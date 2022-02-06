Inside Chicago’s $8.5BN Airport Rebuild
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Pnea6PrMmI
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
O’Hare is finally getting a major upgrade. See how Egnyte helps teams deliver complex infrastructure projects like this – https://bit.ly/3gf1iov
Full story here – https://ift.tt/Eo5dm0F
This video contains paid promotion for Egnyte. Find out how AEC firms are using it to protect and unify their project content – https://bit.ly/3gf1iov
Narrator – Fred Mills
Producer – Adam Savage
Video Editing and Graphics – Jim Casey
Executive Producers – Fred Mills and Graham MacAree
Content Partnership – Liam Marsh
Additional footage and images courtesy of Chicago Department of Aviation, Studio ORD, Egnyte, ABC, CBS, Dave Sizer/CC BY 2.0, David Wilson/CC BY 2.0,, Google Earth, InSapphoWeTrust/CC BY-SA 2.0, Jon Proctor, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Nicola/CC BY 2.0, Power Construction Company, Prayitno Hadinata/CC BY 2.0, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, TravelingOtter/CC BY-SA 2.0, Turner Paschen Aviation Partners, 20th Century Fox, US National Archives, Warner Bros and WGN News.
Go Behind The B1M. Click “JOIN” here – https://bit.ly/2Ru3M6O
The B1M Merch store – https://ift.tt/lHp6TgZ
View this video and more at – https://www.TheB1M.com/
Follow us on Twitter – http://www.twitter.com/TheB1M/
Like us on Facebook – https://ift.tt/vyU2rcx
Follow us on LinkedIn – https://ift.tt/4KXrihy
Follow us on Instagram – https://ift.tt/G7Mjdf2
#construction #architecture #infrastructure
We welcome you sharing our content to inspire others, but please be nice and play by our rules – https://ift.tt/lJjpSBX
Our content may only be embedded onto third party websites by arrangement. We have established partnerships with domains to share our content and help it reach a wider audience. If you are interested in partnering with us please contact Enquiries@TheB1M.com.
Ripping and/or editing this video is illegal and will result in legal action.
© 2022 The B1M Limited
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.