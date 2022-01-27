Howard Terminal Ballpark: Oakland A’s Dave Kaval Gives Las Vegas Stadium Option Update
Howard Terminal Ballpark: Oakland A’s Dave Kaval Gives Las Vegas Stadium Option Update
Howard Terminal Ballpark: Oakland A’s Dave Kaval Gives Las Vegas Stadium Option Update
Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval gave a 23 minute interview with ZENNIE62MEDIA, INC., where, while he gave us an update on the Howard Terminal Ballpark District, he also talked about the progress in Las Vegas.
It’s important to remember that the reason the Oakland A’s started down this path was at the behest of Major League Baseball. On March 27th of 2021, the Commissioner of Major League Baseball expressed concern about the pace of the project. It was taking too long to get to a ground-breaking date. That is where it was revealed that Las Vegas was an alternative.
Now, Kaval reveals that the A’s and Major League Baseball have narrowed their focus to a handful of sites and are ready to put down offers on a few of them. That’s different from news that the A’s had found one site and were focused on that one.
Stay tuned.
