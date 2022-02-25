CDC issues new guidance on mask wearing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NX8JZRuEHtU ﻿ Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland Restaurant Week 2022: Peter Gamez Visit Oakland President Interview On Zennie62 YouTube Live It’s our pleasure to announce that Peter […]

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif — Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced that Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following conferences in March. Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference: Dr. […]

OUSD Announces Winners of the COVID Vaccine RaffleWinners Receive Tickets to Golden State Warriors Games Oakland – Oakland Unified School District is proud to announce the winners of the COVID vaccination raffle. This was the raffle created by the District to encourage students to get vaccinated after the Board of Education voted on October 27, […]

SAN JOSE, Calif., — MobiledgeX today announced version 3.1 of its MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud platform, introducing federation between any standards-based mobile edge computing platform. This is an important development as edge application developers seek a "write once, deploy everywhere" experience in mobile network environments. As different regions and operators standardize on an edge computing platform of […]

Oakland, Calif. – Feb. 23, 2022 – Port of Oakland import cargo volume surged again last month following a record-setting 2021 performance. The Port said today it handled the equivalent of 83,860 import containers in January. That was an 8.3 percent increase year-over-year. The result signals continued strength in global trade moving through Oakland. Last […]

Oakland – Hintil Kuu Ca Child Development Center (preschool) will honor its Native American Heritage in a special event on Friday, February 18. It will be a Native celebration that includes Jessie Gonzalez of the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians, to honor the school site before major work begins on the campus. Hintil Kuu Ca […]

UPDATE: The Seneca Scott interview just finished at Zennie62 YouTube, and you can watch it below. Mr. Scott powerfully presented his raison d'tre for running for Mayor of Oakland. He even presented his gun to demonstrate that he's pro-second-amendment. Seneca Scott, the West Oakland Community Activist who ran for the Oakland City Council District Three […]

Alameda County's Homeless Persons Point-In-Time Count of Unsheltered Residents on February 23rd When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 5:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Who: EveryOne HomeAlameda County Housing and Community DevelopmentAlameda County Health Care Services Agency's Office of Homeless Care and Coordination Where: Throughout Alameda County On Wednesday February 23, 2022, Alameda County will once again conduct the […]

Dave Kaval Told Zennie Abraham Oakland A's Made Las Vegas Land Offers Weeks Before Review Journal On February 21st, the Las Vegas […]

Robots Will Flip Burgers At 100 White Castle Restaurants As Flippy 2 Goes To Work

Music Program at Elmhurst United Middle School Receives Much-Needed Boost from Elevate Oakland & Guitar Center; Legendary Oakland Musician, Sheila E. Joins Celebration Percussionist and singer, Sheila E. (center in black) with Elmhurst United music students and educators, and representatives from Elevate Oakland and the Guitar Center Music Foundation.Music Program at Elmhurst United Middle School […]

Badass Babushka Plunges into Icy Water to Rescue Husky The 65-year-old was out walking with friends when she heard the dog's […]

NBA All Star Game: Warriors Should Try For 2025 At Chase Center, Dunk Contest at Oakland Arena The NBA All Star Game is in Cleveland so it is time to think about future locations. The Golden State […]

FAMU FS Antwan Collier transferred in from UCF and teamed with Markeese Bell to form a top FCS safety […]

Oakland City Attorney Is Wrong Who's Responsible For What At Howard Terminal – Public Financing Authority Is Not Formed During the Oakland […]

Saints QB Jameis Winston Does 5-Step Drop, Pocket Movement, 3 Months Out Of ACL Surgery. The Saints Star QB from 2021 is […]

Three San Fransisco school board members have been ousted in a "landslide' recall election over their perceived overly-woke politics. The panel discusses. […]

Anthony Carillo is a long time friend and part of ZENNIE62MEDIA, INC. In this, his first NFL Draft Moc Draft for the 2022 NFL Draft Season, Carillo says "Wide Recievers Rule the First Round". That written, there's a run on line players from picks 1 to 5, then the Panthers take Liberty QB Malik Willis, […]

NBC SPORTS' Press Release Fails To Mention Super Bowl Halftime Show, But We All Know Why Most Folks Watched Super Bowl LVI The NFL posted the NBC Sports Press Release on its media website, but should have re-written it to mention the impact of The Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring the greatest performers and musicians […]

"Oakland Needs A Football Team" Says Raiders John Madden's Wife Virginia At Coliseum Celebration And she is right. This is written in […]

John Madden Tribute At The Oakland Coliseum A Brief Highlight By Joseph Armendariz screenshots provided by Raiders, broadcast #OaklandRaiders #JohnMadden #RaiderNation

On February 22nd, 2022, the Oakland Workforce Development Board will get a new boss to replace Executive Director John Braun: Sofia Navarro. Ms. Navarro announced the news herself on her Linkedin page by posting the letter announcing her as the new Oakland Workforce Development Board Executive Director. But who is Sofia Navarro? Sofia Navarro comes […]

Dr. Bennet Omalu, the doctor credited with the focus on the connection between head impacts sustained playing NFL football and eventual brain damage and death, and who created the term "CTE", or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, was the focus of a Washington Post report called "How Bennet Omalu, doctor of 'Concussion' fame, built a career on […]

The 2022 ZENNIE62MEDIA Super Bowl LVI Online Watch Party Join us representing ZENNIE62MEDIA, INC, publishers of Oakland News Now, and on the […]

