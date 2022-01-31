CHARLAMAGNE DA GOD RED PILLED!?!? BIDEN’S SUPREME COURT TOKENISM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_yWXlX-G_I Oakland News Now – The Time is Now featuring Tom Cruise | AFC Championship Tease | CBS Sports – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

Oakland, CA – Sweet Fingers, a beloved Jamaican restaurant displaced by a fire in 2019, will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, January 29. The $1.3 million buildout occupies 3,300 … Read More

Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator who many, including himself, expect to be hired by the Las Vegas Raiders Managing General Partner Mark Davis as the next head … Read More

First, let me explain how I came to blog on this topic. Some vlogger I never heard of named “Matt Walsh” posted a YouTube video called “A Token Black Woman … Read More

Oakland – Oakland Unified School District and the Oakland Education Association (OEA), the teachers’ union, successfully hammered out another Tentative Agreement on Monday evening, January 24. The Agreement is the … Read More

Oakland ranks 7th in Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America During The Pandemic Says New Study Oakland set another crime-related high mark this week. With the homicide rate having … Read More

Bravo for San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his staff for dropping charges against 42 year old Sergio Lugo. Per the Bay Area Reporter, the San Francisco Police Department’s … Read More

With each state having the authority to legalize sports betting, where does that leave California? Read to find out. Future of Sports Betting in California California is entering a new … Read More

The Oakland Mayor And City Council can’t back away from Biden’s woes; they;’re responsible. President Joe Biden is taking a bit of a beating in a new CBS Poll released … Read More

City’s of Oakland Environmental Report on Oakland A’s Project Fails to Protect Health and Safety of Local Residents, Says Community Coalition Zennie Abraham’s Note: The Oakland Post, long a critic … Read More

Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – … Read More

Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of … Read More

