John Legend and Wife Chrissy Teigen $17.5 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Tour | House Tour

John Roger Stephens, known professionally as John Legend, is an American singer, songwriter, and producer. Prior to the release of Legend’s debut album Get Lifted, he collaborated with already-established artists and signed to Kanye West’s GOOD Music.
Christine Diane Teigen is an American model and television personality. She made her professional modeling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 and later appeared on the 50th anniversary cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in 2014.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend scooped up a new Beverly Hills mansion for $17.5 million just a month after putting their old one on the market . According to Variety, Legend and Teigen sold their “starter home” in the exclusive 90210 zip code, and they paid $17.5 million for their new 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 10,700-square-foot home, which is located in an ultra-exclusive neighborhood called the Beverly Hills Post Office.
The home is newly built in the recent past, features top-flight cutting-edge amenities including Toto toilets, Miele appliances, LED mirrors, smart home technology and five tankless water heaters. The exterior of the home is ultra-contemporary metal and glass and boasts an oversized motor court, while the interior features include a two-story glass atrium that adjoins a large great room, wide-plank oak floors, walls of glass and custom trim of marble and exotic woods. There is also a 300-bottle wine cellar and an office with walnut shelves.
The backyard of the nearly-one-acre property features a 100-foot saltwater swimming pool with a pool house, and there’s also a 500-square-foot media room with state-of-the-art acoustics that offers a theater-quality viewing experience. Before this property Legend and Teigen had listed their previous Beverly Hills home for $23.95 million and sold it right away.
