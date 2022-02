1437 Parker Street – Berkeley California

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROq9EgBVUek Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://youtu.be/ohgG5zEfrsY Oakland News Now – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Victoria Vzvodnaya Super Legs UK IFBB Pro Is Back Showing Amazing Muscular … Read More

https://youtu.be/TghsA2mWd1c Oakland News Now – Brian Daboll, NY Giants Head Coach: See Brian Daboll, Think Adam Gase – By Anthony Carillo – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original … Read More

Oakland News Now – Libby Schaaf Oakland Mayor Who Lost Raiders To Las Vegas Tweets Of “Beloved 49ers” And Rams, WTF? – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

Oakland, CA – Sweet Fingers, a beloved Jamaican restaurant displaced by a fire in 2019, will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, January 29. The $1.3 million buildout occupies 3,300 … Read More

Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator who many, including himself, expect to be hired by the Las Vegas Raiders Managing General Partner Mark Davis as the next head … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAsvWkxH2oA Oakland News Now – Jermalne Jackson Tells Zennie Abraham Why The Jackson’s Music Lasts: Night Of 100 Stars Oscars Party – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsL5xZImfus Oakland News Now – Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY NFL Columnist Live Talk On Media Bias And Black NFL Coaches – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

First, let me explain how I came to blog on this topic. Some vlogger I never heard of named “Matt Walsh” posted a YouTube video called “A Token Black Woman … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1Asr4a5teA Oakland News Now Presents: Howard Terminal Ballpark: Oakland A’s Dave Kaval Gives Las Vegas Stadium Option Update . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

Oakland ranks 7th in Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America During The Pandemic Says New Study Oakland set another crime-related high mark this week. With the homicide rate having … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XokGnoJWGA Oakland News Now – Sean Payton Leaving Saints Press Conf – Live Talk On Impact On Jameis Winston’s Future – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDN3wto0W7E Oakland News Now – Andy Dolich Talks Howard Terminal And Oakland A’s As Famed Sports Exec Visits Zennie62 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UD9wRfuGrRg Oakland News Now Presents: Dave Kaval Gives Update On Howard Terminal Oakland Ballpark, Las Vegas Ballpark Efforts . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6m1G15CxcMU Oakland News Now Presents: On Virginia Football Stadium Authority For New Washington Football Team Stadium . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left corner … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R_ojDkN9m8 Oakland News Now Presents: Oakland Police Press Conference Livestream On Homicide At 1400 Block of Center Street . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

https://youtu.be/mJ-gHcmdX4o Oakland News Now Presents: Louie Anderson, Meat Loaf, Yvette Mimieux, Andre Leon Talley, Sidney Potier, Bob Saget, RIP. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post … Read More

https://youtu.be/YeQL06W1E7M Oakland News Now Presents: Changing Oakland Policies by Derrick Soo 4 Oakland Mayor. A vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content. Year ago … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tlb3fpVpjGE Oakland News Now Presents: Leigh Steinberg: The NFL, Super Agent Talks About His 35th Super Bowl Party, COVID-19, More . . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in … Read More

Oakland News Now Presents: Paul Cobb Of Oakland Post On MLK Day 2022 And What Martin Luther King, Jr. Would Say . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in … Read More

The Oakland Mayor And City Council can’t back away from Biden’s woes; they;’re responsible. President Joe Biden is taking a bit of a beating in a new CBS Poll released … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cizjti9zln4 Oakland News Now Presents: Shopping With Mom At Kroger’s Fayetteville GA Before 1st Winter Storm Of 2022 . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper … Read More

City’s of Oakland Environmental Report on Oakland A’s Project Fails to Protect Health and Safety of Local Residents, Says Community Coalition Zennie Abraham’s Note: The Oakland Post, long a critic … Read More

Oakland Redistricting Commission Proposes Final District Map for Review and Comment 15-member Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the Oakland City Council and School Board Oakland, CA – … Read More