Ginger And Tumeric Hot Tea A Remedy For Mucus Buildup And Nighttime Wheezing

Jarrett Bell, a long time friend to ZENNIE62MEDIA, INC., is the NFC Pool Reporter for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Here are two of his most recent entries from Friday and Saturday of this week leading up to the game pitting the "visiting" Los Angeles Rams against the "home" Cincinnati Bengals (in truth, it's […]

Paris Hilton And Miles Fisher AKA Tom Cruise Deepfake Video Points To Very Scary Political Future That's the famed Paris Hilton with […]

Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell Wants to Share With You Their Plans for Supporting Students and Families In Wake Of School Closure Vote OFFICE OF THE SUPERINTENDENT Friday, February 11, 2022 Dear Oakland Unified Families, This has been a difficult week for many people across the District, especially at schools that are being impacted by planned […]

The Story Behind The Zennie62 YouTube Vlog Angus Cloud Of HBO's Euphoria On Donald Trump At Peet's Coffee at 3258 Lakeshore Avenue in […]

San Jose — Attorneys for South Bay executives of highly regarded Silicon Valley engineering company PerfectVIPs today said they will fight H-1B Visa fraud charges against employees of the firm, calling the Department of Justice's accusations "a misuse and misapplication of the complex H-1B visa laws." "We believe we will ultimately prevail as the allegations […]

Cliff Branch Raiders Legend In Pro Football Hall Of Fame – LA / LV / Oakland Raiders Wide Receiver By Joseph Armendariz. Photo courtesy of Raiders. Com – copyright free music provided by PowerDirector for public use […]

Oakland Elections 2022 Update: Nancy Sidebotham In District 6, 15 People In Oakland Mayor Race Nancy Sidebotham is in. Nancy Sidebotham is […]

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held his State of the League address on Wednesday ahead of the Super Bowl. Goodell …

The Oakland Unified District school […]

Jaxon Sales Death Must Be Investigated By San Francisco Police SFPD and Chief Medical Examiner San Francisco – February 8, 2022- Over 41,000 people have signed a change.org petition demanding that the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) […]

New Oakland Crime Stealing Your Dog For Ransom: Talking With Nancy Sidebotham A big problem that I talked with friend and now […]

94th Oscar Nominations Show Livestream For The 94th Academy Awards 2022

In the middle of a controversy started by a lawsuit filed by now former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Lawsuit, his former employer, The Miami Dolphins, hired a largely unknown man named Mike McDaniel, then immediately threw out that he was "biracial" when Flores complained that black folks were not getting the chance to […]

ESPN's Jenna Laine Attacks Me For Blasting Dolphins Hire Of Mike McDaniel As Racist In the middle of a firestorm of lawsuits and criticism, the Miami Dolphins hired a Mike McDoniel, who was the San Francisco 49ers […]

The Peralta Community College District (PCCD) has learned that Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College, and Merritt College have received upgraded accreditation status by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC). The Commission voted to elevate the accreditation status of the Peralta Colleges as the district has demonstrated significant and consistent […]

The Oakland City Council raised the flag of alarm: "On January 31st, 2022, the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) revealed its plan to either close or merge 16 of the district's 80 schools. The proposed closures have sent shockwaves throughout the community, galvanizing students, teachers, and families to oppose the proposed closures. School closures can […]

Gene Ransom, a Cal Athletics hall of fame basketball star, was killed in a freeway shooting on Interstate 880 in Oakland Friday. […]

Clesi Crochet | Who Is Clesi Crochet Bryan Harsin's Auburn Assitant And Rumored Girlfriend? Auburn;s head coach Bryan Harsin is under the hot light of scrutiny after an obscure website called DNASportsTalk.com put out a tweet that […]

Talking With Michael Davis Of The Black Panel At San Diego Comic Con #SDCC Update: Mr. Davis gave a three-hour-plus talk on […]

Brian Flores Lawsuit Makes Former Miami Dolphins Black Head Coach The Curt Flood Of Today In filing his lawsuit, Brian Flores, the now former Miami Dolphins Black Head Coach, is the Curt Flood of today. In this […]

Luka's Taproom Oakland, the legendary restaurant and bar at the corner of Broadway and West Grand Avenue in Uptown Oakland, announced its plans to close after not being able to reach and agreement with their landlord. Barring an effort to move the establishment, this brings a very sad end to 18 years of gastronomic and […]

The City of Oakland, through the newsletter of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, has announced that it gained the ban on the transport and handling of coal in and through Oakland. She posted this: The fight against coal in Oakland has been won! Today, City Attorney Parker announced a settlement with the developers of the Oakland […]

PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts PayPal Holdings Inc. said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast […]

Andy Dolich Talks Howard Terminal And Oakland A's As Famed Sports Exec Visits Zennie62

Dave Kaval Gives Update On Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark, Las Vegas Ballpark Efforts . Oakland Atheltics President Dave Kaval Gives Update On Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark, Las […]

Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – Oakland's independent Redistricting Commission is seeking public review and comment on Draft Map F3, the only map under consideration for final adoption. The proposed final […]

Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of the more than 100 construction workers installing metal stud and drywall, according to an investigation by the Nor Cal Carpenters Union. The Carpenters Union says […]

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has pushed a political agenda with respect to the Howard Terminal Ballpark District Project – one that caused Major League Baseball to more than glance at Las Vegas as a relocation target for the Oakland A's. But this time, her efforts and those of her staff and consultants, have combined to […]

Port Of Oakland Pop-Up Container Yard Plan Well-Received By Industry

