BTS 2022 🇮🇳concert from India new rules full detail on one video🤔#btsarmy #btsshorts #viralshorts

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif — Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced that Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following conferences in March. Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference: Dr. […]

OUSD Announces Winners of the COVID Vaccine RaffleWinners Receive Tickets to Golden State Warriors Games Oakland – Oakland Unified School District is proud to announce the winners of the COVID vaccination raffle. This was the raffle created by the District to encourage students to get vaccinated after the Board of Education voted on October 27, […]

SAN JOSE, Calif., — MobiledgeX today announced version 3.1 of its MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud platform, introducing federation between any standards-based mobile edge computing platform. This is an important development as edge application developers seek a "write once, deploy everywhere" experience in mobile network environments. As different regions and operators standardize on an edge computing platform of […]

Oakland, Calif. – Feb. 23, 2022 – Port of Oakland import cargo volume surged again last month following a record-setting 2021 performance. The Port said today it handled the equivalent of 83,860 import containers in January. That was an 8.3 percent increase year-over-year. The result signals continued strength in global trade moving through Oakland. Last […]

Oakland – Hintil Kuu Ca Child Development Center (preschool) will honor its Native American Heritage in a special event on Friday, February 18. It will be a Native celebration that includes Jessie Gonzalez of the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians, to honor the school site before major work begins on the campus. Hintil Kuu Ca […]

Seneca Scott, the West Oakland Community Activist who ran for the Oakland City Council District Three seat won by Carroll Fife, has thrown his hat into the ring for the 2022 Oakland Mayoral Election. Seneca's joining me, Zennie Abraham, to talk about his campaign for the job on Thursday, February 24th, at 4 PM PST, […]

Alameda County's Homeless Persons Point-In-Time Count of Unsheltered Residents on February 23rd When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 5:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Who: EveryOne HomeAlameda County Housing and Community DevelopmentAlameda County Health Care Services Agency's Office of Homeless Care and Coordination Where: Throughout Alameda County On Wednesday February 23, 2022, Alameda County will once again conduct the […]

Music Program at Elmhurst United Middle School Receives Much-Needed Boost from Elevate Oakland & Guitar Center; Legendary Oakland Musician, Sheila E. Joins Celebration Percussionist and singer, Sheila E. (center in black) with Elmhurst United music students and educators, and representatives from Elevate Oakland and the Guitar Center Music Foundation.Music Program at Elmhurst United Middle School […]

Anthony Carillo is a long time friend and part of ZENNIE62MEDIA, INC. In this, his first NFL Draft Moc Draft for the 2022 NFL Draft Season, Carillo says "Wide Recievers Rule the First Round". That written, there's a run on line players from picks 1 to 5, then the Panthers take Liberty QB Malik Willis, […]

NBC SPORTS' Press Release Fails To Mention Super Bowl Halftime Show, But We All Know Why Most Folks Watched Super Bowl LVI The NFL posted the NBC Sports Press Release on its media website, but should have re-written it to mention the impact of The Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring the greatest performers and musicians […]

On February 22nd, 2022, the Oakland Workforce Development Board will get a new boss to replace Executive Director John Braun: Sofia Navarro. Ms. Navarro announced the news herself on her Linkedin page by posting the letter announcing her as the new Oakland Workforce Development Board Executive Director. But who is Sofia Navarro? Sofia Navarro comes […]

Dr. Bennet Omalu, the doctor credited with the focus on the connection between head impacts sustained playing NFL football and eventual brain damage and death, and who created the term "CTE", or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, was the focus of a Washington Post report called "How Bennet Omalu, doctor of 'Concussion' fame, built a career on […]

Jarrett Bell, a long time friend to ZENNIE62MEDIA, INC., is the NFC Pool Reporter for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Here are two of his most recent entries from Friday and Saturday of this week leading up to the game pitting the "visiting" Los Angeles Rams against the "home" Cincinnati Bengals (in truth, it's […]

Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell Wants to Share With You Their Plans for Supporting Students and Families In Wake Of School Closure Vote OFFICE OF THE SUPERINTENDENT Friday, February 11, 2022 Dear Oakland Unified Families, This has been a difficult week for many people across the District, especially at schools that are being impacted by planned […]

