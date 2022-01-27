Daily Press Briefing – January 27, 2022 – 2:00 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2T6tsv6AtcA
Oakland News Now Presents:
Daily Press Briefing – January 27, 2022 – 2:00 PM
. A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left corner and serves as the original blog post for this content.
Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price and Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria J. Nuland, at the Department of State.
———-
Under the leadership of the President and Secretary of State, the U.S. Department of State leads America’s foreign policy through diplomacy, advocacy, and assistance by advancing the interests of the American people, their safety and economic prosperity. On behalf of the American people we promote and demonstrate democratic values and advance a free, peaceful, and prosperous world.
The Secretary of State, appointed by the President with the advice and consent of the Senate, is the President’s chief foreign affairs adviser. The Secretary carries out the President’s foreign policies through the State Department, which includes the Foreign Service, Civil Service and U.S. Agency for International Development.
Get updates from the U.S. Department of State at www.state.gov and on social media!
Facebook: https://ift.tt/2SXvNU8
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StateDept
Instagram: https://ift.tt/3lGAj5U
Flickr: https://ift.tt/2NTQq4q…
Subscribe to the State Department Blog: https://ift.tt/2STIRtR
Watch on-demand State Department videos: https://ift.tt/2SWe1AF
Subscribe to The Week at State e-newsletter: https://ift.tt/2im7Ozc…
State Department website: https://www.state.gov/
Careers website: https://ift.tt/1VVHZ1T
White House website: https://ift.tt/1zS4qNM
#StateDepartment #DepartmentofState #Diplomacy
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.