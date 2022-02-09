Dolphins End ’85 Bears Undefeated Season (Week 13, 1985) | Bears vs. Dolphins | NFL Full Game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pcn0uMJkYEw
In honor of Free Game Friday the NFL presents the Dolphins Monday Night upset of the Bears!
00:00 – Start
20:21 Fuller 1-yard TD
27:15 Reveiz 47-yard Field Goal
39:42 Davenport 1-yard TD Run
52:16 Butler 30-yard Field Goal
1:00:51 Davenport 1-yard TD Run
1:06:44 Marino 6-yard TD Pass
1:26:35 Fuller 1-yard TD Run
1:29:48 Marino 42-yard TD Pass
1:36:00 Fuller 19-yard TD Pass
The 1985 Chicago Bears were cruising through the regular season and looked as if they could join the ’72 Dolphins as the only two undefeated teams in NFL history. But in their week 13 matchup against the Dolphins, the Bears fell prey to Dan Marino and his superb passing attack. The Dolphins took the driver’s seat early and never looked back, winning 38-24.
