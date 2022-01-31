Chicago Bulls ‘Big Three’ combine for 67 points in victory over Trail Blazers | NBC Sports Chicago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_yWXlX-G_I Oakland News Now – The Time is Now featuring Tom Cruise | AFC Championship Tease | CBS Sports – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

Oakland, CA – Sweet Fingers, a beloved Jamaican restaurant displaced by a fire in 2019, will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, January 29. The $1.3 million buildout occupies 3,300 … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHiYk5fHBdM Oakland News Now – Nantucket police chief provides update on power outages, road flooding during powerful nor'easter

Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator who many, including himself, expect to be hired by the Las Vegas Raiders Managing General Partner Mark Davis as the next head … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAsvWkxH2oA Oakland News Now – Jermalne Jackson Tells Zennie Abraham Why The Jackson's Music Lasts: Night Of 100 Stars Oscars Party

First, let me explain how I came to blog on this topic. Some vlogger I never heard of named “Matt Walsh” posted a YouTube video called “A Token Black Woman … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1Asr4a5teA Oakland News Now Presents: Howard Terminal Ballpark: Oakland A's Dave Kaval Gives Las Vegas Stadium Option Update

Oakland – Oakland Unified School District and the Oakland Education Association (OEA), the teachers’ union, successfully hammered out another Tentative Agreement on Monday evening, January 24. The Agreement is the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KD20-EPV9Z4 Oakland News Now – Oakland Police Deploy Additional 48 Officers by Derrick Soo 4 Oakland Mayor

Oakland ranks 7th in Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America During The Pandemic Says New Study Oakland set another crime-related high mark this week. With the homicide rate having … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XokGnoJWGA Oakland News Now – Sean Payton Leaving Saints Press Conf – Live Talk On Impact On Jameis Winston's Future

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDN3wto0W7E Oakland News Now – Andy Dolich Talks Howard Terminal And Oakland A's As Famed Sports Exec Visits Zennie62

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UD9wRfuGrRg Oakland News Now Presents: Dave Kaval Gives Update On Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark, Las Vegas Ballpark Efforts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6m1G15CxcMU Oakland News Now Presents: On Virginia Football Stadium Authority For New Washington Football Team Stadium

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R_ojDkN9m8 Oakland News Now Presents: Oakland Police Press Conference Livestream On Homicide At 1400 Block of Center Street

https://youtu.be/mJ-gHcmdX4o Oakland News Now Presents: Louie Anderson, Meat Loaf, Yvette Mimieux, Andre Leon Talley, Sidney Potier, Bob Saget, RIP.

https://youtu.be/YeQL06W1E7M Oakland News Now Presents: Changing Oakland Policies by Derrick Soo 4 Oakland Mayor.

https://youtu.be/38N2GWjFrs8 Oakland News Now Presents: Lisala Folau Tongan Swept Six Miles By Tsunami After Eruption Of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai Volcano.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYvThiDk-iU Oakland News Now Presents: Hunga Tonga Volcano Eruption Update; The Island and its Volcano are Gone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tlb3fpVpjGE Oakland News Now Presents: Leigh Steinberg: The NFL, Super Agent Talks About His 35th Super Bowl Party, COVID-19, More

Bravo for San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his staff for dropping charges against 42 year old Sergio Lugo. Per the Bay Area Reporter, the San Francisco Police Department’s … Read More

With each state having the authority to legalize sports betting, where does that leave California? Read to find out. Future of Sports Betting in California California is entering a new … Read More

Oakland News Now Presents: Paul Cobb Of Oakland Post On MLK Day 2022 And What Martin Luther King, Jr. Would Say

The Oakland Mayor And City Council can’t back away from Biden’s woes; they;’re responsible. President Joe Biden is taking a bit of a beating in a new CBS Poll released … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cizjti9zln4 Oakland News Now Presents: Shopping With Mom At Kroger's Fayetteville GA Before 1st Winter Storm Of 2022

City’s of Oakland Environmental Report on Oakland A’s Project Fails to Protect Health and Safety of Local Residents, Says Community Coalition Zennie Abraham’s Note: The Oakland Post, long a critic … Read More

Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jO0TEwm05wE Oakland News Now Presents: "Am Alive" Bob Saget Last Video, He Knew His Time Had Come😭

Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=deqZmYRSVIw Oakland News Now – Rafa Nadal Championship Press Conference (Final) | Australian Open 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEUG6kEio1k Oakland News Now – COVID-19 California data for 1/30/22

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrxcOG069DA Oakland News Now – Homicide investigation news conference

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uYwNDXjeyo Oakland News Now – Contagious COVID-19 subvariant of omicron found in Yolo County

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PowKL0ttKhQ Oakland News Now – Former Tesla worker sues company over alleged racism, sexism

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ma9Y4dG9tck Oakland News Now – Castro Valley hit and run shuts down BART and backs up I580

