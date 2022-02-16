Are Recent Earthquakes In Israel Signs Of Prophecy?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDL2bFE6DiM



Over 80,000 buildings in the are are at high risk of sever damage in the area and little is being done to retrofit them.

Earthquakes in Israel: 10,000 people could be killed in Beit She’an, says town mayor: Mayor Jacky Levy told Army Radio that he was told in 2005 that if a massive earthquake strikes the Syrian-African fault line, Beit She’an would be particularly… https://t.co/70MTH8k7v7 JPost pic.twitter.com/LP8QSRqu79 — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) January 23, 2022



Minor Earthquake Hits Israel Twice Within 12 Hours https://t.co/X5QHsw4nSU pic.twitter.com/B0ebo9P40u — MESSIANIC WORLD (@MESSIANICSWORLD) January 23, 2022



Η κίνηση του υδροσίφωνα στις Στενιές Άνδρου όπως καταγράφηκε από κάμερα καιρού!#κακοκαιρια #ελπις pic.twitter.com/eRt2KDwGD7 — meteo.gr – Ο καιρός (@meteogr) January 24, 2022

Kıymet bilmek;kaybedince değil,yanındayken sımsıkı sarılmaktır…

Hz. Mevlâna pic.twitter.com/RJauIu1IrY — Gülayşe Durak (@GulayseDurak) January 24, 2022

This photo from Athens is spooky! ❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/3G8yXYiug6 — Nervana Mahmoud (@Nervana_1) January 24, 2022



תיעוד: רעידת האדמה כפי שצולמה בסופר בקיבוץ אשדות יעקב לידיעה המלאה: https://t.co/Gi27yz2dCS@ali_mograbi pic.twitter.com/C11c54oRoD — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) January 23, 2022

התחזית: גשם לפרקים ברחבי הארץ, שלג בחרמון ובגולן – וחשש משיטפונות בדרום לידיעה המלאה – https://t.co/5rMNIp7X0j@TalShamay (צילום: דפנה בן נון, רשות הטבע והגנים) pic.twitter.com/9qhGQSCpxV — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) January 23, 2022