Tracy, Calif – An unlicensed Amazon Warehouse Mega-Project contractor from Florida is working illegally on a major Amazon warehouse and logistics complex here, violating the wage and hour rights of … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITfQEyOEciQ Oakland News Now – San Antonio road crews got a head start to prepare for winter weather – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fT8O7B7VnlE Oakland News Now – #BlackTreeTVnewsBreak #RachelScott #SupremeCourt Ted Cruz calls choice offensive to black women – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVv1_tRDFKU Oakland News Now – Milwaukee Film celebrates Black History Month – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kkhp7NbqOYs Oakland News Now – White House Asked If Children Will Slip Back Into Poverty With High Inflation And No CTC – video made by the YouTube channel with the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZ6FbZPdKgY Oakland News Now – Cramer's lightning round: Corning Inc. can still go higher – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0dRvRlR_nA Oakland News Now – Derek Carr’s Future With The Las Vegas Raiders – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LvRlOBxWR9c Oakland News Now – Wan'Dale Robinson Highlights II Kentucky Wide Reciever II 2022 NFL Draft – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gbNo9yZo6c Oakland News Now – UCLA moves all classes to remote due to mass shooting threats report – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyCF8rZjIlI Oakland News Now – Opal Lee, 'grandmother of Juneteenth,' nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by members of Congress – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obsVIrogxbM Oakland News Now – TYT REPLAY: Donald Trump Wants Mike Pence INVESTIGATED. NC Man Rather DIE Than Get The Covid Shot – video made by the YouTube channel with … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67Kmdg_ZgNc Oakland News Now – Jim Cramer says the factors driving inflation are 'still winning the race' right now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4y_MzMrs8ek Oakland News Now – Milwaukee restaurant owner helping minority entrepreneurs follow their dreams – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOUlee5W_eo Oakland News Now – Pfizer Requests FDA Emergency Authorization For Covid Vaccine For Kids Under 5 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCqAd4IoDEY Oakland News Now – CHICAGO BULLS – ORLANDO MAGIC. 🔴 Live Stream. NBA SEASON – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=On1LSBow8zI Oakland News Now – Budget 2022: FM Introduces 'New Vibrant Villages Programme' For Villages With Limited Connectivity – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqTj-jFdIaI Oakland News Now – Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls Prediction, February 1, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWzH8H75PZY Oakland News Now – Ariana Grande REACTS to Kate Hudson's Unexpected Cover of 7 Rings – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XeWg_3XXrS4 Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLPr8zv25UE Oakland News Now – 2022 Rookie Mock Draft – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nw8eqPcfHc Oakland News Now – Potential Michigan replacements if Jim Harbaugh returns to the NFL | College Football Enquirer – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJ4tpLuf0Vw Oakland News Now – Desalojan a reporteros gráficos y camarógrafos del Senado – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjaaZjs9KuE Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBDjbwmVPII Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wV1-d0Yfbg Oakland News Now – Elk Grove Officer Ty Lenehan in remembered at funeral service – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AP8snyDfl4o Oakland News Now – Zoë Chao and Ike Barinholtz Interview The AfterParty – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9PKk5lV64k Oakland News Now – Watters: California turns San Quentin into 'positive and healing environment' – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Gmia2DRLmU Oakland News Now – Boston Mayor Won't Say When Mask Mandate Will Be Lifted – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFI_ZUHLgp4 Oakland News Now – Muralists gaining attention for art honoring Milwaukee's Black athletes – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRIG5EbzxXw Oakland News Now – Chicago Update on COVID-19 – February 1st, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cc5dJZfE7SI Oakland News Now – Pandemic shows signs of slowing down in San Diego – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYkgCmcTudI Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjceYRUqP6k Oakland News Now – 'This Report Should Be Condemned Immediately': Virginia Foxx Slams Amnesty Intl. Report On Israel – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjYDY-LnPNg Oakland News Now – Madden 22 Las Vegas Raiders Franchise | The Offseason – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jia6L3Y9Qn0 Oakland News Now – Brookside Town Hall Meeting – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eswmoXFwcA Oakland News Now – Hallie Jackson NOW – Feb. 1 | NBC News NOW – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hA64nwGSzQ8 Oakland News Now – More than a dozen HBCUs hit with a second day of bomb threats – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYkgCmcTudI Oakland News Now – Biden meets with key Senators ahead of Supreme Court pick – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcqil-kV0kI Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4kO55HQLOw Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TyL9Boco6s Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9StQaaPjd9U Oakland News Now – Figures from other toy lines compatible with playmates Star Trek figures line #shorts – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNVxsfPzvsg Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NsHMuZ7jCrA Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XifMjO5Me0M Oakland News Now – Headliners | Tuesday 1st February – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5FnvcoDeJI Oakland News Now – Critican a Trump por una vieja práctica: como presidente rompió documentos que debían archivarse – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lhe1rQ9_y1E Oakland News Now – Apopka nursery speaks out in defense of its employees legally brought to US to work – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpalLDcKSG0 Oakland News Now – Clark County proclaims February as 'Wedding Month' – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eX-tw_K5c5s Oakland News Now – SpaceX CSG-2 Launch (1/31/22)! My best launch footage of boost back and entry yet! – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUcvtT1fklw Oakland News Now – 'Behavior Of Thugs': Trump Directly Linked To Voting Machine Scheme – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9X8xqimVgZY Oakland News Now – Ranch Party Pretzels #shorts – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original … Read More

Click For Oakland News Now Home Main News Stream Section Oakland News Now Zennie62 YouTube Video Gallery

;