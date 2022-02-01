Leo Terrell: Biden has turned border officers into travel agents

https://youtu.be/TghsA2mWd1c Oakland News Now – Brian Daboll, NY Giants Head Coach: See Brian Daboll, Think Adam Gase – By Anthony Carillo – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original … Read More

Oakland, CA – Sweet Fingers, a beloved Jamaican restaurant displaced by a fire in 2019, will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, January 29. The $1.3 million buildout occupies 3,300 … Read More

First, let me explain how I came to blog on this topic. Some vlogger I never heard of named "Matt Walsh" posted a YouTube video called "A Token Black Woman

Oakland ranks 7th in Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America During The Pandemic Says New Study Oakland set another crime-related high mark this week. With the homicide rate having … Read More

The Oakland Mayor And City Council can't back away from Biden's woes; they;'re responsible. President Joe Biden is taking a bit of a beating in a new CBS Poll released

City’s of Oakland Environmental Report on Oakland A’s Project Fails to Protect Health and Safety of Local Residents, Says Community Coalition Zennie Abraham’s Note: The Oakland Post, long a critic … Read More

Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – … Read More

Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of … Read More

;