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FGA2a97k4wg Oakland News Now – Two car bombings in one week near Sacramento State University

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Tc2QgKW4TA Oakland News Now – Oakley police ask for help finding woman missing under 'suspicious' circumstances

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PlERpaXfEe4 Oakland News Now – Top 10 Biggest Surprise Teams of the 2021 College Football Season

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6pH8k7LNbA Oakland News Now – Extended interview: Texas business leader says 40 hours of work over 5 days is too much

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jq4KaouJ71w Oakland News Now – MicroClimate Forecast, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 (Evening)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnoZ59BI7a4 Oakland News Now – Evergrande Says Creditors Have Moved to Seize H.K. Plot

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8n6BRM0wlU Oakland News Now – Asian Markets Will End Higher This Year: Lombard Odier's Lee

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKgsaNsA4dM Oakland News Now – January 6th Anniversary 2022 FULL [ MOVIE ] [HD] ( News )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XAkl8kxOw4 Oakland News Now – North County residents shaken up by 4.0 earthquake

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLji3pkkaRo Oakland News Now – CAL FIRE San Diego returns home after helping fight fire in Big Sur area

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlcYyTNJmrE Oakland News Now – State, city leaders discuss potential improvements along Aurora Avenue

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6XobyiqW0s Oakland News Now – Daniil Medvedev Press Conference (Final) | Australian Open 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M19IE8hJrxw Oakland News Now – Sacramento police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1hk59oLyQkw Oakland News Now – How long should I wait to get my booster after catching COVID-19?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1fLUI53d0U Oakland News Now – ABC 10 News San Diego KGTV Latest Headlines | January 30, 5pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FyCvkZeIZBo Oakland News Now – KGW Top Stories: 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXptZ8Vg0jY Oakland News Now – Latest Omicron Offshoot Spreads 1.5 Times Faster Than the Original Covid Variant ,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfB1GKLXtdQ Oakland News Now – First Alert Weather Sunday Night Forecast

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cN6qpwZ2Jk Oakland News Now – 4 men face felony charges for vandalism on San Diego Zoo Skyfari ride

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCIW24MJSTM Oakland News Now – Mini Movie | No. 11's Return to the Court

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3nux6ETLx8 Oakland News Now – Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers 1/30/2022 LIVE HD 🏈 NFL Rams vs 49ers NFC Championship

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbAVoDwpHP0 Oakland News Now – CAVALIERS at PISTONS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | January 30, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFnk6S1L0mY Oakland News Now – San Diego's top stories for Jan. 30, 2022 at 6 p.m.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUS_goIgcew Oakland News Now – Sec,psaki criticizes Republican who already Calling Joe Biden's Future Supreme Court Nominee Radical

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SYfROAcxDI Oakland News Now – La violencia, uno de los grandes retos que enfrenta Xiomara Castro, la nueva presidente de Honduras

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVCN51Sp2rA Oakland News Now – Near-freezing temps stay Monday morning before warming trend comes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MI0Atwdy0k Oakland News Now – More flights canceled by winter storm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UyyCZuTS1Q Oakland News Now – Estos son los factores que contribuyen a la aparición del cáncer de colon en personas jóvenes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vg0tnuX0y0Y Oakland News Now – 12 -year-old to model at New York Fashion Week

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lql1ioLIUNA Oakland News Now – Officials, business owners prepare for upcoming Super Bowl

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-15FlHcELv0 Oakland News Now – Fans flood SoFi for Rams-49ers matchup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNVcqiEoYBc Oakland News Now – Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 30, 6pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvBtmUY3AWQ Oakland News Now – Chicago Bulls 'Big Three' combine for 67 points in victory over Trail Blazers | NBC Sports Chicago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPyzispVppw Oakland News Now – NFL Picks – Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, 1/30/2022 Playoffs NFL Free Picks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CokMW7Xarp8 Oakland News Now – YOUR top 3 #dallascowboys takes – ANSWERED! Fish at The Star

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imWJV6usXDw Oakland News Now – Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across San Diego region

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=loOe0SeSqHU Oakland News Now – Maintenence work temporarily closes Makapu'u Lighthouse Trail

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nD15wz3-O3g Oakland News Now – New Information From DOJ Could Exonerate a Number of January 6th Defendants

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qKIALynteQ Oakland News Now – 'Wedding boom' forecast for 2022: 'It is really great'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVWF3IgEqtQ Oakland News Now – Judge Cites "Low" GPA To Refuse Abortion Access

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZYZYRmRtgU Oakland News Now – Neozelandesa embarazada fue acogida por talibanes; su país le negó el ingreso por Covid-19

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPjPqfWgeFI Oakland News Now – One more warm day, then metro snow arrives

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9Py9om1vgs Oakland News Now – Lower Your Standards – Saturday Night Live (SNL) S15E20

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUQgprwE4NQ Oakland News Now – Let's Bet It: Jan 29th: NFL Bets, College Basketball

