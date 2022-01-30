Happy 62 Seasons to the Las Vegas Raiders

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_yWXlX-G_I Oakland News Now – The Time is Now featuring Tom Cruise | AFC Championship Tease | CBS Sports – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

Oakland, CA – Sweet Fingers, a beloved Jamaican restaurant displaced by a fire in 2019, will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, January 29. The $1.3 million buildout occupies 3,300 … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHiYk5fHBdM Oakland News Now – Nantucket police chief provides update on power outages, road flooding during powerful nor’easter – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator who many, including himself, expect to be hired by the Las Vegas Raiders Managing General Partner Mark Davis as the next head … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAsvWkxH2oA Oakland News Now – Jermalne Jackson Tells Zennie Abraham Why The Jackson’s Music Lasts: Night Of 100 Stars Oscars Party – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

First, let me explain how I came to blog on this topic. Some vlogger I never heard of named “Matt Walsh” posted a YouTube video called “A Token Black Woman … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1Asr4a5teA Oakland News Now Presents: Howard Terminal Ballpark: Oakland A’s Dave Kaval Gives Las Vegas Stadium Option Update . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

Oakland – Oakland Unified School District and the Oakland Education Association (OEA), the teachers’ union, successfully hammered out another Tentative Agreement on Monday evening, January 24. The Agreement is the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KD20-EPV9Z4 Oakland News Now – Oakland Police Deploy Additional 48 Officers by Derrick Soo 4 Oakland Mayor – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

Oakland ranks 7th in Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America During The Pandemic Says New Study Oakland set another crime-related high mark this week. With the homicide rate having … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XokGnoJWGA Oakland News Now – Sean Payton Leaving Saints Press Conf – Live Talk On Impact On Jameis Winston’s Future – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDN3wto0W7E Oakland News Now – Andy Dolich Talks Howard Terminal And Oakland A’s As Famed Sports Exec Visits Zennie62 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UD9wRfuGrRg Oakland News Now Presents: Dave Kaval Gives Update On Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark, Las Vegas Ballpark Efforts . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6m1G15CxcMU Oakland News Now Presents: On Virginia Football Stadium Authority For New Washington Football Team Stadium . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left corner … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R_ojDkN9m8 Oakland News Now Presents: Oakland Police Press Conference Livestream On Homicide At 1400 Block of Center Street . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

https://youtu.be/mJ-gHcmdX4o Oakland News Now Presents: Louie Anderson, Meat Loaf, Yvette Mimieux, Andre Leon Talley, Sidney Potier, Bob Saget, RIP. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post … Read More

https://youtu.be/YeQL06W1E7M Oakland News Now Presents: Changing Oakland Policies by Derrick Soo 4 Oakland Mayor. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Year ago … Read More

https://youtu.be/38N2GWjFrs8 Oakland News Now Presents: Lisala Folau Tongan Swept Six Miles By Tsunami After Eruption Of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Volcano. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYvThiDk-iU Oakland News Now Presents: Hunga Tonga Volcano Eruption Update; The Island and its Volcano are Gone . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tlb3fpVpjGE Oakland News Now Presents: Leigh Steinberg: The NFL, Super Agent Talks About His 35th Super Bowl Party, COVID-19, More . . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in … Read More

Bravo for San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his staff for dropping charges against 42 year old Sergio Lugo. Per the Bay Area Reporter, the San Francisco Police Department’s … Read More

With each state having the authority to legalize sports betting, where does that leave California? Read to find out. Future of Sports Betting in California California is entering a new … Read More

Oakland News Now Presents: Paul Cobb Of Oakland Post On MLK Day 2022 And What Martin Luther King, Jr. Would Say . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in … Read More

The Oakland Mayor And City Council can’t back away from Biden’s woes; they;’re responsible. President Joe Biden is taking a bit of a beating in a new CBS Poll released … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cizjti9zln4 Oakland News Now Presents: Shopping With Mom At Kroger’s Fayetteville GA Before 1st Winter Storm Of 2022 . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

City’s of Oakland Environmental Report on Oakland A’s Project Fails to Protect Health and Safety of Local Residents, Says Community Coalition Zennie Abraham’s Note: The Oakland Post, long a critic … Read More

Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jO0TEwm05wE Oakland News Now Presents: “Am Alive” Bob Saget Last Video, He Knew His Time Had Come😭 . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left … Read More

Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyJcBzAOU6c Oakland News Now – HALO Trailer 2 (2022) – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Hew-Pm1d-0 Oakland News Now – Biden family business dealings with China is a ‘national security issue’: Schweizer – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vIuYz8lehI Oakland News Now – the CBS crew cannot hear a thing – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wY6yAnVOXR0 Oakland News Now – Katy Perry – The One That Got Away (Snowdrop FMV) // Sub Español – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Wd8ReWG6Lk Oakland News Now – My favorite player at each position 😎 #shorts #nba #lakers #lebronjames #jamorant #demarderozan #Ws – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g6SvKNUbNOA Oakland News Now – Eli Apple PREVENTS Chiefs touchdown before halftime – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4JzxzNnd9A Oakland News Now – San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Playoffs NFC Championship 2022 LIVE – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7lcVx5TwJI Oakland News Now – Ersie Joyner describes the moment he was shot – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nyqjs_n1d0c Oakland News Now – Deshawn Edwards in the lab w/ THE 1 AND ONLY Dallas Cowboys QB QUINCY CARTER 7th grade Mckinzey #QB – video made by the YouTube … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywnEJQh4jEA Oakland News Now – Chicago Bulls 1992-1993 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ownUX_aJ3Ao Oakland News Now – [LIVE] Full Game Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers | NFL NFC PLAYOFF GAME | January 30, 2022 – video made by the YouTube … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTl-BA4lX4M Oakland News Now – Week 1 Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs CPU vs CPU Madden 22 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TL-H5PX39Y Oakland News Now – it isn't over yet 👀 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHRi6m4EdAM Oakland News Now – #NFL Betting Picks 1/30/22 | #NFC 🏆 “Game Of The Week” | Last Promo Spots Going FAST! CHASEWINS.COM – video made by the YouTube channel … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6t_vXL5RII4 Oakland News Now – Rafael Nadal's RECORD-BREAKING moment! 🏆 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAcIkX6LpXQ Oakland News Now – OTR: Bromance between Gov. Charlie Baker, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh continues – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gr8EUUDjYSw Oakland News Now – 2 Accidents Involving Tractor Trailers On I-95 In New Rochelle – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jl4JpUF-LHk Oakland News Now – Nina Turner Announces Her Candidacy for Congress – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAuoO98nn0M Oakland News Now – San Antonio recognized for being a hot spot for film industry – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcepPw193d0 Oakland News Now – the toilet paper tosses are more exciting than the game – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5udfpgBjFNM Oakland News Now – kitty does not go meow – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8JUof7-ko0 Oakland News Now – Kelly Price on R Kelly,Gospel Expo Drama,Getting COVID,Sister Trying to Steal Money (Full Interview) – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0ZotpyQhQ8 Oakland News Now – Matchmaker gives tips on dating trends ahead of Valentine's Day – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-pjBeNrqFQ Oakland News Now – The Lakers Are Flailing, But Don’t Blame LeBron James | The Long Game with LZ & Leitch – video made by the YouTube channel with … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaX2LbNJ_Fo Oakland News Now – Jahan Dotson/ NFL Draft 2022 / Scouting Report #nfldraft #jahandotson #psufootball – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MK99ZBt8acU Oakland News Now – BLITZBOKS VS AUSTRALIA! | Spain Sevens Final Watchalong | Forever Rugby – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0ZotpyQhQ8 Oakland News Now – Matchmaker gives tips on dating trends ahead of Valentine's Day – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgbe4ROQXmo Oakland News Now – RINO Sides With Biden On Possible Supreme Court Nomination. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwaE0RpxGUg Oakland News Now – NeoCoV Virus – Another Coronavirus Causing a Stir. More Transmissible? More Lethal? Let's Talk. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYhLQnAApQY Oakland News Now – Fordham Rams vs. George Washington Colonials | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 1/30/22 | NBC Sports – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bDF8sBJwEQ Oakland News Now – Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail blazers Live Call – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rs__6vQD4yQ Oakland News Now – Katy Perry (Ft. Ariana Grande, Zedd) – cupid (Official Music Video) – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1iT8bST5gko Oakland News Now – San Francisco prepares for activity ahead of 49ers game – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPgoxSKHuGI Oakland News Now – 4 Your Health: Key causes of 'sounding old' – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiYlYSbUvhI Oakland News Now – Trump Promises Pardons To Jan. 6 Rioters If Re-Elected – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsOrjDjE9Dk Oakland News Now – Big-city Mayors Struggle To Curb Violent Crime and Illegal Firearms – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfLjATpGqWM Oakland News Now – Stephen A.: Tom Brady is the greatest champion in NFL history | NFL on ESPN – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://youtu.be/js8YR05RKs8 Oakland News Now – Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels According ToThe NFL Is Raiders New Head Coach By Joseph Armendariz – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSUepJVFlCk Oakland News Now – CBSMiami.com Mid-Sunday Weather 1-30-22 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MlNaxNI43U Oakland News Now – Patrick Mahomes equipped Escape Artist Ability – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROybVXOTQE Oakland News Now – WILL TOM BRADY RETIRE OR PLAY TILL HIS 95? WEEKEND LEAGUE RAGE! MADDEN 22 ULTIMATE TEAM – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-ChnGpsfvE Oakland News Now – [BREAKING NEWS] Adam Schefter 'SHOCKED' Tom Brady retire after 22 NFL Season – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btNQb0bKysw Oakland News Now – Andrew Wiggins Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 110-106 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvm25TGWNJY Oakland News Now – Empty the Bench Ep 119 | Tom Brady retires | David Ortiz elected | Divisional Round goes wild – video made by the YouTube channel … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-NgBsoLlz8 Oakland News Now – AFC NFC Championship Preview – Mahomes vs. Burrow battle for the Super Bowl | Playoff Tailgate – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbX6zBoCEKM Oakland News Now – Chiefs vs. Bengals Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Updates, AFC Championship | NFL Playoffs – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2DShUqRe1s Oakland News Now – Raiders HIRE Josh McDaniels and Dave Zeigler – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHPsWV8QXks Oakland News Now – Sen Barrasso: Biden has playined into Putin's hands – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKcA0WKgbcc Oakland News Now – Grading the Philadelphia 76ers after 50 games 👀 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBEcsC7YPJU Oakland News Now – Valentines for seniors: How the community can help – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

Click For Oakland News Now Home Main News Stream Section Oakland News Now Zennie62 YouTube Video Gallery

;