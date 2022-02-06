Draymond: “ball movement wasn’t there…I expected that bc I stand at the top of the key” + adversity
DRAY ON JK: https://ift.tt/wevo5s1 … FULL QUOTE: ”…But in the meantime, guys are playing well. In looking at this and trying to take the positive out of it for my own self, I look at this team and JK has gotten minutes and he’s played well. Moses is now getting minutes and he’s playing well, and Otto. Just seeing different lineups that can work whether you plug me in with a certain lineup or I’m not in that lineup, just really being able to figure out these lineups has been great. So it was a little shaky at first, to be expected. The ball movement wasn’t there. We were on one side of the court the entire time and I expected that just because I stand at the top of the key most of the time and catching and swinging to the other side. It took a little adjusting for the team, for guys, for Steph, for Klay just coming back. It took a little adjusting for guys to get accustomed to me not being out there but after a few games you could start seeing that we started to get the hang of that and now we’re on a seven-game winning streak. That’s been a positive as well and I’ll come back and get plugged in wherever I get plugged in and hopefully try to keep that rolling whenever I am back.” (Draymond Green, more transcripts later on our website!)
