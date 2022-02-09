https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xsfsrkT3hA



Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Jaxon Sales Death Must Be Investigated By SFPD and Medical Examiner

San Francisco – February 8, 2022- Over 41,000 people have signed a change.org petition demanding that the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) and the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (SF OCME) investigate the death of Jaxon Sales. On March 2, 2020, Angie and Jim Sales were informed that their 20-year-old son was found naked and dead in the apartment of a 41-year-old man in San Francisco.

Upon arrival, after speaking only to the resident of the apartment, SFPD deemed the death as an accidental overdose. Based on this sole testimony, police allegedly did not question other guests in the apartment from the night before, nor any neighbors or other potential witnesses. The 41-year-old resident allegedly showered and cleaned the apartment before he called 911 and before SFPD arrived. He was never named as a suspect or a person of interest.

The medical examiner reported that there were toxic levels of Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB) in Jaxon’s system; GHB is commonly known as the date rape drug.

The family reported that the Assistant Medical Examiner justified the lack of investigation by saying that “the gay community uses GHB.” Medical examiner reports also indicate that there were illegal drugs found in the closet (which may or may not have been taken as evidence). A family member was also told by the OCME that there was a non-lethal drug overdose in the same resident’s apartment from the week prior. Yet, they still did not suspect any foul play.

The death of Jaxon Sales is reminiscent of other situations in which police did not properly investigate the deaths of gay men of color who overdosed in the home of an older white man. In 2021, Ed Buck, a wealthy white 67-year-old man was convicted of nine charges – including the distribution of methamphetamine that resulted in the deaths of Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean. Moore and Dean, ages 26 and 55 respectively, both identified as gay Black men. Their deaths, which took place in West Hollywood, California, were also ruled as “accidental overdoses”. However, a public outcry and media attention led to reopening of the investigation – eventually resulting in multiple charges against Buck, his arrest, and his conviction.

The parents of Jaxon Sales are joined by Asian American and LGBTQ community leaders, as well as by elected officials who demand justice. Dr. Kevin Nadal, a Distinguished Professor of John Jay College of Criminal Justice and the author of Queering Law and Order: LGBTQ Communities and the Criminal Justice System shared: “What happened to Jaxon Sales demonstrates how the criminal justice system views LGBTQ people, people of color, and especially LGBTQ people of color as disposable. To not investigate a drug overdose – based only on the testimony of a gay white man – shows how little the SFPD and Medical Examiner care about queer people of color. Such biases and disregard towards LGBTQ people of color

and their families has been a common practice for police officers throughout the history of the United States.”

California State Senator Scott Wiener has asked the SFPD and SF OCME to reopen the investigation. In an open letter to both entities, he writes: “Because no one who was present at the home the evening before Jaxon’s death was interviewed, other than the owner of the property, it is unclear to me how SFPD could have reached any conclusions about this death, in terms of whether or not a criminal act occurred. Additionally, Mr. Sales’ parents have stated their belief that another overdose took place at the same residence shortly before Jaxon’s death. If, indeed, there was a prior overdose at the same residence, I find it alarming that SFPD decided not to take basic investigative steps to determine if the two incidents were at all related.”

Angie and Jim Sales created the change.org petition in late January 2022 – nearly two years after their son’s death. Because of the medical examiner’s comment about the “gay community” and GHB, as well as the police relying solely on the white resident’s testimony, the family questions how much Jaxon’s sexual orientation and race plays a part in SFPD and SF OCME’s refusal to reopen the investigation. In their petition, they write: “The death of a gay Asian male deserves and should receive the same scrutiny as in any other sudden or suspicious death.”

Change.org Petition

https://ift.tt/OET6DSY

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.