San Jose — Attorneys for South Bay executives of highly regarded Silicon Valley engineering company PerfectVIPs today said they will fight H-1B Visa fraud charges against employees of the firm, calling the Department of Justice's accusations "a misuse and misapplication of the complex H-1B visa laws." "We believe we will ultimately prevail as the allegations […]

Oakland Elections 2022 Update: Nancy Sidebotham In District 6, 15 People In Oakland Mayor Race Nancy Sidebotham is in. Nancy Sidebotham is […]

Jaxon Sales Death Must Be Investigated By San Francisco Police SFPD and Chief Medical Examiner San Francisco – February 8, 2022- Over 41,000 people have signed a change.org petition demanding that the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) […]

New Oakland Crime Stealing Your Dog For Ransom: Talking With Nancy Sidebotham A big problem that I talked with friend and now […]

In the middle of a controversy started by a lawsuit filed by now former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Lawsuit, his former employer, The Miami Dolphins, hired a largely unknown man named Mike McDaniel, then immediately threw out that he was "biracial" when Flores complained that black folks were not getting the chance to […]

ESPN's Jenna Laine Attacks Me For Blasting Dolphins Hire Of Mike McDaniel As Racist In the middle of a firestorm of lawsuits and criticism, the Miami Dolphins hired a Mike McDoniel, who was the San Francisco 49ers […]

The Peralta Community College District (PCCD) has learned that Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College, and Merritt College have received upgraded accreditation status by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC). The Commission voted to elevate the accreditation status of the Peralta Colleges as the district has demonstrated significant and consistent […]

The Oakland City Council raised the flag of alarm: "On January 31st, 2022, the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) revealed its plan to either close or merge 16 of the district's 80 schools. The proposed closures have sent shockwaves throughout the community, galvanizing students, teachers, and families to oppose the proposed closures. School closures can […]

Clesi Crochet | Who Is Clesi Crochet Bryan Harsin's Auburn Assitant And Rumored Girlfriend? Auburn;s head coach Bryan Harsin is under the hot light of scrutiny after an obscure website called DNASportsTalk.com put out a tweet that […]

Brian Flores Lawsuit Makes Former Miami Dolphins Black Head Coach The Curt Flood Of Today In filing his lawsuit, Brian Flores, the now former Miami Dolphins Black Head Coach, is the Curt Flood of today. In this […]

Luka's Taproom Oakland, the legendary restaurant and bar at the corner of Broadway and West Grand Avenue in Uptown Oakland, announced its plans to close after not being able to reach and agreement with their landlord. Barring an effort to move the establishment, this brings a very sad end to 18 years of gastronomic and […]

The City of Oakland, through the newsletter of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, has announced that it gained the ban on the transport and handling of coal in and through Oakland. She posted this: The fight against coal in Oakland has been won! Today, City Attorney Parker announced a settlement with the developers of the Oakland […]

Andy Dolich Talks Howard Terminal And Oakland A's As Famed Sports Exec Visits Zennie62

Dave Kaval Gives Update On Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark, Las Vegas Ballpark Efforts . Oakland Atheltics President Dave Kaval Gives Update On Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark, Las […]

Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – Oakland's independent Redistricting Commission is seeking public review and comment on Draft Map F3, the only map under consideration for final adoption. The proposed final […]

Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of the more than 100 construction workers installing metal stud and drywall, according to an investigation by the Nor Cal Carpenters Union. The Carpenters Union says […]

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has pushed a political agenda with respect to the Howard Terminal Ballpark District Project – one that caused Major League Baseball to more than glance at Las Vegas as a relocation target for the Oakland A's. But this time, her efforts and those of her staff and consultants, have combined to […]

Rock Hill, South Carolina – In a historic vote on Saturday, the Catawba Indian Nation, a Native American Tribe located in South Carolina, established a ground-breaking program to regulate and expand business activities in its territory. The General Council of Catawba citizens created the first Digital Special Economic Zone in the United States, and approved […]

Washington, United States, February 24th, 2022 – Autel Robotics will be showcasing a wide range of enterprise and consumer drones at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 6-9, 2022. Autel offers drone solutions for both enterprise and consumer markets, as well as accessories. Autel enterprise drones The Enterprise series of drones and accessories […]

