakland News Now – Las Vegas teen still hospitalized 3 months after crash – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. One week before Christmas, Josh Balsterholt, his brother and his cousin were leaving work on Raiders Way when a speeding … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCkIOYpmH8o Oakland News Now – Detroit Lions 2021 2022 Swason Highlights #youtuber #nfl – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePXDSsJzAf0 Oakland News Now – Jeff Darlington latest on Buccaneers' search for Tom Brady replacement | SportsCenter – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Jeff Darlington joins SportsCenter to deliver an update on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback search in lieu of Tom Brady’s … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUNJ8Rv7z_Q Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Leigh Steinberg Learn more… Founder & Chairman Leigh Steinberg has been speaking to companies, organizations, … via IFTTT Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach