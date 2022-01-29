https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsL5xZImfus



Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY NFL Columnist Live Talk On Media Bias And Black NFL Coaches

Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY NFL Columnist Live Talk On Media Bias And Black NFL Coaches

Friend and Veteran USA TODAY NFL Columnist Jarrett Bell will join Zennie62 YouTube Live on Oakland News Now to talk about his recent column called “Negative portrayals of Black NFL coaches fuel questions of media bias”. It reflects something this vlogger has ranted about since I started this YouTube channel in 2006.

In the post that ran on January 21, 2022, Bell wrote about the findings of a recent study by Dr. Keith Harrison, director of the Paul Robeson Research Center for Innovative Academic & Athletic Prowess at the University of Central Florida, where:

– Coaches were written about in a “positive” manner with the same frequency regardless of race, as the content that involved white coaches (81.1%) was similar to that for coaches of color (82%).

– Descriptors such as “struggling” and “fail” were utilized more when media described coaches of color.

– Non-white coaches were discussed and dissected in more detail negatively at a greater rate than their white counterparts.

Harrison contends that the research, which doesn’t account for the most dominant medium, television, plays into a larger theme that victimizes Black coaches in a league where more than 70% of the players are Black.

“Black males, compared to white males, are not seen as leaders first,” Harrison said. “You can’t get hired to run a team if you’re not seen as a leader. And if you are hired, it ends up leading to quicker firings.”

I will talk with Mr. Bell about this persistent problem and what can be done to stop it, moving forward.

Join us at 5:30 PM EST Saturday, January 28th, 2022, one day before the AFC and NFC Championships.

Stay tuned.

