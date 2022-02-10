Fans of Isaiah Rashad’s Rumored Sex Tape Leak Have Sympathy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdrLJ1-hrEc
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
“Whoever leaked that video of Isaiah Rashad is a f*cking loser dude,” Toronto rapper DijahSB wrote. Another user added, “First Nelly, then Fizz, now y’all outed Isaiah Rashad, and it’s Black History Month!!!?”
“If you are a fan of Isaiah Rashad, please don’t share nor promote any harmful videos. Someone’s well-being is worth more than a few likes. To anyone that has been in a similar situation, you deserve peace and justice. This is so f*cked,” someone else wrote, expressing their support and educating others on how to do the same.
While The House Is Burning hitmaker has yet to address all the rumours, at least he can rest assured knowing his fans are in his corner no matter what.
Some have been speculating about the “Hey Mista” rapper’s sexuality after a leaked clip surfaced.
It’s only Wednesday, but we’ve already had a handful of celebrity sex tapes leak this week. Firstly, 47-year-old Nelly’s Instagram Story saw a minute-long clip of the “Hot In Herre” singer receiving oral sex from an anonymous woman, and now, a purported video of Isaiah Rashad engaging in fellatio with other men has been making rounds online, causing users to speculate about his sexuality.
As Uproxx reports, social media often tends to clown anyone who ends up being exposed online in such a way (they certainly didn’t hold back with Nelly yesterday), but so far, the responses to Rashad’s rumoured clip appear to be very sympathetic.
