Bill Carroll’s HBCU Legacy Bowl Preview Shemar Bridges, Aqeel Glass, Keonte Hampton&JahMaine Martin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9KCb3fzuf0



Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Zennie62 YouTube vlog auto-posted to OaklandNewsNow.com by Zennie62Media.Inc at Zennie62Media.com, the content development, influencer marketing, reputation management specialists. The 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl is a post-season college football all-star game scheduled to be played on February 19, 2022, with kickoff at 3:00 p.m. CST, at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana amongst others Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be in attendance for the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is an HBCU all-star game presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame. It was created with the goal of providing an opportunity for both student-athletes and coaches of HBCU’s to get exposure with NFL teams. Mahomes’ foundation—#15 and the Mahomies — pledged a multi-year commitment to the HBCU Legacy Bowl back in March of 2021. Other player-supporters include Saints’ Jameis Winston and Terron Armstead, along with Super Bowl LVII champion Aaron Donald.

via IFTTT

Note from Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area, Zennie62 YouTube, and Zennie62Media: this Oakland News Now video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.